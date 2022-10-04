Read full article on original website
Audio: Grand Marshal announced for Missouri Day Parade on Saturday, October 15th
The announcement of the Missouri Day Parade Grand Marshal occurred when members of the Trenton Rotary Club were guests on KTTN’s Open Line. Scott Sharp is a member of the parade steering committee:. It was recently announced that Trenton R-9 custodian Graham McVay will be retiring at the end...
Bright Future Trenton to collect hoodies and socks during Missouri Day Parade
Bright Futures Trenton will collect new hoodies and socks during the Missouri Day Parade on October 15th. The items will be distributed to children and teens in need throughout the school year. Hoodies and socks of all sizes for children and adults will be accepted. Individuals can bring items to...
Audio: Discover a local treasure, the Grundy County Museum, during the Missouri Day Festival
The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the fine arts area near the Rock Barn in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival on October 14th and 15th. Spokesperson Barb Spencer says the display will be similar to the one at the festival last year. The museum plans to have yearbooks, genealogical records, and other items of interest. She notes someone can look up a family name, or seniors might want to relive a year by looking at a yearbook. There will also be a “Touch of the Past.”
Phyllis Jackson presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
Phyllis Jackson presented a program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on October 6th about her efforts to restore a structure believed to be the first home built in Trenton. The project involves property owned by Sarah Brown. Sarah and the late Tom Brown purchased the property in the 1950s,...
Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin
Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
The following students have been selected as October 2022 students of the month at Trenton Middle School for the character trait “Respect”:. Anne Lasley (las-lee), daughter of Peter & Emily Lasley. Hudson Swank, son of Amy Gibson and Danny Swank. 6th grade. Mariah Elder, daughter of Hannah &...
Chillicothe City Council to meet at Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th
The Chillicothe City Council next week will discuss a bullet-resistant control laminate proposal for the Chillicothe Elementary School. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on October 10th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include a recommendation for re-appointment to the Chillicothe Housing Board,...
Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Library to host free family movie night
The Putnam County Health Department and Putnam County Library will host a free family movie night for county residents. Disney’s Coco will be shown at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Unionville on October 20th. Food vendors will be there as early as 6 pm that evening. The movie will...
Executive Director announces upcoming retirement from Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri
Following a thirty-seven-year career- thirty-three of which in leadership roles, and the last four years as CAPNCM Executive Director, Christopher Small has announced his upcoming retirement in March 2023. “It has been a true honor to be a part of the CAPNCM family and lead such a vital organization here...
Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting postponed to October 11
The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments meeting to be held Monday, October 3rd, was postponed due to the lack of a quorum. The meeting has been rescheduled for October 11th at 5:30 pm. A public hearing will be held to consider a variance application by Cory and Leslie Minnis to build...
Obituary & Services: Ricky (Rick) Gene Gardner
Ricky Gene Gardner, 64 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Rick was born May 11, 1958, to Ralph Gardner and Phyllis (Moore) Riddle. On July 27, 1985, he married Sara (Lantz) Gardner. Rick is survived by: His wife, Sara of the home; Mother, Phyllis of Milan; Children, Nick Taylor and wife Ashlee of Milan and Fallon Gardner and fiancé Phill Srivisay of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Charity Taylor of Green City, Missouri; Grandchildren, Tori Taylor, Lancey Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Carter Taylor, Chloe Taylor, and Clare Taylor; Siblings, Sharon Gardner of Columbia, Missouri, Janet Maulsby and husband Cary of Milan, and Steve Gardner and wife Paula of Pharr, Texas; aunts, Frances Bunch of Milan and Carmen Yos of Kirksville; Brother-In-Law, David Lantz and wife Elizabeth of Dawn, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on October 11th
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss substitute pay next week. The board will meet at the school district office on October 11th at 5:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include a budget amendment, GEC grant applications, the Special Education English to Speakers of Other Languages/English as a Second Language Report, the Assessment Program Evaluation, and the Summer School Report. The agenda for October 11th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting also includes a closed session for personnel matters.
Audio: Plaque honoring Rock Island Railroad employee placed at Cameron depot almost 100 years ago
A plaque honoring a Rock Island Railroad employee was placed by the former train depot in Cameron nearly 100 years ago, and a sycamore tree was planted. Photographer Ron Tolen will be at the depot on October 10th at 3 pm to explain the significance of the plaque. Tolen says...
Obituary & Services: Dale Vernon Gentry
Dale Vernon Gentry, 91, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. He was born on June 8, 1931, in Bethany, Missouri the son of John and Lillian (Clark) Gentry. On May 24, 1953, he married Clara Belle Beeks in Martinsville, Missouri. She preceded him...
Spickard Special Road District Board, Spickard Board of Aldermen to meet
The Spickard Special Road District Board and Spickard Board of Aldermen will meet next week. The Special Road District Board will discuss bids for equipment at its meeting at the Spickard Fire Station on October 10th at 6:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include equipment, sign installation, rock, and roads.
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
Obituary & Services: Lovie Loriene (Lame) Johnson
On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 12:39 a.m. Lovie Loriene Johnson, Wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 102. Lovie (Rene) was born Lovie Loriene Lame on January 17, 1920, on a farm in Mercer County, MO to parents Albert and Mary Elizabeth Brown Lame. She married William (Bill) H. Johnson on May 24, 1941. For the first half of their lives, they traveled with the Airforce then return to Trenton MO where together they raised their daughter Mary Lynn.
Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek
A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue. The tractor traveled east on Falk Road...
Two Accidents In Local Counties Leave Three Injured
Two accidents in the local counties left three injured Wednesday. In Sullivan County at about 7:30 am, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route N, 4 miles west of Green City. According to the report, 40-year-old Jason D Howard of Milan was eastbound on a motorcycle when he struck a deer. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
