Phoenixville, PA

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County

Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts for Athletes in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as millions of reviews from students and parents. Factors considered include student and parent reviews of athletics, the number of sports offered, the number of students participating in athletics, and more.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Economy
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
READING, PA
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died

Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz Represents Chester County at White House Forum

Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz represented Chester County last week at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania forum that brought together elected officials and community leaders from across Pennsylvania at the White House to share information on how investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are already benefiting Chester County residents, and will continue to do so for years to come.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
