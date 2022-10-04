Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Folic acid depletion as well as oversupplementation helps in the progression of hepatocarcinogenesis in HepG2 cells
Folate ingestion below and above the physiologic dose has been shown to play a tumorigenic role in certain cancers. Also, excessive folate supplementation after establishment of pre-established lesions led to an advancement in the growth of a few tumors. However, such information has not yet been achieved in the case of HCC. In our study, HepG2 cells were administered with three different concentrations of folic acid i.e. folic acid normal (FN) (2.27Â ÂµM), folic acid deficient (FD) (no folic acid), folic acid oversupplementation (FO) (100Â ÂµM) for 10Â days. Intracellular folate levels were assayed by Elecsys Folate III kit based method. The migratory and invasive abilities were estimated by transwell migration and matrigel invasion methods respectively. FACS was done to evaluate cell viability and apoptosis. Agarose-coated plates were used to access cancer stem cells (CSCs) number. Quantitative RT-PCR and western blotting approaches were used for gene and protein expression of certain tumor suppressor genes (TSGs), respectively. FD cells depicted increased migration, invasion, apoptosis, necrosis and decreased cell viability, CSCs. On the other hand, FO cells showed increased migration, invasion, cell viability and number of CSCs and decreased apoptosis and necrosis. TSGs revealed diminished expression with both FA modulations with respect to FN cells. Thus, FA deficiency as well as abundance enhanced the HCC progression by adapting different mechanisms.
Nature.com
Optimizing the dose and schedule of immune checkpoint inhibitors in cancer to allow global access
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab or nivolumab, which inhibit PD-1, have greatly improved survival for many patients with cancer, but are prohibitively expensive and unattainable for most of the global cancer population. Optimized dosing, with a reduced unit dose, less frequent schedule and/or shorter duration of treatment could reduce costs and potentially toxicity, thereby improving global access to effective cancer therapy.
Nature.com
PLEKHH2 binds Î²-arrestin1 through its FERM domain, activates FAK/PI3K/AKT phosphorylation, and promotes the malignant phenotype of non-small cell lung cancer
PLEKHH2 is an important FERM domain containing-protein. However, the role of PLEKHH2 in human solid tumors has not been reported yet. We report that PLEKHH2 showed enhanced cytoplasmic expression in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its overexpression was positively correlated with high TNM stage, low differentiation, lymphatic node metastasis, and poor prognosis. In A549 and H1299 cells, high expression of PLEKHH2 significantly promoted cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and increased the expression of proliferation- and invasion-related proteins. It also enhanced the phosphorylation of FAK and promoted the activity of the PI3K/AKT pathway. Immunofluorescence and co-immunoprecipitation analyses were performed to elucidate the molecular mechanism underlying PLEKHH2-mediated regulation of proliferation and invasion in lung cancer cells. Upon transfection of full length PLEKHH2 or its FERM domain, we observed enhanced binding of PLEKHH2 to Î²-arrestin1, whereas FAK- Î²-arrestin1 binding was diminished and this led to an increase in FAK phosphorylation. PLEKHH2-mutant plasmids without the FERM domain could not effectively promote its binding to Î²-arrestin1, activation of FAK phosphorylation, PI3K/AKT activation, or the malignant phenotype. Our findings suggested that PLEKHH2 is an important oncogene in NSCLC. PLEKHH2 binding to Î²-arrestin1 through the FERM domain competitively inhibits Î²-arrestin1 binding to FAK, which causes the dissociation of FAK from the FAK-Î²-arrestin1 complex. Furthermore, the dissociation of FAK promotes its autophosphorylation, activates the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, and subsequently promotes lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and invasion. These results provide evidence for the potential use of PLEKHH2 inhibition as an anticancer therapy.
