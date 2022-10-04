ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

VISTA.Today

Chester County, Statewide Nonprofits Awarded Funds for Growing Domestic Sales of Agricultural Products

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50 percent of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Image via School of Rock Doylestown. Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia

After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County

Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts for Athletes in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as millions of reviews from students and parents. Factors considered include student and parent reviews of athletics, the number of sports offered, the number of students participating in athletics, and more.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Avondale-Based American Mushroom Institute Rebrands

Avondale-based American Mushroom Institute, the home to one of the longest running agriculture trade publications, Mushroom News, has rebranded to become American Mushroom, reports the Blue Book Service. “Similar to our members, our name is our brand,” said AMI President Rachel Roberts. “American Mushroom better describes who we are and...
AVONDALE, PA
VISTA.Today

SCORE: Celebrating Women-Owned Business Success: October 21

Women are starting and running small businesses at a record rate not experienced before in the US. They are doing this with noteworthy skill, expertise, and determination that has made women’s entrepreneurship a driving force in our national economy. Facts and figures are proof of the latest significant progress:*
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations

The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County’s New Partnership Helps Construct Homes in West Grove

Image via Habitat for Humanity of Chester County. Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has partnered with Help Build Hope, Lima United Methodist Church, and Covenant United Methodist Church. Help Build Hope will provide lumber for the walls of phase 5 homes in West Grove. Together, the community can be strengthened by building affordable and safe homes.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Waste Pit Construction to Provide Fertilizer to Begin in East Coventry Township

A view of a portion of Spring City Acres farm where a storage pit for food waste to be used as fertilizer. Spring City Acres, the new owners of 80 acres of farmland in East Coventry and East Vincent townships, is ready to soon start construction on a concrete pit that will hold as much as 1.4 million gallons of food processing waste, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News.
EAST COVENTRY, PA
VISTA.Today

Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz Represents Chester County at White House Forum

Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz represented Chester County last week at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania forum that brought together elected officials and community leaders from across Pennsylvania at the White House to share information on how investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are already benefiting Chester County residents, and will continue to do so for years to come.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
