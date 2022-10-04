ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

VISTA.Today

As One of the Nation's Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia

After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book 'The Story of Michael Crescenz'

Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Avondale-Based American Mushroom Institute Rebrands

Avondale-based American Mushroom Institute, the home to one of the longest running agriculture trade publications, Mushroom News, has rebranded to become American Mushroom, reports the Blue Book Service. “Similar to our members, our name is our brand,” said AMI President Rachel Roberts. “American Mushroom better describes who we are and...
AVONDALE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

