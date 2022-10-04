Private Stock Sale Gives KoP Home Therapy Provider the Financial Flexibility to Expand Its Reach

Image via iStock.

Speech therapy is one of the services InHome provides onsite in patients' residences.

InHome Therapy — King of Prussia provider of home-based physical, occupational, and speech therapy — is stretching its brand muscle thanks to proceeds from a stock sale. John George flexed his journalistic muscles in publishing the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The company has something of a unique approach to therapy: Its professionals make house calls, treating patients in their homes for physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

An infusion of $22 million — the proceeds of a recent sale of private stock — is funding:

Geographic expansion of the service’s market, including access to Houston and Orlando

Strategic acquisitions

Technological developments

Radnor-based NewSpring Capital, an existing investor, was one of the participants in the Series 1A round.

“We’ve built a therapist-first organization designed to find and nurture the best therapists in the industry and empower them to deliver the highest quality of care for patients in the setting they prefer,” said Matt Murphy, CEO of InHome Therapy.

The company, which is in a total of 12 markets, has also scaled its operations significantly, with a triple-digit increase in its therapist network and business staff. InHome Therapy now employs about 180 full-time and about 200 part-time therapists.

