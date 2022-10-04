ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Chester County, Statewide Nonprofits Awarded Funds for Growing Domestic Sales of Agricultural Products

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50 percent of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Chester County officials highlight key planning initiatives

WEST CHESTER — October is National Community Planning Month and in recognition of this, the Chester County Commissioners will be issuing a proclamation noting the importance of local planning, especially as it relates to economic resiliency and sustainability in Chester County. “We are grateful that the Commissioners recognize the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
VISTA.Today

16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations

The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz Represents Chester County at White House Forum

Commissioner's Chair Marian Moskowitz, Center.Image via Marian Moskowitz. Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz represented Chester County last week at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania forum that brought together elected officials and community leaders from across Pennsylvania at the White House to share information on how investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are already benefiting Chester County residents, and will continue to do so for years to come.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Land#Land Trust#The Daily Local News
VISTA.Today

After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia

After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County’s New Partnership Helps Construct Homes in West Grove

Image via Habitat for Humanity of Chester County. Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has partnered with Help Build Hope, Lima United Methodist Church, and Covenant United Methodist Church. Help Build Hope will provide lumber for the walls of phase 5 homes in West Grove. Together, the community can be strengthened by building affordable and safe homes.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’

Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
mainlinetoday.com

Will Anyone Save the Chester County Witch’s Cap?

Once a fancy top for a farming silo, the 19th-century Witch’s Cap oddity in Chester County has yet to find a home. Some 20 years ago, when Toll Brothers began construction on the Swedesford Chase development near Exton Square Mall, they discovered the Witch’s Cap. Dating to the 1800s, the highly decorative cedar shake structure was used to top a farming silo. Originally, it was slated for a repurposed structure in Exton Park. Beautiful sketches were made, but the project was deemed too costly.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Series of Storms Impact Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
KENT COUNTY, DE
VISTA.Today

Waste Pit Construction to Provide Fertilizer to Begin in East Coventry Township

A view of a portion of Spring City Acres farm where a storage pit for food waste to be used as fertilizer.Image via Evan Brandt, Daily Local News. Spring City Acres, the new owners of 80 acres of farmland in East Coventry and East Vincent townships, is ready to soon start construction on a concrete pit that will hold as much as 1.4 million gallons of food processing waste, writes Evan Brandt for the Daily Local News.
EAST COVENTRY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy