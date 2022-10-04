Read full article on original website
Publisher Correction: Combining multi-marker metabarcoding and digital holography to describe eukaryotic plankton across the Newfoundland Shelf
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17313-w, published online 29 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the order of the Figures. FiguresÂ 1 and 2 were published as FigureÂ 4 and 1. As a result, FiguresÂ 2 and 3 were renumbered to FiguresÂ 3 and 4.
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Quantum Hamiltonian complexity in thermal equilibrium
The physical properties of a quantum many-body system in thermal equilibrium are determined by its partition function and free energy. Here we study the computational complexity of approximating these quantities for n-qubit local Hamiltonians. First, we report a classical algorithm with poly(n) runtime, which approximates the free energy of a given 2-local Hamiltonian provided that it satisfies a certain denseness condition. Our algorithm contributes to a body of work investigating the hardness of approximation for difficult optimization problems. Specifically, this extends existing efficient approximation algorithms for dense instances of the ground energy of 2-local quantum Hamiltonians and the free energy of classical Ising models. Second, we establish polynomial-time equivalence between the problem of approximating the free energy of local Hamiltonians and several other natural tasks ubiquitous in condensed-matter physics and quantum computing, such as the problem of approximating the number of input states accepted by a polynomial-size quantum circuit. These results suggest that the simulation of quantum many-body systems in thermal equilibrium may precisely capture the complexity of a broad family of computational problems that have yet to be defined or characterized in terms of known complexity classes. Finally, we summarize state-of-the-art classical and quantum algorithms for approximating the free energy and show how to improve their runtime and memory footprint.
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
Random forest incorporating ab-initio calculations for corrosion rate prediction with small sample Al alloys data
Corrosion jeopardizes the materials longevity and engineering safety, hence the corrosion rate needs to be forecasted so as to better guide materials selection. Although field exposure experiments are dependable, the prohibitive cost and their time-consuming nature make it difficult to obtain large dataset for machine learning. Here, we propose a strategy Integrating Ab-initio Calculations with Random Forest (IACRF) to optimize the model, thereby estimating the corrosion rate of Al alloys in diverse environments. Based on the thermodynamic assessment of the secondary phases, the ab-initio calculation quantities, especially the work function, significantly improved the prediction accuracy with respect to small-sample Al alloys corrosion dataset. To build a better generic prediction model, the most accessible and effective features are identified to train IACRF. Finally, the independent field exposure experiments in Southeast Asia have proven the generalization ability of IACRF in which the average prediction accuracy is improved up to 91%.
Associations among vitamin D, tobacco smoke, and hypertension: A cross-sectional study of the NHANES 2001"“2016
The interrelationships among vitamin D, tobacco smoking, and hypertension are currently unknown. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between vitamin D levels and hypertension and the effect of tobacco smoke exposure levels on this relationship among US adults. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of adult participants from the 2001"“2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration was used as a biomarker of vitamin D status, and tobacco smoke exposure levels were objectively evaluated by serum cotinine levels. Among 22,875 eligible adults who were not receiving antihypertensive medications, the prevalence of hypertension, vitamin D deficiency (<50"‰mmol/L), and cotinine â‰¥3"‰ng/mL was 13.9%, 34.9%, and 29.4%, respectively. Serum cotinine and vitamin D levels were independently associated with hypertension risk after controlling for confounders (P"‰<"‰0.05). When stratified by the cotinine group (<0.05, 0.05"“3 and â‰¥3"‰ng/mL), we found that the risk of hypertension associated with vitamin D deficiency was higher among subjects with cotinine levels â‰¥3"‰ng/mL compared with the other strata [OR (95% CI) 1.30 (1.09, 1.54) vs. 1.53 (1.19, 1.96) vs. 1.64 (1.30, 2.06); P for heterogeneity test <0.05]. Furthermore, serum cotinine levels were negatively correlated with vitamin D levels. These findings suggested that the increased risk of hypertension could be partly attributed to low vitamin D levels induced by tobacco smoke exposure, in addition to the effects of tobacco smoke exposure and vitamin D deficiency themselves.
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
Disposable electrocatalytic sensor for whole blood NADH monitoring
Monitoring nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH) is important because NADH is involved in cellular redox reactions and cellular energy production. Currently, few biosensors quantify NADH in whole blood. However, they still have limitations due to several defects, including poor repeatability, long analysis time, and their requirement of extra sample pretreatment. In this study, we developed electrocatalytic sensors using screen-printed electrodes with a redox-active monolayer 4"²-mercapto-N-phenylquinone diamine formed by a self-assembled monolayer of a 4-aminothiophenol (4-ATP). We exhibited their behavior as electrocatalysts toward the oxidation of NADH in whole blood. Finally, the electrocatalytic sensors maintained stability and exhibited 3.5Â ÂµM limit of detection, with 0.0076"‰Â±"‰0.0006Â ÂµM/ÂµA sensitivity in a mouse's whole blood. As proof of concept, a polyhexamethylene guanidine phosphate"“treated mouse model was used to induce inflammatory and fibrotic responses, and NADH level was measured for 45 days. This work demonstrates the potential of electrocatalytic sensors to analyze NADH in whole blood and to be developed for extensive applications.