Nature.com
A multi-omics-based investigation of the prognostic and immunological impact of necroptosis-related mRNA in patients with cervical squamous carcinoma and adenocarcinoma
Necroptosis is a kind of programmed necrosis mode that plays a double-edged role in tumor progression. However, the role of necroptosis-related Messenger RNA (mRNA) in predicting the prognosis and immune response of cervical squamous carcinoma and adenocarcinoma (CESC) has not been fully studied. Firstly, the incidence of somatic mutation rate and copy number variation for 74 necroptosis-related mRNAs (NRmRNAs) were analyzed. Secondly, CESC patients were divided into four stable clusters based on the consensus clustering results and analyzed for correlations with a series of clinical factors. Subsequently, a total of 291 The Cancer Genome Atlas samples were randomly divided into either training or validation cohorts. A Cox proportional hazard model consisting of three NRmRNAs (CXCL8, CLEC9A, and TAB2) was constructed by univariate, least absolute shrinkage and selection operator and multivariate COX regression analysis to identify the prognosis and immune response. Its performance and stability were further validated in another testing dataset (GSE44001) from Gene Expression Omnibus database. The results of the receiver operating characteristic curve, principal component analysis, t-SNE, and nomogram indicated that the prognostic model we constructed can serve as an independent prognostic factor. The combination of the prognostic model and the classic TNM staging system could improve the performance in predicting the survival of CESC patients. In addition, differentially expressed genes from high and low-risk patients are screened by R software for functional analysis and pathway enrichment analysis. Besides, single-sample gene set enrichment analysis revealed that tumor-killing immune cells were reduced in the high-risk group. Moreover, patients in the low-risk group are more likely to benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors. The analysis of tumor immune dysfunction and exclusion scores, M6A-related genes, stem cell correlation and Tumor mutational burden data with clinical information has quantified the expression levels of NRmRNAs between the two risk subgroups. According to tumor immune microenvironment scores, Spearman's correlation analysis, and drug sensitivity, immunotherapy may have a higher response rate and better efficacy in patients of the low-risk subgroup. In conclusion, we have reported the clinical significance of NRmRNAs for the prognosis and immune response in CESC patients for the first time. Screening of accurate and effective prognostic markers is important for designing a multi-combined targeted therapeutic strategy and the development of individualized precision medicine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Targeting metabolic rewiring might decrease spread of tumor cells: Mitochondrial tRNA modifications promote cancer metastasis
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 360 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Delaunay and colleagues demonstrate that tRNA modifications in mitochondria have the potential to affect the synthesis of mitochondrial proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS), which drives the invasive spread of cancer cells. The inhibition of one particular RNA-modifying enzyme was sufficient to prevent the cancer cell invasion and dissemination.1.
Nature.com
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
ohmymag.co.uk
Former and current smokers targeted for crucial cancer screening
If you are 55 years and above and have ever smoked in your life, you might soon be eligible for free lung cancer screening. The UK National Screening Committee (UKNCS) is advising government to roll out the checks across the United Kingdom to help with early detection and treatment of the cancer.
Nature.com
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
Nature.com
Activity of selpercatinib in RET fusion-positive cancers confirmed
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. RET fusions are driver alterations found in several solid tumour types, including thyroid cancer subsets (5"“10%), non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC; 1"“2%) and other solid tumour types (<1%). In the phaseÂ I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, the RET kinase inhibitor selpercatinib showed activity in selected RET fusion-positive cancers, leading to an FDA Accelerated Approval of this drug for patients aged â‰¥12 years with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer or NSCLC. Now, updated data from this trial confirm the efficacy of selpercatinib in NSCLC and show promising activity in other types of RET fusion-positive solid tumours.
