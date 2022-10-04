Commissioner's Chair Marian Moskowitz, Center.Image via Marian Moskowitz. Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz represented Chester County last week at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania forum that brought together elected officials and community leaders from across Pennsylvania at the White House to share information on how investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are already benefiting Chester County residents, and will continue to do so for years to come.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO