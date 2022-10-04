ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Bill Nighy-Narrated Doc and Concert Film Celebrating 50th Anniversary of 'Tubular Bells' Sells to U.S. (Exclusive)

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXyts_0iLATMVj00

Tubular Bells , Mike Oldfield’s seminal debut album that became a global smash hit in 1973 when its opening theme was used in the soundtrack to The Exorcist (providing a very early boost to Richard Branson’s then infant Virgin Group along the way), turns 50 years old next year.

To mark the occasion, Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the Bill Nighy -narrated concert and documentary film The Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour.

Filmed over three nights at London’s world-famous Royal Festival Hall, the feature incorporates the original music with dance and acrobatic feats by the Circa Contemporary Circus, as well as performances of “Moonlight Shadow,” Oldfield’s biggest single hit, along with “Summit Day,” from his Guitars album, and “The Gem,” a new work by musical director Robin Smith.

Also featured is a 90-minute behind-the-scenes documentary, narrated by Nighy, most recently seen in Oliver Hermanus’ awards-tipped drama Living . The feature-length doc explores the history and legacy of Tubular Bells , closely following the dramatic story behind the new production. As an extra bonus, the special feature on the home entertainment Blu-Ray and DVD versions will include Turning Back the Clock – an interview with Oldfield and Branson.

“It’s amazing to think that it’s 50 years since I started writing Tubular Bells , and I am touched that my music has reached so many people, all over the world, during that time,” said Oldfield. “I am sure that the 50th Anniversary Live Concert Experience of Tubular Bells will be spectacular, theatrical, fantastical and thrilling, marking 50 years from when I started writing the music.”

Cleopatra is also planning a streaming release of The Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Tour on Dec. 13.

