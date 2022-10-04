ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO