2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured two people. The crash happened in the 3000 block of 4th street just off the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
According to LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue, the [..]
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0