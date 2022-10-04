Read full article on original website
Associations among vitamin D, tobacco smoke, and hypertension: A cross-sectional study of the NHANES 2001"“2016
The interrelationships among vitamin D, tobacco smoking, and hypertension are currently unknown. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between vitamin D levels and hypertension and the effect of tobacco smoke exposure levels on this relationship among US adults. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of adult participants from the 2001"“2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration was used as a biomarker of vitamin D status, and tobacco smoke exposure levels were objectively evaluated by serum cotinine levels. Among 22,875 eligible adults who were not receiving antihypertensive medications, the prevalence of hypertension, vitamin D deficiency (<50"‰mmol/L), and cotinine â‰¥3"‰ng/mL was 13.9%, 34.9%, and 29.4%, respectively. Serum cotinine and vitamin D levels were independently associated with hypertension risk after controlling for confounders (P"‰<"‰0.05). When stratified by the cotinine group (<0.05, 0.05"“3 and â‰¥3"‰ng/mL), we found that the risk of hypertension associated with vitamin D deficiency was higher among subjects with cotinine levels â‰¥3"‰ng/mL compared with the other strata [OR (95% CI) 1.30 (1.09, 1.54) vs. 1.53 (1.19, 1.96) vs. 1.64 (1.30, 2.06); P for heterogeneity test <0.05]. Furthermore, serum cotinine levels were negatively correlated with vitamin D levels. These findings suggested that the increased risk of hypertension could be partly attributed to low vitamin D levels induced by tobacco smoke exposure, in addition to the effects of tobacco smoke exposure and vitamin D deficiency themselves.
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Avoiding interpretational pitfalls in fluorescence imaging of the brain
Fluorescent sensors of molecular activity have revolutionized our knowledge of the brain. However, their signals report a reaction between the target and the sensor molecules rather than the activity of interest per se. Thus, understanding the location, sensitivity and imaging environment of a sensor should help to avoid misinterpretation of its readout.
High-normal diastolic blood pressure as a risk factor for left ventricular diastolic dysfunction in healthy postmenopausal women
Left ventricular (LV) diastolic dysfunction is associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a risk factor. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the metabolic factors that contribute to LV dysfunction in postmenopausal women without comorbidities. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between LV diastolic dysfunction and MetS, as well as other cardiovascular risk factors, and to determine risks for LV diastolic dysfunction. Postmenopausal women without hypertension, diabetes mellitus, LV systolic dysfunction, or other heart diseases underwent physical examinations, including echocardiography. The study participants were diagnosed with LV diastolic dysfunction based on several echocardiographic parameters. Logistic regression analyses of LV diastolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors were performed. Of the 269 postmenopausal women examined, 29 (10.7%) and 40 (14.9%) had MetS and LV diastolic dysfunction, respectively. Abnormal diastolic blood pressure (odds ratio, 3.6; 95% confidence interval, 1.16"“10.9; P"‰<"‰0.05) and age (odds ratio, 1.1; 95% confidence interval, 1.07"“1.19; P"‰<"‰0.01) were predictors of LV diastolic dysfunction. In healthy postmenopausal women, high-normal diastolic blood pressure was the only independent risk factor for LV diastolic dysfunction, and it thus may be a useful predictor of diastolic heart failure during routine physical examinations.
Functional genomics of complex cancer genomes
Cancer functional genomics is the study of how genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional alterations affect cancer phenotypes, such as growth and therapeutic response. Here, we comment on how, taking advantage of next generation sequencing, functional genomics, often combined with systems biology approaches, has revealed novel cancer vulnerabilities beyond the original paradigm of one gene-one phenotype.
A historic match for nuclei and neutron stars
Bayesian history matching is a statistical tool used to calibrate complex numerical models. Now, it has been applied to first-principles simulations of several nuclei, including 208Pb, whose properties are linked to the interior of neutron stars. Nuclei are strongly interacting many-body systems formed of N neutrons and Z protons; their...
Retraction Note: Rescue of the spinal muscular atrophy phenotype in a mouse model by early postnatal delivery of SMN
Retraction of: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.1610, published online 28 February 2010. The editors are retracting this article owing to issues that have come to our attention regarding the data reported in a key figure. In 2021, the authors alerted the journal to inaccuracies in Fig. 1e, a Kaplan"“Meier curve representing the survival of spinal muscular atrophy mice that received either the scAAV9-SMN gene therapy or a control scAAV9-GFP vector. In 2022, the authors provided the original source data file for Fig. 1e, which confirmed multiple inaccuracies in the reported mouse lifespans and in the animal inclusions and exclusions. Notably, only one treated mouse, not the reported six mice, survived for more than 250 days. On the basis of reviewer and editorial assessment of the data, we are of the opinion that the extent of the inaccuracies in Fig. 1e and associated text undermines full confidence in the study.
