Congress & Courts

Trump asks the Supreme Court to resolve Mar-a-Lago document dispute

The legal battle over documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in August continues with the former president requesting the Supreme Court intervene in the case. Trump and his team are requesting the Supreme Court review the 11th Circuit of Appeals' stay order issued in September, which allowed investigators to review the seized classified documents without supervision from a special master. They argue the 11th Circuit lacked jurisdiction to stay the special master's review of the documents, according to court documents.
Dreamers fail to find resolution in latest DACA ruling

A federal appeals court found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, known as DACA, in violation of U.S. immigration law on Wednesday. The case has been sent back to a lower court in Texas for consideration. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision doesn’t end the Obama-era program, meant...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says

Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran, even as it seeks a new nuclear deal

The U.S. announced fresh sanctions on Thursday against Iranian officials in punishment "for the continued violence against peaceful protesters and the shutdown of Iran's Internet access." "We condemn the Iranian government's crackdown on its people's rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly, including by shutting down access to...
