College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Georgia high school football standout Elijah Dewitt shot and killed
One suspect is in custody after the killing of the 17-year-old senior
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
College Football World Reacts To Brutal Texas A&M Injury News
Texas A&M might be without its starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Ian Fitzsimmons, starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. He's out indefinitely and he could be lost for the season. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem During College GameDay
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Lawrence, Kansas ahead of a showdown between surprisingly undefeated teams. Lance Leipold has turned around the Jayhawks program in a hurry and sits at 5-0 on the season. Sitting in the top 25, Kansas faces off against undefeated TCU later this afternoon.
Look: Latest Olivia Dunne Photos Going Viral Tonight
LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - including the elite college football stars. Over the weekend, the talented gymnast turned 20 years old and stole the headlines. She's doing so once again on Thursday night with her latest set of photos. Dunne...
College Football Head Coach Steps Down Abruptly During Season
Wofford College head coach Josh Conklin has resigned, effective immediately. The school revealed his decision Thursday night amid an 0-5 start for the Terriers, who went 1-10 last season. Wofford has lost 15 straight games. "We appreciate the time and work that Josh has put into this program over the...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh provides update after Mike Hart collapse
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had a medical emergency on the team's sideline during Saturday's win at Indiana. Hart collapsed on the Michigan sideline and required immediate attention, ultimately being placed on a cart and taken to a local hospital. During the game, Fox reporter Jenny Taft ...
Tennessee victorious at LSU, 51-0
Tennessee (2-1) defeated LSU, 51-0, Friday in rugby. The Vols entered the contest following a 67-0 win at Kennesaw State. Tennessee’s victory at Kennesaw State was the first under head coach Scott Tungay. Tennessee lost its first game under Tungay, 12-10, against Ohio State. Tennessee entered its contest with...
Rutgers fires offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson
Rutgers fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday amid a three-game losing streak. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve
Clemson vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview
Clemson vs Boston College prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Clemson (5-0), Boston College (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
Boise State vs Fresno State Prediction, Game Preview
Boise State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Boise State (3-2), Fresno State (1-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
Georgia Tech vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview
Georgia Tech vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Georgia Tech (2-3), Duke (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
East Carolina vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview
East Carolina vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: East Carolina (3-2), Tulane (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview
Wyoming vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Wyoming (3-3), New Mexico (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Eastern Michigan (3-2), Western Michigan (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
