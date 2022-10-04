Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Woman hands out over 50 coats to homeless
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since 2011, Sally Segerson has been running Street Reach for the Homeless. The self-run program gives out food and much-needed clothing to the local homeless population, a task with growing importance as winter draws near. “I keep watching the ten-day forecast to see when...
b969fm.com
New ‘Faces of the Fort’ mural goes up downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Led by the Fort Wayne Public Arts Commission, Mayor Tom Henry and city officials held a dedication ceremony for a new Faces of the Fort mural. The mural, located on the east façade of the building at 520 West Jefferson Blvd., depicts local community advocates Ephraim Scott Smiley III and Omowalé-Kétu Oladuwa.
putnamsentinel.com
"I'm The Commander Again"
OTTAWA – Tom “Duffer’ Rosenbauer is familiar with the duties required as a commissioner on the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission. Last week he was sworn in to serve on the board. “I was on the board once before,” Rosenbauer said. “I’m doing it again because I...
b969fm.com
Access Fort Wayne and ACPL receive accolades for films
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Access Fort Wayne, a department of the Allen County Public Library, won five 2022 Philo Festival of Media Awards and two are nominated for 2022 Philo Excellence Awards. The awards are presented by the Alliance for Community Media – Central States Region and included more than 155 entries from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Bluffton teacher named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Bluffton High School world history teacher Tara Cocanower has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The Indiana Department of Education announced the honor on Wednesday. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact...
wboi.org
Proposed new jail location not the county's top pick
The property in southeast Fort Wayne named as the top choice for where to place the new jail is actually one of eight properties being considered, according to one Allen County Commissioner. At a candidate forum at the Allen County Public Library on Tuesday, Commissioner Richard Beck said the address...
b969fm.com
FW Animal Care & Control participates in ‘Return to Home’ challenge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is participating in the national Return to Home Challenge for the entire month of October to keep animals out of the shelter and in their homes. One in three pets will become lost at some point in their...
b969fm.com
Officials urge precautions against mosquitoes as rare virus is detected
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. “EEE (‘triple E’)...
RELATED PEOPLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
EACS New Haven buildings placed on lockout following threat
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - East Allen County Schools (EACS) officials say all EACS school buildings are on lockout status on Tuesday. EACS spokesperson Tamyra Kelly says the EACS administration was made aware Tuesday morning of an “outside threat” that was made on Monday against the New Haven Jr/Sr High School. Details around the threat were not disclosed.
Daily Standard
Court docs reveal depths of animal cruelty
CELINA - A Michigan man who recently moved to Celina and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security raid is accused of sexually abusing and torturing dogs in videos that were distributed across the globe, according to federal court records. Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, is charged with...
E-Waste & Recycling Handling To Change In Fort Wayne
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management’s (ACDEM) Electronic Recycling Program hosted at OmniSource is ending. Residents have until 12 Noon Saturday, October 29th to take electronics to OmniSource located at 1430 Meyer Road for electronic recycling. OmniSource has been a steward to our community by hosting this program...
Times-Union Newspaper
GOP Fish Fry
The Kosciusko County Republican Party fall fish fry was busy Wednesday afternoon and many of the GOP candidates turned out for the fundraiser. Pictured (L to R) are Tera Klutz, Indiana state auditor; Jim Smith, candidate for sheriff; Kimberly Cates, Kosciusko County Council District 1; Rudy Yakym III, candidate for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District; Amy Roe, Kosciusko County Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program community coordinator; David Abott, Indiana State representative; and Brad Voelz, chief deputy to Prosecuting Attorney Dan Hampton and candidate for prosecuting attorney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
b969fm.com
Angola woman struck by SUV, critically injured
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Angola woman has life-threatening injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV in a Steuben County roadway Thursday morning. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont in rural Jamestown Township, on a report of a suspicious person in the area. A caller said a woman was walking in the middle of the road, screaming and waving at oncoming traffic.
westbendnews.net
New Paulding County Business Receives Support
A new barbershop will be opening in Paulding, OH. Trevor Speice, entrepreneur and owner of Speice’s Barbershop is a recipient of the Small Business Support Loan through the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office. This fund was made possible by the Paulding County Area Foundation and was established to help small businesses in Paulding County.
Rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Indiana
State health officials are warning people about a rare mosquito-borne virus that kills around a third of those infected.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 People Turned Away At GOP Fish Fry
Despite some tasty fried fish and colorful tabletop candidate displays, the Kosciusko County GOP Fish Fry was a little less inviting this year for some. For the first time in memory, Republicans who are supporting an independent candidate for sheriff were turned away from the GOP Fish Fry at the county fairgrounds Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
Bandido’s Building For Sale, But Not Closing Restaurant
One of Waynedale’s most popular restaurants is staying put, despite recent rumors that it was closing. This is according to Bandidos CEO and President, Jimmie Schindler, who said his company is just going to lease the land and building, rather than owning it outright, assuring folks that his spot will be right here in Waynedale for the “foreseeable future.”
horseandrider.com
Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana
On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
Comments / 0