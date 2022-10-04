HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, October 6, the Family Community Theatre will bring "The Miracle Worker" to the Flag Theatre's stage. "The Miracle Worker, everybody refers to it as the Helen Keller story," said director Ben Jones. "Helen Keller is deaf-blind. This is the story of how she gained access to language. It's really centered around her teacher, Annie Sullivan who, very young, leaves school in Boston, goes down to Alabama and really pioneers how we teach individuals that are deaf-blind, because prior to this, those people who were deaf-blind were sent to asylums for mental purposes."

