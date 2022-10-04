Read full article on original website
Related
Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall
FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
Click10.com
Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City
LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a man’s murder early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead. Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the intersection of Southwest 288 Street and 146 Avenue, west of the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
NBC Miami
Student Death at Broward School Highlights Urgency of Mental Health Support
Fort Lauderdale High School is in mourning after the death of one of its students. According to Fort Lauderdale Police and Broward County Public Schools, a senior died by suicide when he jumped from the third floor at about 10 a.m. Thursday. “Our entire school community is feeling the pain...
Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed
MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved. Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
‘Mental health is not a game’: Suicide at Broward school sparks urgent plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Students and faculty were left shocked after witnessing a student take his own life at Fort Lauderdale High School Thursday and now Broward school district officials are urging parents to keep an eye on their children’s mental health. First responders were dispatched to the...
Click10.com
Victim airlifted after Miami Gardens stabbing
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a victim to a local hospital after he was stabbed in what police call a “domestic violence-related incident” in Miami Gardens Friday morning. Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Northwest 179th Street and...
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
Father arrested after 10-year-old brings gun to South Florida school
A father has been arrested after his 10-year-old brought a gun to a South Florida elementary school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Through tears, man sends message to West Little River killer: ‘Why kill my friend?’
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Through tears, a grieving man who knew one of the two murder victims in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood for years sent a message to his killer on Friday. “Why would you take my best friend?”. The man described Mark Cine as a...
NBC Miami
Horrific Videos Refute Parkland School Shooter's Fetal Alcohol Claims: State Expert
The jury deciding the fate of the Parkland school gunman watched horrific footage of the shooting Thursday that prosecutors said casts serious doubt on the killer's claim that he's afflicted with the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome. The videos were played as prosecutors concluded their rebuttal Thursday in the sentencing...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: More Than a Dozen Arrested in $1 Million Car Theft Ring in Miami-Dade
No. 1 - After six months of jury selection, overwhelming evidence, gripping testimony, a tour of the crime scene, and tearful testimonials from many of the 34 victims’ families, the Parkland school shooter's sentencing is winding down. Closing arguments are expected on Tuesday and deliberations will follow to determine...
Two bodies found at NW Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a northwest Miami-Dade apartment. The residence is on NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue. According to police, a friend of the men went to check on them just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and found the front door unlocked. Inside, they discovered the bodies of the men who had been shot.Neighbors said they heard gunshots a few days ago. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said Maurice Rips. One neighbor told CBS4 that he was friends with one of the men who died. He believes the man has been dead inside the home since Monday because that was the last time he heard from him. Neighbors said one of the men was 25 years old, the other in his early 30s. Both new the neighborhood, only living there a few months."They used to have to pick up trucks and they used to go work to pick up pallets and things like that," said Rips. Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. The names of the men have not been released.
Click10.com
2 men found shot to death inside northwest Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were found shot to death Wednesday night. According to authorities, a friend of the victims went to the apartment in the 2500 block of Northwest 92 Street around 8:50 p.m. to conduct a welfare check and found the front door unlocked.
NBC Miami
Man Found Shot to Death in Doorway of SW Miami-Dade Home: Police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the doorway of a southwest Miami-Dade home Friday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the home in the 16400 block of Southwest 288th Lane after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not...
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
calleochonews.com
A shooting in Overtown leaves one man dead
Another shooting in Overtown leaving a 20-something-year-old man dead saddens the community. Miami’s second oldest neighborhood which dates back to 1896 is also known for having many violent incidents on a regular basis. Unfortunately, Overtown is one of Miami’s most dangerous neighborhoods with a significant crime rate. Earlier this month, a shooting took place in the neighborhood, injuring one man and now another shooting in Overtown occurs,
850wftl.com
Florida man stabs apartment manager over rent increase
MIAMI, FL– — A 75-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed the manager of his apartment complex because the building owner raised the rent. Authorities were called to an apartment at 226 SW 5th Ave Thursday after the victim was stabbed twice. The victim told police...
WSVN-TV
Tensions flare as attorneys for Broward man accused of raping teen in 1995 clash with prosecutors
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court hearing for a Lighthouse Point man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl multiple times in the mid-1990s led to tense moments between the suspect’s attorneys and prosecutors. At issue on Thursday was whether or not Louis Bianculli should be released on bond...
Click10.com
Principal of Parkland charter school facing criminal charges for allegedly bringing guns on campus
PARKLAND, Fla. – The 39-year-old principal of a charter school in Parkland is facing criminal charges after she allegedly brought two guns to school over the summer, Local 10 News learned Tuesday. The guns were discovered on the campus of Somerset Parkland Academy K-8, located at 8401 University Drive,...
Click10.com
71-year-old woman claims pastor and his son scammed her out of $20K
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Broward County are searching for a former pastor who allegedly scammed a woman out of thousands of dollars. Its left 71-year-old Pauline Bryce devastated. “That’s all I had, that’s my life savings,” she said. “I saved it penny by penny.”...
Comments / 1