ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Private Stock Sale Gives KoP Home Therapy Provider the Financial Flexibility to Expand Its Reach

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wsp9_0iLAQxYD00
Image via iStock.

Speech therapy is one of the services InHome provides onsite in patients' residences.

InHome Therapy — King of Prussia provider of home-based physical, occupational, and speech therapy — is stretching its brand muscle thanks to proceeds from a stock sale. John George flexed his journalistic muscles in publishing the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The company has something of a unique approach to therapy: Its professionals make house calls, treating patients in their homes for physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

An infusion of $22 million — the proceeds of a recent sale of private stock — is funding:

  • Geographic expansion of the service’s market, including access to Houston and Orlando
  • Strategic acquisitions
  • Technological developments

Radnor-based NewSpring Capital, an existing investor, was one of the participants in the Series 1A round.

“We’ve built a therapist-first organization designed to find and nurture the best therapists in the industry and empower them to deliver the highest quality of care for patients in the setting they prefer,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of InHome Therapy.

The company, which is in a total of 12 markets, has also scaled its operations significantly, with a triple-digit increase in its therapist network and business staff. InHome Therapy now employs about 180 full-time and about 200 part-time therapists.

A more extensive session with the InHome Therapy future is available at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King Of Prussia, PA
Business
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Houston, PA
City
King Of Prussia, PA
sanatogapost.com

Furniture Icon, Lastick’s, Going Out of Business

POTTSTOWN PA – Lastick Furniture and Floor Coverings, the downtown Pottstown home furnishings business on which tens of thousands of area home owners and renters relied for nearly 50 years to make their living spaces more comfortable, is going out of business. Its family owners, brother and sister Jerry...
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speech Therapy#In Therapy#Kop#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Orlando Strategic#Newspring Capital
BUCKSCO.Today

This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project.Image via Buckingham Friends School. Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens Pottstown, Pennsylvania location

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co. Inc., has opened a new location inPottstown, Pennsylvania. Dave Cain will manage the branch. Cain worked in the industry for 15 years prior to joining ABC Supply as a delivery services manager at the Warminster, Pennsylvania, location. In 2019, Cain completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Most recently, he served as the Northeast Region’s fleet specialist.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
ustwp.org

A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority

Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy