Central Bucks South Grad’s Nonprofit Making A Difference To Residents With Disabilities

A nonprofit in the Bucks County area is working with local residents with disabilities, making a difference in how they live their lives. Michele Haddon wrote about the organization for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Next Step Programs, a nonprofit based out the Doylestown area, is helping those living with disabilities to get jobs and to live fulfilling lives.

The group’s CEO, Josh Fields, was inspired to start the group because of his friendship with Meghan Kensil, a close friend he has known since childhood who has Downs syndrome. Now, Kensil works as the office manager for her friend’s nonprofit, whose offices are located in Doylestown Borough.

“One point of this program is to get them out of their shells and give them the opportunity to fail or to succeed. Because that’s the only way any of us are going to succeed anyway,” said Fields. “The most fun they have in the week is the workplace exploration. They really love being challenged and having to work.”