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Nature.com
Lysosomal lipid alterations caused by glucocerebrosidase deficiency promote lysosomal dysfunction, chaperone-mediated-autophagy deficiency, and alpha-synuclein pathology
Mutations in the GBA gene that encodes the lysosomal enzyme Î²-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) are a major genetic risk factor for Parkinson's disease (PD). In this study, we generated a set of differentiated and stable human dopaminergic cell lines that express the two most prevalent GBA mutations as well as GBA knockout cell lines as a in vitro disease modeling system to study the relationship between mutant GBA and the abnormal accumulation of Î±-synuclein. We performed a deep analysis of the consequences triggered by the presence of mutant GBA protein and the loss of GCase activity in different cellular compartments, focusing primarily on the lysosomal compartment, and analyzed in detail the lysosomal activity, composition, and integrity. The loss of GCase activity generates extensive lysosomal dysfunction, promoting the loss of activity of other lysosomal enzymes, affecting lysosomal membrane stability, promoting intralysosomal pH changes, and favoring the intralysosomal accumulation of sphingolipids and cholesterol. These local events, occurring only at a subcellular level, lead to an impairment of autophagy pathways, particularly chaperone-mediated autophagy, the main Î±-synuclein degradative pathway. The findings of this study highlighted the role of lysosomal function and lipid metabolism in PD and allowed us to describe a molecular mechanism to understand how mutations in GBA can contribute to an abnormal accumulation of different Î±-synuclein neurotoxic species in PD pathology.
Nature.com
Identification of the polyether ionophore lenoremycin through a new screening strategy for targeting cancer stem cells
Targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells (CSCs), also termed tumor-initiating cells, are promising strategies for preventing cancer progression and recurrence. To identify candidate compounds targeting CSCs, we established a new screening strategy with colorectal CSC spheres and non-CSC spheres in three-dimensional (3D) culture system. Through chemical screening using our system with in-house microbial metabolite library, we identified polyether cation ionophores that selectively inhibited CSC sphere formation, whereas CSC spheres were resistant to conventional anticancer agents. One of the hit compounds, the most selective and effective microbial metabolite lenoremycin, decreased CSC populations via inducing reactive oxygen species production. This study demonstrated that our newly established screening system is useful for discovering agents that selectively eliminate CSCs.
cancernetwork.com
Addition of Sintilimab to Bevacizumab Biosimilar IBI305 and Chemo Boosts PFS vs Chemo in Advanced EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutant nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who progressed on an EGFR inhibitor may benefit from treatment with sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 and chemotherapy vs chemotherapy alone. Treatment with sintilimab (Tyvyt) and bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 plus pemetrexed and cisplatin resulted in superior progression-free...
Nature.com
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Nature.com
A VEGFR targeting peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) suppresses tumor angiogenesis in a TACE model for hepatocellular carcinoma therapy
Transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE) has become the preferred therapy for unresectable advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). However, the embolization of tumor-feeding arteries by TACE always leads to hypoxia-related tumor angiogenesis, which limited the therapeutic effect for HCC. In this paper, we used a VEGFR targeting peptide VEGF125"‰âˆ’"‰136 (QKRKRKKSRYKS) to conjugate with a lytic peptide (KLUKLUKKLUKLUK) to form a peptide-drug conjugate (PDC). We used cell affinity assay to detect the peptide binding ability to VEGFR highly expressed cell lines, and CCK8, cell apoptosis to confirm the cellular toxicity for different cell lines. Meanwhile, we created a VX2 tumor-bearing rabbit model to assess the in vivo anti-tumor effect of the peptide conjugate in combination with TAE. HE staining was used to verify the in vivo safety of the peptide conjugate. IHC was used to assess the anti-angiogenesis and cell toxicity of the peptide conjugate in tumor tissues. The peptide conjugate could not only target VEGFR in cell surface and inhibit VEGFR function, but also have potent anti-cancer effect. We luckily found the peptide conjugate showed potent cytotoxicity for liver cancer cell Huh7 (IC50 7.3"‰Â±"‰0.74"‰Î¼M) and endothelial cell HUVEC (IC50 10.7"‰Â±"‰0.292"‰Î¼M) and induced cell apoptosis of these two cell lines. We also found the peptide conjugate inhibited cell migration of HUVEC through wound healing assay. Besides, these peptides also showed better in vivo anti-tumor effect than traditional drug DOX through TACE in VX2 rabbit tumor model, and efficiently inhibit angiogenesis in tumor tissues with good safety. In conclusion, our work may provide an alternative option for clinical HCC therapy via TACE combination.
