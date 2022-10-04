ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

crimevoice.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office experiencing system outage Saturday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that they are experiencing a system outage as of Saturday. All 911 calls are currently being routed through Shascom. TCSC says that for non-emergencies call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can also email them...
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
krcrtv.com

Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
actionnewsnow.com

Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
kymkemp.com

Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning

About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
actionnewsnow.com

Over 400 pounds of pot found during search of Corning homes

CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police Department says it found 440 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth a street value of $260,000, Thursday morning. Police say an Animal Control Officer was in the area of the 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue when they got a strong smell of marijuana. The...
krcrtv.com

Orland fire destroys one building, causes internet outage

ORLAND, Calif. — A significant structure fire destroyed one building on Sixth Street in Orland Thursday night, bringing down power and internet lines. Over 1,100 PG&E customers in the area lost power that night, while the AT&T outage lasted until midday Friday. The building was a part of the...
actionnewsnow.com

Woman found dead after early-morning house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was found dead after an early-morning house fire in Redding. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eugenia Avenue near West Street in Redding. When firefighters arrived the house was fully involved in flames. A woman was found dead...
