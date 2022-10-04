Mitochondrial dysfunction and impaired growth of glioblastoma cell lines caused by antimicrobial agents inducing ferroptosis under glucose starvation

Read full article on original website
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Assembling defined DNA nanostructures with anticancer drugs: a metformin/DNA complex nanoplatform with a synergistic antitumor effect for KRAS-mutated lung cancer therapy
Herein, a strategy is proposed to simultaneously deliver the small-molecule drug metformin and siRNA with self-assembled DNA nanostructures. The biomedical application of DNA nanostructures is highly promising but still in its infancy. DNA nanostructures as drug delivery vehicles are conventionally synthesized in a magnesium-containing buffer. We propose using an anticancer drug to assemble DNA nanostructures and deliver them with siRNA for synergistic anticancer therapy. The metformin cargo induces DNA self-assembly into well-defined, uniform nanostructures, producing a drug"“DNA nanocomplex with multiple functionalities for cancer therapy. Both tile-based and DNA origami structures can be assembled with metformin. The as-prepared metformin/DNA nanocomplex showed high structural and thermal stability and enzymatic resistance in physiological settings. The metformin in the nanocomplex and the KRASG12C siRNA exerted a strong, synergistic antitumor effect against KRAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) both in vitro and in vivo by suppressing the RAS/AKT/mTOR and AMPK/AKT/mTOR signaling pathways. The current study suggests that the assembly of complex DNA nanomaterials with carefully chosen small molecules is key to endowing DNA nanostructures with new functionalities and subsequently expanding their applications in multidisciplinary research fields.
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
Differences in vulnerability to desiccating stress between corneal and conjunctival epithelium in rabbit models of short-term ocular surface exposure
We evaluate the difference in vulnerability to desiccating stress (DS) between the corneal and conjunctival epithelia to understand different ocular surface staining patterns in dry eye patients. We generated a rabbit model of short-term exposure keratopathy. To induce DS in the ocular surface, rabbit right eyelids were opened for 30Â min, with blinking once/minute. Corneal staining scores increased from 3-min post-DS exposure, while conjunctival staining increased from 20-min post-DS. At 20Â min, the tear MUC5AC level doubled as compared to pre-DS (p"‰="‰0.007). In Western blot analysis, conjunctival AQP5, MUC5AC, and CFTR expression increased significantly in response to DS, compared to control (p"‰="‰0.039, 0.002, 0.039, respectively). Immunohistochemistry for CD31 and LYVE-1 were performed. CD31-positive cells and lymphatic space surrounded by LYVE-1-positive cells increased significantly in conjunctival tissue post-DS, compared to control (p"‰="‰0.0006, p"‰<"‰0.0001, respectively). Surface damage was worse in the corneal than in the conjunctival epithelium after DS, by scanning electron microscopy. This study showed that the cornea and conjunctival epithelium show differences in vulnerability to DS. Increased blood vessels and dilated lymphatics, accompanied by increased conjunctival epithelial AQP5, MUC5AC, and CFTR expression, underlie the protective mechanism of the conjunctiva to desiccating stress.
Associations among vitamin D, tobacco smoke, and hypertension: A cross-sectional study of the NHANES 2001"“2016
The interrelationships among vitamin D, tobacco smoking, and hypertension are currently unknown. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between vitamin D levels and hypertension and the effect of tobacco smoke exposure levels on this relationship among US adults. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of adult participants from the 2001"“2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration was used as a biomarker of vitamin D status, and tobacco smoke exposure levels were objectively evaluated by serum cotinine levels. Among 22,875 eligible adults who were not receiving antihypertensive medications, the prevalence of hypertension, vitamin D deficiency (<50"‰mmol/L), and cotinine â‰¥3"‰ng/mL was 13.9%, 34.9%, and 29.4%, respectively. Serum cotinine and vitamin D levels were independently associated with hypertension risk after controlling for confounders (P"‰<"‰0.05). When stratified by the cotinine group (<0.05, 0.05"“3 and â‰¥3"‰ng/mL), we found that the risk of hypertension associated with vitamin D deficiency was higher among subjects with cotinine levels â‰¥3"‰ng/mL compared with the other strata [OR (95% CI) 1.30 (1.09, 1.54) vs. 1.53 (1.19, 1.96) vs. 1.64 (1.30, 2.06); P for heterogeneity test <0.05]. Furthermore, serum cotinine levels were negatively correlated with vitamin D levels. These findings suggested that the increased risk of hypertension could be partly attributed to low vitamin D levels induced by tobacco smoke exposure, in addition to the effects of tobacco smoke exposure and vitamin D deficiency themselves.
