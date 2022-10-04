Necroptosis is a kind of programmed necrosis mode that plays a double-edged role in tumor progression. However, the role of necroptosis-related Messenger RNA (mRNA) in predicting the prognosis and immune response of cervical squamous carcinoma and adenocarcinoma (CESC) has not been fully studied. Firstly, the incidence of somatic mutation rate and copy number variation for 74 necroptosis-related mRNAs (NRmRNAs) were analyzed. Secondly, CESC patients were divided into four stable clusters based on the consensus clustering results and analyzed for correlations with a series of clinical factors. Subsequently, a total of 291 The Cancer Genome Atlas samples were randomly divided into either training or validation cohorts. A Cox proportional hazard model consisting of three NRmRNAs (CXCL8, CLEC9A, and TAB2) was constructed by univariate, least absolute shrinkage and selection operator and multivariate COX regression analysis to identify the prognosis and immune response. Its performance and stability were further validated in another testing dataset (GSE44001) from Gene Expression Omnibus database. The results of the receiver operating characteristic curve, principal component analysis, t-SNE, and nomogram indicated that the prognostic model we constructed can serve as an independent prognostic factor. The combination of the prognostic model and the classic TNM staging system could improve the performance in predicting the survival of CESC patients. In addition, differentially expressed genes from high and low-risk patients are screened by R software for functional analysis and pathway enrichment analysis. Besides, single-sample gene set enrichment analysis revealed that tumor-killing immune cells were reduced in the high-risk group. Moreover, patients in the low-risk group are more likely to benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors. The analysis of tumor immune dysfunction and exclusion scores, M6A-related genes, stem cell correlation and Tumor mutational burden data with clinical information has quantified the expression levels of NRmRNAs between the two risk subgroups. According to tumor immune microenvironment scores, Spearman's correlation analysis, and drug sensitivity, immunotherapy may have a higher response rate and better efficacy in patients of the low-risk subgroup. In conclusion, we have reported the clinical significance of NRmRNAs for the prognosis and immune response in CESC patients for the first time. Screening of accurate and effective prognostic markers is important for designing a multi-combined targeted therapeutic strategy and the development of individualized precision medicine.

