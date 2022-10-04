Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Chester County, Statewide Nonprofits Awarded Funds for Growing Domestic Sales of Agricultural Products
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50 percent of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup,...
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes
Image via School of Rock Doylestown. Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment.
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. When Natanya Sortland of Charlestown Township lost her sight in 2014, she felt lost. Today, she...
After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia
After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts for Athletes in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as millions of reviews from students and parents. Factors considered include student and parent reviews of athletics, the number of sports offered, the number of students participating in athletics, and more.
Avondale-Based American Mushroom Institute Rebrands
Avondale-based American Mushroom Institute, the home to one of the longest running agriculture trade publications, Mushroom News, has rebranded to become American Mushroom, reports the Blue Book Service. “Similar to our members, our name is our brand,” said AMI President Rachel Roberts. “American Mushroom better describes who we are and...
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
Managing Director and Partner of Berwyn-Based Firm Inducted into Lincoln Financial Hall of Fame
Lou McCraw, managing director and partner of Berwyn-based PFG Advisors, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame by Lincoln Financial’s The Resource Group, writes Holly Herman for the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch. The Resource Group is a nationwide network of the top 200 planning professionals in the Lincoln Financial Network....
SCORE: Celebrating Women-Owned Business Success: October 21
Women are starting and running small businesses at a record rate not experienced before in the US. They are doing this with noteworthy skill, expertise, and determination that has made women’s entrepreneurship a driving force in our national economy. Facts and figures are proof of the latest significant progress:*
16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations
The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
Restaurant Industry Services are Top Menu Item for October at West Chester-Based IT Edge
Last month, West Chester based consulting company, IT Edge, started a new initiative focusing their efforts on small businesses in different industries. The first focus of the initiative were local construction companies. Now, IT Edge has switched their attention over to food and restaurant industry services.
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County’s New Partnership Helps Construct Homes in West Grove
Image via Habitat for Humanity of Chester County. Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has partnered with Help Build Hope, Lima United Methodist Church, and Covenant United Methodist Church. Help Build Hope will provide lumber for the walls of phase 5 homes in West Grove. Together, the community can be strengthened by building affordable and safe homes.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stoney Farmhouse with Seclusion in Chester Springs
A beautiful stone farmhouse set on a stunning 14.6 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is available for sale in Chester Springs. Hard Scrabble Farm is located on a quiet gravel lane and is within walking distance of the charming village of Birchrunville. It is surrounded by 250 acres of conserved land.
Waste Pit Construction to Provide Fertilizer to Begin in East Coventry Township
A view of a portion of Spring City Acres farm where a storage pit for food waste to be used as fertilizer. Spring City Acres, the new owners of 80 acres of farmland in East Coventry and East Vincent townships, is ready to soon start construction on a concrete pit that will hold as much as 1.4 million gallons of food processing waste, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News.
Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Commenced in Vermont, And One Downingtown Woman Experienced It First-Hand
Last week, Erica Deuso, a Downingtown resident, found herself in Vermont visiting her uncle on the first day of retail adult-use cannabis sales in the state, writes Brent Hallenbeck for the Burlington Free Press.
Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz Represents Chester County at White House Forum
Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz represented Chester County last week at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania forum that brought together elected officials and community leaders from across Pennsylvania at the White House to share information on how investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are already benefiting Chester County residents, and will continue to do so for years to come.
19th-Century Witch’s Cap in West Whiteland Township Still Looking for a Home
A 19th-century Witch’s Cap in West Whiteland Township, once a fancy top for a farming silo, was discovered about two decades ago when Toll Brothers started construction on a property near Exton Square Mall, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. The highly decorative cedar shake structure was slated...
