Allseas' Vessel Trio Goes Hybrid with Kongsberg Maritime Help
Allseas is fitting its pipelay vessels Solitaire and Audacia, as well as the multi-purpose vessel Fortitude, with hybrid power technology from Kongsberg Maritime. The offshore installation firm says that vessel hybridization is key to its strategy to minimize the impact on the environment by optimizing efficiency and reducing emissions across its operations.
Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH Partner on Dual-fuel Hydrogen Engines
Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH announced they are working together to accelerate the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on land and at sea applications. CMB.TECH owns, operates, and designs large marine and industrial applications powered by hydrogen and ammonia – fuels that it both manufactures and supplies to its customers. Volvo Penta is a manufacturer of engines and complete power systems for boats, vessels and industrial applications. The companies have worked together in pilot projects since 2017 adapting Volvo Penta engines to run as a dual-fuel hydrogen and diesel solution via the conversion kit provided by CMB.TECH.
TotalEnergies, BW LNG Partner with Nautilus Labs
TotalEnergies, signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter in 2020, identified the need for a better monitoring system that also allows to report and optimize GHG emissions for its LNG fleet. Reporting on emissions was a tedious, manual time-consuming process that was prone to error, and left little room for optimization. BW, the owner and operator of some LNG vessels chartered by the energy major, was at the same time focused on monitoring and improving the environmental performance of their vessels and was excited to work closely with TotalEnergies on their shared objectives.
AVIKUS' Autonomous Navigation nears Commercialization
AVIKUS, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup, is nearly ready to bring to market its autonomous navigation solution for the pleasure boat market, and plans demonstrations later this month at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). There the company will introduce and showcase Neuboat, an autonomous phase-2 navigation solution for leisure boats featuring the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS).
Incat and ABB to Develop Lightweight Hybrid-electric Ferry
Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania will work with technology company ABB to explore building an electric ferry with hybrid-electric propulsion which could transition to battery power as shore charging becomes available. Seeking a transitional route to zero-emission operations for the ferry segment, Incat and ABB will evaluate the suitability of the...
Maersk Orders Six Methanol-fueled Containerships
A.P. Moller - Maersk announced it has ordered six more large containerships that can sail on green methanol as the Danish shipping giant makes headway toward its goal to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire business by 2040. Ordered to replace existing tonnage in the Maersk fleet, the six vessels...
Corvus Energy Opens Test Area for Hydrogen Fuel Cells
CEO of Corvus Energy, Geir Bjørkeli, Vice County Mayor, Natalia Golis of Vestland County Municipality, and Marketing Communications Manager of Corvus Energy, Sonja Vernøy Hansen. Photo: Marius Knutsen, Maritime CleanTech (Photo: Corvus Energy) Corvus Energy, a producer of battery systems for the ocean space, opened a new test...
Ocean Group Acquires Verreault Shipyard
Ocean Group announced it has acquired the Verreault shipyard, located in the municipality of Les Méchins, in the Gaspé Peninsula, on Canada's east coast. Founded in 1956, Verreault Shipyard specializes in ship repair and conversion. With this transaction, Ocean Group adds capacity and grows its workforce by a...
GTT Tank Design for Seven New LNG Carriers
French engineering firm GTT said Tuesday it had received, in the third quarter, an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNG carriers. The LNG carriers will be built for an Asian ship owner. As part of this order, GTT will design...