Author Correction: Transcriptomic profiling of Escherichia coli K-12 in response to a compendium of stressors
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12463-3, published online 24 May 2022. In the original version of this Article, the transcript abundance table was omitted from the Supplementary Information section. The Supplementary Information file now accompanies the original Article. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Institute of Infection, Veterinary, and Ecological Sciences, University...
How noncoding RNAs began to leave the junkyard
The research community focused on noncoding RNAs keeps growing. Skepticism about the field has some history. You have full access to this article via your institution. Junk. In the view ofsome, that's what noncoding RNAs (ncRNAs) are - genes that are transcribed but not translated into proteins. With one of his ncRNA papers, University of Queensland researcher Tim Mercer recalls that two reviewers said, "this is good" and the third said, "this is all junk; noncoding RNAs aren't functional." Debates over ncRNAs, in Mercer's view, have generally moved from 'it's all junk' to 'which ones are functional?' and 'what are they doing?' Researchers are mapping out the future of the field, which is the theme of a second story in this issue. Scientists in the ncRNA field have faced skepticism and worked to dispel it. Here are some individual histories.
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Fat chance of escaping obesogens
The most common view of the cause is a modern imbalance in diets, with many people taking in and storing more calories through eating than they spend through metabolism and exercise. In one sense - from the perspective of fundamental energy accounting - this must be true. Yet this 'personal failing' view of obesity is also profoundly misleading, because it's just not true, empirically, that people today are eating more calories and burning less in exercise than people did decades ago. In the US, for example, studies find that people have largely followed the medically recommended diets over the past 50 years (see Evan Cohen et al.,Nutrition 5, 727"“232; 2015).
Activity of selpercatinib in RET fusion-positive cancers confirmed
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. RET fusions are driver alterations found in several solid tumour types, including thyroid cancer subsets (5"“10%), non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC; 1"“2%) and other solid tumour types (<1%). In the phaseÂ I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, the RET kinase inhibitor selpercatinib showed activity in selected RET fusion-positive cancers, leading to an FDA Accelerated Approval of this drug for patients aged â‰¥12 years with RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer or NSCLC. Now, updated data from this trial confirm the efficacy of selpercatinib in NSCLC and show promising activity in other types of RET fusion-positive solid tumours.
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Laparoscopic TME is non-inferior
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Despite advances in total neoadjuvant therapy, most patients with rectal cancers continue to require total mesorectal excision (TME) surgery. These procedures are increasingly being conducted laparoscopically, although evidence of non-inferiority to open surgery remains limited, especially for patients with cancers of the lower rectum. Now, data from a prospective study demonstrate the short-term non-inferiority and favourable tolerability of this approach.
Phosphoinositide signal for lysosomal membrane repair
Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Maintenance of lysosome membrane integrity is crucial for cell homeostasis, and lysosomal membrane permeabilization (LMP) is a hallmark of lysosome-related diseases. Tan and Finkel now uncover a novel phosphoinositide-initiated membrane tethering and lipid transport (PITT) pathway required to rapidly resolve LMP associated with lysosome damage.
The prevalence of incidental findings on pelvis MRI of 8"“13-year-old children
The prevalence and clinical relevance of incidental findings (IF(s)) on imaging assessing the pelvis in children has not been well documented. Three-thousand two-hundred thirty-one children (mean age 10.2 (range 8.6"“12.9) years) were evaluated with MRI of the hips, pelvis, and lumbar spine, as part of a prospective population-based pediatric cohort study. Scans were reviewed by trained medical staff for abnormalities. IFs were categorized by clinical relevance and need for further clinical evaluation.
Metabolic syndrome and risk factors in children: a risk score proposal
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The lack of international consensus on the definition of Metabolic Syndrome (MS) in the pediatric population makes it difficult to estimate its prevalence. In this study, we intend to identify MS prevalence and a cutoff point based on a continuous score in children aged four to seven years.
Difference between morning and evening blood pressure at home and nocturnal hypoxia in the general practitioner-based J-HOP study
The aim of this study was to determine the independent association of nocturnal hypoxia with morning minus evening home blood pressure (MEdif) in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk. A total of 1053 participants underwent home blood pressure (BP) portable pulse oximetry measurements, and 147 (14%) had an MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg, where MEdif was defined as the difference between morning and evening home systolic BP. When participants were divided into quartiles according to the lowest oxygen saturation (SpO2) during the nighttime, those in the lowest quartile (range, 54"“79%) were significantly more likely to have MEdif â‰¥20"‰mmHg than those in the top quartile (range, 89"“97%) (adjusted odds ratio, 1.98; 95% confidence interval, 1.13"“3.49). The present study revealed an association between lowest SpO2 during the nighttime and increased MEdif in a cohort of outpatients with at least one cardiovascular risk.
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