Nature.com
The multiple roles of LDH in cancer
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. High serum lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels are typically associated with a poor prognosis in many cancer types. Even the most effective drugs, which have radically improved outcomes in patients with melanoma over the past decade, provide only marginal benefit to those with high serum LDH levels. When viewed separately from the oncological, biochemical, biological and immunological perspectives, serum LDH is often interpreted in very different ways. Oncologists usually see high serum LDH only as a robust biomarker of a poor prognosis, and biochemists are aware of the complexity of the various LDH isoforms and of their key roles in cancer metabolism, whereas LDH is typically considered to be oncogenic and/or immunosuppressive by cancer biologists and immunologists. Integrating these various viewpoints shows that the regulation of the five LDH isoforms, and their enzymatic and non-enzymatic functions is closely related to key oncological processes. In this Review, we highlight that serum LDH is far more than a simple indicator of tumour burden; it is a complex biomarker associated with the activation of several oncogenic signalling pathways as well as with the metabolic activity, invasiveness and immunogenicity of many tumours, and constitutes an extremely attractive target for cancer therapy.
Nature.com
Common anti-cancer therapies induce somatic mutations in stem cells of healthy tissue
Genome-wide mutation analyses have revealed that specific anti-cancer drugs are highly mutagenic to cancer cells, but the mutational impact of anti-cancer therapies on normal cells is not known. Here, we examine genome-wide somatic mutation patterns in 42 healthy adult stem cells (ASCs) of the colon or the liver from 14 cancer patients (mean of 3.2 ASC per donor) that received systemic chemotherapy and/or local radiotherapy. The platinum-based chemo-drug Oxaliplatin induces on average 535"‰Â±"‰260 mutations in colon ASC, while 5-FU shows a complete mutagenic absence in most, but not all colon ASCs. In contrast with the colon, normal liver ASCs escape mutagenesis from systemic treatment with Oxaliplatin and 5-FU. Thus, while chemotherapies are highly effective at killing cancer cells, their systemic use also increases the mutational burden of long-lived normal stem cells responsible for tissue renewal thereby increasing the risk for developing second cancers.
Nature.com
Association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptom severity and white matter integrity moderated by in-scanner head motion
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common and debilitating neurodevelopmental disorder associated with various negative life impacts. The manifestation of ADHD is very heterogeneous, and previous investigations on neuroanatomical alterations in ADHD have yielded inconsistent results. We investigated the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion and ADHD hyperactivity severity on motion-corrected fractional anisotropy (FA) using diffusion tensor imaging in the currently largest sample (n"‰="‰739) of medication-naÃ¯ve children and adolescents (age range 5"“22 years). We used automated tractography to examine whole-brain and mean FA of the tracts most frequently reported in ADHD; corpus callosum forceps major and forceps minor, left and right superior-longitudinal fasciculus, and left and right corticospinal tract (CST). Associations between FA and hyperactivity severity appeared when in-scanner head motion was not accounted for as mediator. However, causal mediation analysis revealed that these effects are fully mediated through in-scanner head motion for whole-brain FA, the corpus callosum forceps minor, and left superior-longitudinal fasciculus. Direct effect of hyperactivity severity on FA was only found for the left CST. This study illustrates the crucial role of in-scanner head motion in the identification of white matter integrity alterations in ADHD and shows how neglecting irremediable motion artifacts causes spurious findings. When the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion on FA is accounted for, an association between hyperactivity severity and FA is only present for the left CST; this may play a crucial role in the manifestation of hyperactivity and impulsivity symptoms in ADHD.
Comments / 0