Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. When Natanya Sortland of Charlestown Township lost her sight in 2014, she felt lost. Today, she...
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts for Athletes in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as millions of reviews from students and parents. Factors considered include student and parent reviews of athletics, the number of sports offered, the number of students participating in athletics, and more.
Chester County, Statewide Nonprofits Awarded Funds for Growing Domestic Sales of Agricultural Products
Springton Manor Farm in Chester County.Image via Chester County Parks + Preservation. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products.
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
West Chester University Kicks Off Homecoming Weekend Events Today
West Chester University alumni will hustle back to campus for Homecoming Weekend this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The WCU campus and community are decked out in purple and gold this week showing school spirit in advance of this weekend’s festivities. The 2022 theme is Rock and Roll.
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
Managing Director and Partner of Berwyn-Based Firm Inducted into Lincoln Financial Hall of Fame
Lou McCraw, managing director and partner of Berwyn-based PFG Advisors, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame by Lincoln Financial’s The Resource Group, writes Holly Herman for the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch. The Resource Group is a nationwide network of the top 200 planning professionals in the Lincoln Financial Network....
Mum’s the Word for Festival Taking Place at Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens
Chrysanthemum Festival.Image via William Hill, Longwood Gardens. Kevin Bielick, a horticulture specialty grower at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, joined Eyewitness News to talk about Chrysanthemum Festival that is currently underway, writes staff for CBS Philadelphia.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stoney Farmhouse with Seclusion in Chester Springs
A beautiful stone farmhouse set on a stunning 14.6 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is available for sale in Chester Springs. Hard Scrabble Farm is located on a quiet gravel lane and is within walking distance of the charming village of Birchrunville. It is surrounded by 250 acres of conserved land.
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
WCU Enrollment Remains Strong, Includes Largest First-Year Class in its History
Image via West Chester University. Enrolling the largest first-year class in its history (3,006 first-year students in fall 2022 compared to 2,628 in fall 2021), West Chester University (WCU) remains the destination of choice for numerous students, as confirmed today by final census data.
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
Downingtown East High School Grad Makes Young Innovators List
Nick Swink is a graduate from Downingtown East High School and Temple University.Image via Layer 8 Security. A Malvern-based cybersecurity consultant is making a name for himself. 23-year-old Nick Swing has earned his spot in Philadelphia Business Journal’s Inno Under 25 list.
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Beloved teacher, acclaimed actor Thomas McNutt has died
Thomas I. McNutt, who founded the theater program at Bishop McDevitt High School where he was idolized by students and staff alike, died Sept. 24 after suffering a heart attack at his Doylestown home. He was 87. Besides his devotion to the theater, McNutt taught English and Latin for four...
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz Represents Chester County at White House Forum
Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz represented Chester County last week at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania forum that brought together elected officials and community leaders from across Pennsylvania at the White House to share information on how investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are already benefiting Chester County residents, and will continue to do so for years to come.