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
NF-kappa B expression in resected specimen of colonic cancer is higher compared to its expression in inflammatory bowel diseases and polyps
NF-Kappa B has a significant role in inflammatory processes as well as in colorectal cancer. The aim of this study was to compare the expression of NF-kappa B in colonic adenocarcinoma specimen, colonic adenomas and inflammatory colonic tissues. Patients with colorectal cancer (CRC), colonic adenomas and inflammatory processes undergoing surgery were recruited. Following a routine pathological evaluation tissue samples were stained using anti NF-ÎºB monoclonal antibodies. Expression of NF-ÎºB was quantified using IMAGEJ program for immunohistochemistry staining. Samples were also stained and quantified for CEA expression. Fifty-six patients were included. 30 cancers, 6 polyps and 20 inflammatory processes. Expression of NF-ÎºB was similar between polypoid and inflammation etiologies. However, it was significantly higher in CRC compared to both (p"‰<"‰0.05). In cancer patients, NF-ÎºB expression in the resection margins was correlated with positive node status. CEA expression was higher in the cancer group, less in the IBD group and the lowest in the colonic non diseased margins. Our results provide a supportive evidence that NF-ÎºB pathway is strongly involved in colon cancer development and metastasis. Interestingly, expression of NF-ÎºB in benign polypoid lesions was as high as in inflammatory etiologies. This support the role of NF-ÎºB early in the adenoma to carcinoma sequence. Further research is needed to evaluate the exact role of NF-ÎºB in tumor progression in order to look for diagnostic and therapeutic possibilities.
Study shows SARS-CoV-2 infects human adipose tissue and undergoes productive infection in fat cells
In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers demonstrated infection of human adipose tissue by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. Obesity increases the risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Cells in the adipose tissue express angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), and the presence of lipid droplets...
High-normal diastolic blood pressure as a risk factor for left ventricular diastolic dysfunction in healthy postmenopausal women
Left ventricular (LV) diastolic dysfunction is associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a risk factor. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the metabolic factors that contribute to LV dysfunction in postmenopausal women without comorbidities. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between LV diastolic dysfunction and MetS, as well as other cardiovascular risk factors, and to determine risks for LV diastolic dysfunction. Postmenopausal women without hypertension, diabetes mellitus, LV systolic dysfunction, or other heart diseases underwent physical examinations, including echocardiography. The study participants were diagnosed with LV diastolic dysfunction based on several echocardiographic parameters. Logistic regression analyses of LV diastolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors were performed. Of the 269 postmenopausal women examined, 29 (10.7%) and 40 (14.9%) had MetS and LV diastolic dysfunction, respectively. Abnormal diastolic blood pressure (odds ratio, 3.6; 95% confidence interval, 1.16"“10.9; P"‰<"‰0.05) and age (odds ratio, 1.1; 95% confidence interval, 1.07"“1.19; P"‰<"‰0.01) were predictors of LV diastolic dysfunction. In healthy postmenopausal women, high-normal diastolic blood pressure was the only independent risk factor for LV diastolic dysfunction, and it thus may be a useful predictor of diastolic heart failure during routine physical examinations.
Disposable electrocatalytic sensor for whole blood NADH monitoring
Monitoring nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH) is important because NADH is involved in cellular redox reactions and cellular energy production. Currently, few biosensors quantify NADH in whole blood. However, they still have limitations due to several defects, including poor repeatability, long analysis time, and their requirement of extra sample pretreatment. In this study, we developed electrocatalytic sensors using screen-printed electrodes with a redox-active monolayer 4"²-mercapto-N-phenylquinone diamine formed by a self-assembled monolayer of a 4-aminothiophenol (4-ATP). We exhibited their behavior as electrocatalysts toward the oxidation of NADH in whole blood. Finally, the electrocatalytic sensors maintained stability and exhibited 3.5Â ÂµM limit of detection, with 0.0076"‰Â±"‰0.0006Â ÂµM/ÂµA sensitivity in a mouse's whole blood. As proof of concept, a polyhexamethylene guanidine phosphate"“treated mouse model was used to induce inflammatory and fibrotic responses, and NADH level was measured for 45 days. This work demonstrates the potential of electrocatalytic sensors to analyze NADH in whole blood and to be developed for extensive applications.