Generic surgical process model for minimally invasive liver treatment methods
Surgical process modelling is an innovative approach that aims to simplify the challenges involved in improving surgeries through quantitative analysis of a well-established model of surgical activities. In this paper, surgical process model strategies are applied for the analysis of different Minimally Invasive Liver Treatments (MILTs), including ablation and surgical resection of the liver lesions. Moreover, a generic surgical process model for these differences in MILTs is introduced. The generic surgical process model was established at three different granularity levels. The generic process model, encompassing thirteen phases, was verified against videos of MILT procedures and interviews with surgeons. The established model covers all the surgical and interventional activities and the connections between them and provides a foundation for extensive quantitative analysis and simulations of MILT procedures for improving computer-assisted surgery systems, surgeon training and evaluation, surgeon guidance and planning systems and evaluation of new technologies.
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Resolving the paradox of unipolar induction: new experimental evidence on the influence of the test circuit
A novel experiment has been devised shedding new light on the phenomenon of unipolar induction, also known as "Faraday's Paradox". This is a topic which continues to fascinate scientists and engineers with much debate continuing to this day. In particular, the question of the field co-rotating with the magnet or remaining stationary remains unsettled and supporting evidence exists for both positions. In this study, we present a novel experimental apparatus that includes, for the first time, the relative motion of the measurement circuit including the closing wires, as well as the magnet and disc respectively. The results show that the closing wire needs to be considered as part of the problem, which enables the apparent paradox associated with this phenomenon to be resolved. However, it remains impossible to tell if the field co-rotates with the magnet or if it remains stationary. Instead, direct electron interaction is considered as a viable alternative to resolve remaining paradoxes.
Author Correction: Engineering the stambomycin modular polyketide synthase yields 37-membered mini-stambomycins
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-27955-z, published online 26 January 2022. In the original version of this Article, the compounds 12, 13, 14, and 16 in Figure 5 were incorrectly numbered as compounds 10, 11, 12, and 14, respectively. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Artificial intelligence in (gastrointestinal) healthcare: patients' and physicians' perspectives
Artificial intelligence (AI) is entering into daily life and has the potential to play a significant role in healthcare. Aim was to investigate the perspectives (knowledge, experience, and opinion) on AI in healthcare among patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, gastroenterologists, and GI-fellows. In this prospective questionnaire study 377 GI-patients, 35 gastroenterologists, and 45 GI-fellows participated. Of GI-patients, 62.5% reported to be familiar with AI and 25.0% of GI-physicians had work-related experience with AI. GI-patients preferred their physicians to use AI (mean 3.9) and GI-physicians were willing to use AI (mean 4.4, on 5-point Likert-scale). More GI-physicians believed in an increase in quality of care (81.3%) than GI-patients (64.9%, Ï‡2(2)"‰="‰8.2, p"‰="‰0.017). GI-fellows expected AI implementation within 6.0Â years, gastroenterologists within 4.2Â years (t(76)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰2.6, p"‰="‰0.011), and GI-patients within 6.1Â years (t(193)"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰2.0, p"‰="‰0.047). GI-patients and GI-physicians agreed on the most important advantages of AI in healthcare: improving quality of care, time saving, and faster diagnostics and shorter waiting times. The most important disadvantage for GI-patients was the potential loss of personal contact, for GI-physicians this was insufficiently developed IT infrastructures. GI-patients and GI-physicians hold positive perspectives towards AI in healthcare. Patients were significantly more reserved compared to GI-fellows and GI-fellows were more reserved compared to gastroenterologists.
A public database of thermoelectric materials and system-identified material representation for data-driven discovery
Thermoelectric materials have received much attention as energy harvesting devices and power generators. However, discovering novel high-performance thermoelectric materials is challenging due to the structural diversity and complexity of the thermoelectric materials containing alloys and dopants. For the efficient data-driven discovery of novel thermoelectric materials, we constructed a public dataset that contains experimentally synthesized thermoelectric materials and their experimental thermoelectric properties. For the collected dataset, we were able to construct prediction models that achieved R2-scores greater than 0.9 in the regression problems to predict the experimentally measured thermoelectric properties from the chemical compositions of the materials. Furthermore, we devised a material descriptor for the chemical compositions of the materials to improve the extrapolation capabilities of machine learning methods. Based on transfer learning with the proposed material descriptor, we significantly improved the R2-score from 0.13 to 0.71 in predicting experimental ZTs of the materials from completely unexplored material groups.
