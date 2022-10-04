TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that they are experiencing a system outage as of Saturday. All 911 calls are currently being routed through Shascom. TCSC says that for non-emergencies call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can also email them...

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO