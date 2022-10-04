ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

kttn.com

Audio: Discover a local treasure, the Grundy County Museum, during the Missouri Day Festival

The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the fine arts area near the Rock Barn in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival on October 14th and 15th. Spokesperson Barb Spencer says the display will be similar to the one at the festival last year. The museum plans to have yearbooks, genealogical records, and other items of interest. She notes someone can look up a family name, or seniors might want to relive a year by looking at a yearbook. There will also be a “Touch of the Past.”
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Phyllis Jackson presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Phyllis Jackson presented a program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on October 6th about her efforts to restore a structure believed to be the first home built in Trenton. The project involves property owned by Sarah Brown. Sarah and the late Tom Brown purchased the property in the 1950s,...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin

Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”

The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:. Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley. Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank. 6th grade. Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah &...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe City Council to meet at Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th

The Chillicothe City Council next week will discuss a bullet-resistant control laminate proposal for the Chillicothe Elementary School. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include a recommendation for re-appointment to the Chillicothe Housing Board,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting postponed to October 11

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting to be held Monday, October 3rd, was postponed due to the lack of a quorum. The meeting has been rescheduled for October 11th at 5:30 pm. A public hearing will be held to consider a variance application by Cory and Leslie Minnis to build...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner

Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on October 11th

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss substitute pay next week. The board will meet at the school district office on October 11th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include a budget amendment, GEC grant applications, the Special Education English to Speakers of Other Languages/English as a Second Language Report, the Assessment Program Evaluation, and the Summer School Report. The agenda for October 11th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting also includes a closed session for personnel matters.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Dale Vernon Gentry

Dale Vernon Gentry, 91, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. He was born on June 8, 1931, in Bethany, Missouri the son of John and Lillian (Clark) Gentry. On May 24, 1953, he married Clara Belle Beeks in Martinsville, Missouri. She preceded him...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Spickard Special Road District Board, Spickard Board of Aldermen to meet

The Spickard Special Road District Board and Spickard Board of Aldermen will meet next week. The Special Road District Board will discuss bids for equipment at its meeting at the Spickard Fire Station on October 10th at 6:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include equipment, sign installation, rock, and roads.
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two

Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Lovie Loriene (Lame) Johnson

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 12:39 a.m. Lovie Loriene Johnson, Wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 102. Lovie (Rene) was born Lovie Loriene Lame on January 17, 1920, on a farm in Mercer County, MO to parents Albert and Mary Elizabeth Brown Lame. She married William (Bill) H. Johnson on May 24, 1941. For the first half of their lives, they traveled with the Airforce then return to Trenton MO where together they raised their daughter Mary Lynn.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek

A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
kchi.com

Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured

Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday. In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