Prevalence of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors in HIV positive and negative patients in Northwest Region, Cameroon
Epidemiological understanding of intestinal parasitic infections is essential for the effective management of HIV infection. Therefore, this study was designed to assess the burden of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors. A cross-sectional study was conducted from May to December 2020 during which 200 HIV positive and 200 HIV negative participants were recruited. A total of 400 stool and venous blood samples were collected and used to identify the different intestinal parasites and for HIV diagnosis and viral load determination respectively. Results obtained revealed that the overall prevalence of intestinal parasites was 11% (44/400). Intestinal parasitosis was significantly (p"‰="‰0.025) higher in HIV-positive individuals 14.5% (29/200). Similarly, the prevalence of multiple parasitic infection 4.5% (18/400) and opportunistic helminths 3% (6/400) were insignificantly (p"‰>"‰0.05) higher among HIV-positive individuals. Furthermore, prevalence of intestinal parasites was significantly (p"‰="‰0.004) greater in patients with viral load of"‰>"‰1000 copies/mL 24.3% (13/46). Age group"‰>"‰65Â years, self-employment, living in Sub-urban areas, being HIV positive, primary level of education, use of potable tap water, and the use of water system toilets for faeces disposal were identified as associated risk factors to intestinal parasites. Intestinal parasites remain public health concern among patients with HIV. Prompt and effective antiretroviral treatment is required to reduce the intensity of the parasite.
Analysis of the effects of simplifications on the state of loads in a centrifugal compressor
This study aims to quantify and assess qualitatively the impact of modeling simplifications used to represent inertial and aerodynamic loads on the stresses and structural deformations of a centrifugal compressor in operation. The research object is the compressor of the high-pressure line of the DGEN 380 bypass turbine engine. Based on the virtual dynamometer WESTT CS/BV, the gas-dynamic parameters at the entrance to the centrifugal compressor and after the stage are determined. These values were used as initial parameters for numerical flow analysis. As part of the numerical strength analyses, a series of several load configurations were carried out: spin only, spin and inlet pressure normally applied on the working surface of the rotor blade, spin and outlet pressure normally applied on the working surface of the rotor blade, and one-way fluid"“structure interaction analysis taking into account the aerodynamic loads with and without spinning. Based on the simulations, the level of similarity of a given load configuration with the last analysis, adopted as the reference, was determined. It was observed that in terms of the stress state, the rotational analysis taking into account the pressure on both sides of the blade gives satisfactory results, but the strain values are overestimated. The results obtained and the method of evaluation of compressor results can be used in research in the area of aviation, automotive, and refrigeration industries.
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: Green and sustainable chitosan"“gum Arabic nanocomposites as efficient anticorrosive coatings for mild steel in saline media
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17386-7, published online 01 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Mohamed S. Hasanin was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to sido_sci@yahoo.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Electrochemistry and...
Dietary exposure of radionuclides and heavy metals in adult residents in a high background natural radiation area using duplicate diet method
Intake of radionuclides and heavy metals through food consumption is one of the important pathways for long-term health considerations. In this paper, the dietary exposure to radionuclides (210Pb, 210Po, 226Ra, 228Ra, 40K, 137Cs and 129I) and heavy metals (As, Hg, Pb, Cd and U) of adult residents in the high background natural radiation area (HBNRA) in Yangjiang, China, was comprehensively assessed using duplicate diet method. The estimated effective dose received by the inhabitants in HBNRA from ingestion of radionuclides was 0.33Â mSv/y, and the associated lifetime cancer risk was 1.1"‰Ã—"‰10"“3. Both the dose and cancer risk to humans were at the acceptable range, and showed no difference between the HBNRA and the control area. With respect to heavy metals, the estimated daily intake of heavy metals (DIM) values forÂ As, Hg, Pb, Cd and U in HBNRA were 0.47, 0.03, 15.0, 0.26 and 0.04Â Î¼g/kg bw/d, respectively, and the corresponding target hazard quotient (THQ) were 1.58, 0.09, 3.7, 2.56, 0.18. The DIM and THQ of Cd and U in HBNRA were similar to the control area, but the DIM and THQ of Pb were much higher than the corresponding values of 0.39 and 0.03 in the control area. The hazard index (HI) value of heavy metals in HBNRA was almost twice that of the control area. This suggests that the inhabitants in the HBNRA may have a health risk associated with the heavy metals.
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
