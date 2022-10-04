Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County fire agencies conduct illegal open fire patrols, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire agencies in Shasta County went to more than 25 homeless encampments and found they all had an active fire or evidence of a past fire, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIE said those people received information about local services. Over the past two...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office experiencing system outage Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that they are experiencing a system outage as of Saturday. All 911 calls are currently being routed through Shascom. TCSC says that for non-emergencies call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can also email them...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
krcrtv.com
Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
actionnewsnow.com
Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Fire south of Redding now 60% contained, started in well-known transient camp
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 7, 8:43 AM:. The Hobby Fire burning south of Redding is 60% contained. The fire remains at 12 acres. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said firefighters have a hose lay around the Hobby Fire, last reported to be burning 12 acres in south Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Man caught on camera spraying unknown substance on multiple homes in Woodson Bridge Estates
CORNING, Calif. - Some seniors living at Woodson Bridge Estates in Corning want answers after someone sprayed their property with an unknown substance, killing several plants and damaging property. One neighbor caught it on camera. A man is seen slowly driving down the road around 11 p.m. in a dark...
krcrtv.com
Palo Cedro teen returns to work at Goodtime Pizza & Things months after major car crash
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — Anyone in the town of Palo Cedro will tell you it’s a tight-knit community. So when a local high school girl got into a head-on collision, which resulted in months of recovery, the town and her job came together to support her. Goodtimes Pizza...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
actionnewsnow.com
Over 400 pounds of pot found during search of Corning homes
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police Department says it found 440 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth a street value of $260,000, Thursday morning. Police say an Animal Control Officer was in the area of the 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue when they got a strong smell of marijuana. The...
krcrtv.com
Struggling small business owner in Redding was burglarized, one of a kind dinosaur stolen
ANDERSON, Calif. — Redding shop owner Kheri Tate was devastated Thursday morning when she realized her business had been burglarized, and her one-of-a-kind metal dinosaur was stolen from her statuary yard. Tate and her husband run a small family business in Anderson called Goodstuff Company. They say it was...
krcrtv.com
Orland fire destroys one building, causes internet outage
ORLAND, Calif. — A significant structure fire destroyed one building on Sixth Street in Orland Thursday night, bringing down power and internet lines. Over 1,100 PG&E customers in the area lost power that night, while the AT&T outage lasted until midday Friday. The building was a part of the...
krcrtv.com
Power has been restored to PG&E customers in Orland after commercial structure fire
ORLAND, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 7, 1:56 AM:. PG&E's outage map shows power has been restored to over 1,100 customers in the Orland area after a commercial structure fire knocked down nearby powerlines Thursday night. The fire occurred near Bucke's Feed & Grain off of 6th Street and Railroad...
actionnewsnow.com
McCloud residents urged not to use water for irrigation due to threat of town running out of water
MCCLOUD, Calif. - The McCloud Community Services District is asking residents in McCloud to not use water for irrigation due to the potential for the town running out of water. According to the MCSD, the aerial pipeline above Mud Creek has been replaced following damaging mudflows that swept through the...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found dead after early-morning house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was found dead after an early-morning house fire in Redding. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eugenia Avenue near West Street in Redding. When firefighters arrived the house was fully involved in flames. A woman was found dead...
