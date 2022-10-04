ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

⚽️ HutchCC Soccer: Dragons get huge KJCCC win over No. 12 Barton

The Hutchinson Community College women’s soccer team snagged perhaps one of the its biggest wins of the season Wednesday night at the Salthawk Sports Complex. Striking quick in each half and letting the defense and goalkeeping to the rest, the 19th-ranked Blue Dragons upset the No. 12 Barton Cougars 2-0 in the first of two regular-season meetings.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 HutchCC VB: Serrano named conference Setter of the Week

For the second time this season, Hutchinson Community College sophomore setter Andrea Serrano has been named the Jayhawk Conference Setter of the Week. Serrano, a 5-foot-5 setter from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, led the Blue Dragons with 8.73 assists per set and to a 3-0 record last week, including a sweep of No. 12 Seward County.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

⛳ HutchCC Golf: Dragons 8th at Big 'O' Classic

ELKHORN, Nebraska – On a day when no team and only seven individuals broke par, the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Men’s Golf team climbed two spots in the final team standings of the Big “O” Classic and finished eighth on Tuesday. The Blue Dragons had...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs Campus Colts at Gowans Stadium tonight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (4-1) host Campus (1-4) at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson tonight at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

High school results from October 4, 2022

The AVCTL girls golf league meet was in Hesston on Tuesday. In Division 2, Wellington won with a 330. Buhler was 3rd with a 371, including three top 10 finishes. Elise Gover was 6th, Marlie Cooper was 7th, Crislyn Frank was 10th overall. Hutchinson High's Kailey Findley also finished 10th...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Buhler reaching benchmarks in post-secondary success

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Post secondary success information for all school districts in Kansas was just released and Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said their stats were really good. "It is actually a look at two years after your graduates have left your building," Couchman said. "There's lots of...
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Registration underway for Cosmosphere camps

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public Oct. 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer third through fifth graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

CCS to perform musical November 6

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School will be performing Timeless, The Corrie ten Boom Musical on Sunday, November 6, at 3:00 p.m. Based on the book The Hiding Place, this musical is the story of Corrie ten Boom. Her true account of courage, forgiveness, and love in Nazi-occupied Holland has inspired Christians for decades.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

299th KLETC Basic Training class graduated Friday

YODER — Twenty-five new law enforcement officers including four from Harvey County and one from Hutchinson graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Sept. 30 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Brian Hampton of the Lansing Police Department was the graduating class...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Alzheimer's Walk is Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

The Miracle Worker is at the Flag Theatre starting Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, October 6, the Family Community Theatre will bring "The Miracle Worker" to the Flag Theatre's stage. "The Miracle Worker, everybody refers to it as the Helen Keller story," said director Ben Jones. "Helen Keller is deaf-blind. This is the story of how she gained access to language. It's really centered around her teacher, Annie Sullivan who, very young, leaves school in Boston, goes down to Alabama and really pioneers how we teach individuals that are deaf-blind, because prior to this, those people who were deaf-blind were sent to asylums for mental purposes."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Haven man injured in motorcycle accident

NICKERSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident near Nickerson Thursday evening. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Michael Moore of Haven was riding his motorcycle northwest on K-14 when 19-year-old Anthony Della Salla of Sterling attempted to pass a vehicle while driving southeast on K-14.
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sonic franchise operation in Newton fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

Candidate forum expanded

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce and NAACP have decided to expand the participation of the candidates forum scheduled for Oct. 11 at the Stringer Fine Arts Center. The goal of the event is to engage the candidates on a set of topics of importance to...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate

From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson water line and hydrant flushing program starts Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting Monday they will begin the annual waterline flushing and fire hydrant maintenance program. Flushing water lines is a normal, preventive maintenance procedure that helps improve water quality. Fire hydrants are operated, inspected, and maintained during the flushing process to ensure that all hydrants on the system are in good working condition.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

