Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts for Athletes in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as millions of reviews from students and parents. Factors considered include student and parent reviews of athletics, the number of sports offered, the number of students participating in athletics, and more.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO