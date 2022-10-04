Read full article on original website
🏐 HutchCC VB: Dragons sweep Cloud County
CONCORDIA – The No. 20-ranked Hutchinson Community College volleyball team won its fourth-straight match and maintained its place at the top of the Jayhawk West with a sweep of the Cloud County Thunderbirds on Wednesday. The Blue Dragons hit better than .300 as a team for the 11th time...
🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs Campus Colts at Gowans Stadium tonight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (4-1) host Campus (1-4) at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson tonight at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: No. 1 Andale’s Dylan Schmidt discusses coaching origins, infrastructure, community, schedule in 43-game winning streak ahead of matchup with No. 2 Collegiate
The numbers are well-known for Andale football. The Indians are 5-0 and have won 43 straight contests. On Friday, 3A No. 1 Andale is at 3A No. 2 Wichita Collegiate in a longtime rivalry. Andale is closing in on a top-5 all-time winning streak in Kansas history. Andale is currently...
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
derbyathletics.com
Varsity Falls at Maize South
Three costly mistakes were the difference in this match tonight. A match that actually saw Derby be the more cohesive team, though maybe outworked a little in the first half. The three goals they gave up were just that, goals they gave up off of mistakes or poorly handled balls that Maize South was able to get on and finish. The Panthers were actually much more creative in the attack and had way more dangerous chances at goal. A header off a post, a shot cleared with a sliding tackle and a couple great saves from the Maverick’s keeper were the difference in the contest. The only score for Derby came from Diego Vaquera pressuring a center back, winning the ball and then a quality finish that gave Derby late life, but they just could not find any more.
🏐 HutchCC VB: Serrano named conference Setter of the Week
For the second time this season, Hutchinson Community College sophomore setter Andrea Serrano has been named the Jayhawk Conference Setter of the Week. Serrano, a 5-foot-5 setter from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, led the Blue Dragons with 8.73 assists per set and to a 3-0 record last week, including a sweep of No. 12 Seward County.
🏈 HutchCC FB: Kedzior, Taylor earn KJCCC Football honors
For the second-straight week, Hutchinson Community College running Dylan Kedzior led the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons to a huge victory. This week, Kedzior was joined by sophomore defensive end Nikko Taylor – the pair were named the NJCAA Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday. Kedzior...
🏐 WSU VB: Volleyball Preview: Memphis, SMU
The Shockers look to establish their position in the upper tier of the American Athletic Conference standings with a pair of home matches against Memphis and SMU. Both matches will be streamed live on ESPN+. Track live scoring at shockerstats.com. SCENE SETTERS:. Wichita State continues their extended homestand, hosting the...
Buhler reaching benchmarks in post-secondary success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Post secondary success information for all school districts in Kansas was just released and Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said their stats were really good. "It is actually a look at two years after your graduates have left your building," Couchman said. "There's lots of...
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
KAKE TV
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull
A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares. NATALIE HULL. Missing from: Wichita,...
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
CCS to perform musical November 6
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School will be performing Timeless, The Corrie ten Boom Musical on Sunday, November 6, at 3:00 p.m. Based on the book The Hiding Place, this musical is the story of Corrie ten Boom. Her true account of courage, forgiveness, and love in Nazi-occupied Holland has inspired Christians for decades.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings big changes overnight
Enjoy today’s warm, above-average temperatures while they last because a big change is coming to the forecast overnight. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will be the story today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as we head into the evening. Conditions will be perfect for...
BOOM! Salina now underway; first mural completed
BOOM! Salina has begun and the first of the murals is in the books. The mural, Three Kinds of Sons by Tony Sjöman, a Manhattan, N.Y.-based artist, is on the south wall of Mid-Kansas Title Co. Inc., 217 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Sjöman made it official by signing the art during a brief ceremony this morning. The mural was created with acrylic latex and spray paint on a brick wall and measures 90 feet by 32 feet.
299th KLETC Basic Training class graduated Friday
YODER — Twenty-five new law enforcement officers including four from Harvey County and one from Hutchinson graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Sept. 30 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Brian Hampton of the Lansing Police Department was the graduating class...
Alzheimer's Walk is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."
KWCH.com
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita couple, Josie and Pat Bollig, left this weekend for a vacation to Cancun, Mexico. They flew out of Kansas City, had a stop in Dallas and then finally arrived in Cancun at 5 p.m. When the couple got to baggage claim, they were pulled aside by...
