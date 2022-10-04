Doylestown Ceremony To Honor Fallen Firefighters, Those Who Protect the Community￼

Image via iStock

An upcoming ceremony will honor the firefighters and first responders who have lost their lives while keeping Bucks County safe. Jeff Werner wrote about the service for the Doylestown Patch.

To kick off the 100th Anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, the Bucks County Fire Chief’s, Firefighter’s Memorial Committee, and Bucks County Commissioners will hold a public memorial service on Oct. 9. The service will honor fallen law enforcement officials from the Bucks County areas.

Prayers, remarks from family members and officials, and a memorial wreath will honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty in the area.

The service will be held at 10 AM at the memorial courtyard of the Bucks County Administration Building. The event will be held rain or shine.

Read more about the upcoming ceremony for the Doylestown Patch.