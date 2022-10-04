Read full article on original website
Chester County, Statewide Nonprofits Awarded Funds for Growing Domestic Sales of Agricultural Products
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced $303,000 in matching funds to 17 nonprofits to grow domestic sales and exports of Pennsylvania agricultural products. Grants will reimburse nonprofit associations representing members statewide, up to 50 percent of the cost of promotional and consumer education projects promoting beef, hardwoods, maple syrup,...
Managing Director and Partner of Berwyn-Based Firm Inducted into Lincoln Financial Hall of Fame
Lou McCraw, managing director and partner of Berwyn-based PFG Advisors, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame by Lincoln Financial’s The Resource Group, writes Holly Herman for the Tredyffrin-Easttown Patch. The Resource Group is a nationwide network of the top 200 planning professionals in the Lincoln Financial Network....
Eight Chester County Women Among 2022’s Power Women of Main Line and Western Suburbs
This year’s twenty power women of the Main Line and western suburbs are all poised, passionate, and persistent, with eight of them being from Chester County, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. When Natanya Sortland of Charlestown Township lost her sight in 2014, she felt lost. Today, she...
Avondale-Based American Mushroom Institute Rebrands
Avondale-based American Mushroom Institute, the home to one of the longest running agriculture trade publications, Mushroom News, has rebranded to become American Mushroom, reports the Blue Book Service. “Similar to our members, our name is our brand,” said AMI President Rachel Roberts. “American Mushroom better describes who we are and...
After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia
After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. According to property owner and landlord Eli Kahn, the company had already downsized its local operation and now occupies around 100,000 square feet in a 250,000-square-foot structure. The date when Schramm will close its doors for good has not yet been determined.
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts for Athletes in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Education, as well as millions of reviews from students and parents. Factors considered include student and parent reviews of athletics, the number of sports offered, the number of students participating in athletics, and more.
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The rankings are based on 2020 average median household income from...
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
Chester County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college.
Restaurant Industry Services are Top Menu Item for October at West Chester-Based IT Edge
Last month, West Chester based consulting company, IT Edge, started a new initiative focusing their efforts on small businesses in different industries. The first focus of the initiative were local construction companies. Now, IT Edge has switched their attention over to food and restaurant industry services.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Stoney Farmhouse with Seclusion in Chester Springs
A beautiful stone farmhouse set on a stunning 14.6 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is available for sale in Chester Springs. Hard Scrabble Farm is located on a quiet gravel lane and is within walking distance of the charming village of Birchrunville. It is surrounded by 250 acres of conserved land.
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz Represents Chester County at White House Forum
Chester County Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz represented Chester County last week at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania forum that brought together elected officials and community leaders from across Pennsylvania at the White House to share information on how investments provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are already benefiting Chester County residents, and will continue to do so for years to come.
Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Commenced in Vermont, And One Downingtown Woman Experienced It First-Hand
Last week, Erica Deuso, a Downingtown resident, found herself in Vermont visiting her uncle on the first day of retail adult-use cannabis sales in the state, writes Brent Hallenbeck for the Burlington Free Press. She noticed a huge but orderly line in front of Ceres, one of the few stores...
Brandywine Conservancy’s Land Preservation Goal Close to Hitting Historic Mark
The Brandywine Conservancy has permanently preserved more than 69,400 acres of land in Chester and Delaware Counties, which is just shy of the historic goal of preserving 70,000 acres, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. In its 55th year, the Conservancy has more than 500 conservation and agricultural...
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center. Presented to CHOP at the 20th annual Parkway event, Citadel doubled its annual total to $300,000 to help CHOP raise a record-breaking $2 million to fund critical childhood cancer research and care.
Exton-Based Manufacturer Empowers Its Employees to Save Lives Through Safety Training
The employees at All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery that has thrived over the course of three generations of the Edginton family, have always been a close group.
Downingtown East High School Grad Makes Young Innovators List
Nick Swink is a graduate from Downingtown East High School and Temple University.Image via Layer 8 Security. A Malvern-based cybersecurity consultant is making a name for himself. 23-year-old Nick Swing has earned his spot in Philadelphia Business Journal’s Inno Under 25 list.
16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations
The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
West Chester University Kicks Off Homecoming Weekend Events Today
West Chester University alumni will hustle back to campus for Homecoming Weekend this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The WCU campus and community are decked out in purple and gold this week showing school spirit in advance of this weekend’s festivities. The 2022 theme is Rock and Roll.
