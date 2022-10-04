ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

CBS Miami

Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
Click10.com

Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City

LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a man’s murder early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead. Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the intersection of Southwest 288 Street and 146 Avenue, west of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed

MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved.  Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Victim airlifted after Miami Gardens stabbing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a victim to a local hospital after he was stabbed in what police call a “domestic violence-related incident” in Miami Gardens Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 179th Street and...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade

No. 1 - After six months of jury selection, overwhelming evidence, gripping testimony, a tour of the crime scene, and tearful testimonials from many of the 34 victims’ families, the Parkland school shooter's sentencing is winding down. Closing arguments are expected on Tuesday and deliberations will follow to determine...
CBS Miami

Two bodies found at NW Miami-Dade apartment

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a northwest Miami-Dade apartment. The residence is on NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue. According to police, a friend of the men went to check on them just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found the front door unlocked. Inside, they discovered the bodies of the men who had been shot.Neighbors said they heard gunshots a few days ago. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said Maurice Rips. One neighbor told CBS4 that he was friends with one of the men who died. He believes the man has been dead inside the home since Monday because that was the last time he heard from him.   Neighbors said one of the men was 25 years old, the other in his early 30s. Both new the neighborhood, only living there a few months."They used to have to pick up trucks and they used to go work to pick up pallets and things like that," said Rips. Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The names of the men have not been released. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

2 men found shot to death inside northwest Miami-Dade apartment

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were found shot to death Wednesday night. According to authorities, a friend of the victims went to the apartment in the 2500 block of Northwest 92 Street around 8:50 p.m. to conduct a welfare check and found the front door unlocked.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

A shooting in Overtown leaves one man dead

Another shooting in Overtown leaving a 20-something-year-old man dead saddens the community. Miami’s second oldest neighborhood which dates back to 1896 is also known for having many violent incidents on a regular basis. Unfortunately, Overtown is one of Miami’s most dangerous neighborhoods with a significant crime rate. Earlier this month, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, injuring one man and now another shooting in Overtown occurs,
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Florida man stabs apartment manager over rent increase

MIAMI, FL– — A 75-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed the manager of his apartment complex because the building owner raised the rent. Authorities were called to an apartment at 226 SW 5th Ave Thursday after the victim was stabbed twice. The victim told police...
MIAMI, FL

