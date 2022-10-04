Read full article on original website
As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes
Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia
After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today.
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Coatesville football team.Image via Coatesville Area School District. Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche.
Chester County, Statewide Nonprofits Awarded Funds for Growing Domestic Sales of Agricultural Products
Springton Manor Farm in Chester County.Image via Chester County Parks + Preservation. Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stoney Farmhouse with Seclusion in Chester Springs
A beautiful stone farmhouse set on a stunning 14.6 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is available for sale in Chester Springs. Hard Scrabble Farm is located on a quiet gravel lane and is within walking distance of the charming village of Birchrunville. It is surrounded by 250 acres of conserved land.
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
Lawsuit over Little League player’s Pa. fall adds dad as plaintiff for ‘emotional distress’
The family of a Little League Baseball player from St. George, Utah, who fractured his skull falling from a bunk bed in South Williamsport has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker to include more counts. The amended action, filed Oct. 4, in Philadelphia Court of Common...
Managing Director and Partner of Berwyn-Based Firm Inducted into Lincoln Financial Hall of Fame
Lou McGraw.Image via PFG Advisors. Lou McCraw, managing director and partner of Berwyn-based PFG Advisors, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame by Lincoln Financial’s The Resource Group, writes Holly Herman for the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
These Four Montco Breweries Have the Best-High Level Food & Beer Experience
When you head out for a craft beer in Montco, there many places you can grab a beer or some pub food. But if you really want a high-level food and brew experience, head tp these breweries. Breweries In PA breaks down the best spots in Montgomery County. These places...
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Downingtown East High School Grad Makes Young Innovators List
Nick Swink is a graduate from Downingtown East High School and Temple University.Image via Layer 8 Security. A Malvern-based cybersecurity consultant is making a name for himself. 23-year-old Nick Swing has earned his spot in Philadelphia Business Journal’s Inno Under 25 list.
CBS News
Coatesville Area High School football game canceled due to threats that were ruled credible
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Chester County high school football game has been canceled due to a number of online threats that were ruled credible, school officials announced. The game was scheduled between the Coatesville Area High School and Downington West High School for Friday night. Earlier in the day,...
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
SCORE: Celebrating Women-Owned Business Success: October 21
Image via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. Women are starting and running small businesses at a record rate not experienced before in the US. They are doing this with noteworthy skill, expertise, and determination that has made women’s entrepreneurship a driving force in our national economy.
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Avondale-Based American Mushroom Institute Rebrands
Avondale-based American Mushroom Institute, the home to one of the longest running agriculture trade publications, Mushroom News, has rebranded to become American Mushroom, reports the Blue Book Service. “Similar to our members, our name is our brand,” said AMI President Rachel Roberts. “American Mushroom better describes who we are and...
Mum’s the Word for Festival Taking Place at Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens
Chrysanthemum Festival.Image via William Hill, Longwood Gardens. Kevin Bielick, a horticulture specialty grower at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, joined Eyewitness News to talk about Chrysanthemum Festival that is currently underway, writes staff for CBS Philadelphia.