Difference between morning and evening blood pressure at home and nocturnal hypoxia in the general practitioner-based J-HOP study
The aim of this study was to determine the independent association of nocturnal hypoxia with morning minus evening home blood pressure (MEdif) in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk. A total of 1053 participants underwent home blood pressure (BP) portable pulse oximetry measurements, and 147 (14%) had an MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg, where MEdif was defined as the difference between morning and evening home systolic BP. When participants were divided into quartiles according to the lowest oxygen saturation (SpO2) during the nighttime, those in the lowest quartile (range, 54"“79%) were significantly more likely to have MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg than those in the top quartile (range, 89"“97%) (adjusted odds ratio, 1.98; 95% confidence interval, 1.13"“3.49). The present study revealed an association between lowest SpO2 during the nighttime and increased MEdif in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk.
Generic surgical process model for minimally invasive liver treatment methods
Surgical process modelling is an innovative approach that aims to simplify the challenges involved in improving surgeries through quantitative analysis of a well-established model of surgical activities. In this paper, surgical process model strategies are applied for the analysis of different Minimally Invasive Liver Treatments (MILTs), including ablation and surgical resection of the liver lesions. Moreover, a generic surgical process model for these differences in MILTs is introduced. The generic surgical process model was established at three different granularity levels. The generic process model, encompassing thirteen phases, was verified against videos of MILT procedures and interviews with surgeons. The established model covers all the surgical and interventional activities and the connections between them and provides a foundation for extensive quantitative analysis and simulations of MILT procedures for improving computer-assisted surgery systems, surgeon training and evaluation, surgeon guidance and planning systems and evaluation of new technologies.
Author Correction: Inter-species metabolic interactions in an in-vitro minimal human gut microbiome of core bacteria
Correction to: npj Biofilms and Microbiomes https://doi.org/10.1038/s41522-022-00275-2, published online 08 April 2022. In the Methods of the original Article, strain accession number DSM 1736 was displayed instead of DSM 17630, and errors were introduced in the composition of the growing medium. These errors have now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of this Article. The Supplementary Information file has also been updated.
Inhibition of mTOR signaling protects human glioma cells from hypoxia-induced cell death in an autophagy-independent manner
Although malignant gliomas frequently show aberrant activation of the mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), mTOR inhibitors have performed poorly in clinical trials. Besides regulating cell growth and translation, mTOR controls the initiation of autophagy. By recycling cellular components, autophagy can mobilize energy resources, and has thus been attributed cancer-promoting effects. Here, we asked whether the activation of autophagy represents an escape mechanism to pharmacological mTOR inhibition in glioma cells, and explored co-treatment with mTOR and autophagy inhibitors as a therapeutic strategy. Mimicking conditions of the glioma microenvironment, glioma cells were exposed to nutrient starvation and hypoxia. We analyzed autophagic activity, cell growth, viability and oxygen consumption following (co-)treatment with the mTOR inhibitors torin2 or rapamycin, and autophagy inhibitors bafilomycin A1 or MRT68921. Changes in global proteome were quantified by mass spectrometry. In the context of hypoxia and starvation, autophagy was strongly induced in glioma cells and further increased by mTOR inhibition. While torin2 enhanced glioma cell survival, co-treatment with torin2 and bafilomycin A1 failed to promote cell death. Importantly, treatment with bafilomycin A1 alone also protected glioma cells from cell death. Mechanistically, both compounds significantly reduced cell growth and oxygen consumption. Quantitative proteomics analysis showed that bafilomycin A1 induced broad changes in the cellular proteome. More specifically, proteins downregulated by bafilomycin A1 were associated with the mitochondrial respiratory chain and ATP synthesis. Taken together, our results show that activation of autophagy does not account for the cytoprotective effects of mTOR inhibition in our in vitro model of the glioma microenvironment. Our proteomic findings suggest that the pharmacological inhibition of autophagy induces extensive changes in the cellular proteome that can support glioma cell survival under nutrient-deplete and hypoxic conditions. These findings provide a novel perspective on the complex role of autophagy in gliomas.
