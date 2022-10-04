After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO