Trump asks the Supreme Court to resolve Mar-a-Lago document dispute
The legal battle over documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August continues with the former president requesting the Supreme Court intervene in the case. Trump and his team are requesting the Supreme Court review the 11th Circuit of Appeals' stay order issued in September, which allowed investigators to review the seized classified documents without supervision from a special master. They argue the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to stay the special master's review of the documents, according to court documents.
Dreamers fail to find resolution in latest DACA ruling
A federal appeals court found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA, in violation of U.S. immigration law on Wednesday. The case has been sent back to a lower court in Texas for consideration. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision doesn’t end the Obama-era program, meant...
An appeals court rules against DACA, but the program continues — for now
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge in...
Idaho's Supreme Court will hear challenges to restrictive abortion laws
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Idaho's trigger ban prohibited nearly all abortions. Idaho's Supreme Court on Thursday takes up challenges to three of the state's abortion laws.
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we write these wrongs. KELLY: Democratic activists have long sought...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election has filed paperwork seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies
Courts have blocked a number of the anti-LGBTQ laws from going into effect
This week Oklahoma became the latest state to enact a law that targets gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. Courts have blocked other such laws, at least temporarily. It is all part of a turbulent, fast-moving clash over transgender rights, as NPR's Melissa Block reports. MELISSA BLOCK, BYLINE: Courts in...
A look at the conversations Vice President Harris has been having on abortion
Vice President Harris has held meeting after meeting on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR sat in a recent sessions to find out more about her role on this issue.
Jan. 6 detainees say a D.C. jail is so awful that they'd like a transfer to Guantanamo
Dozens of individuals held in Washington, D.C.'s jail on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have submitted a handwritten letter to a federal court demanding to be moved to Guantanamo Bay. The detainees say they are living in inhumane conditions. The seven-page letter reviewed...
Experts weigh in on why Texas won't see impact in accordance with Biden's pardon announcement
There were 300,000 marijuana-related arrests last year in the state of Texas, but the pardon applies to about 6,500 people, a legal expert explained.
Changes to abortion law pushes young women to vote
The back and forth on abortion law in arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election.
Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states
Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook and reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by...
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
66 clinics stopped providing abortions in the 100 days since Roe fell
In the 100 days since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, 66 clinics in the U.S. stopped providing abortion. That's according to a new analysis published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, assessing abortion access in the 15 states that have banned or severely restricted access to abortion. "Prior to...
Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats
Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority.
U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran, even as it seeks a new nuclear deal
The U.S. announced fresh sanctions on Thursday against Iranian officials in punishment "for the continued violence against peaceful protesters and the shutdown of Iran's Internet access." "We condemn the Iranian government's crackdown on its people's rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly, including by shutting down access to...
