Bucks County, PA

Fairless Hills Nonprofit Makes Appearance at the White House, Discuss Local Flood Recovery Program

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via United Way of Bucks County

A well-known Bucks County nonprofit recently made their way to the White House to discuss their impact throughout the area.

United Way of Bucks County, a nonprofit based out of Fairless Hills, recently attended the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania”, a half-day series held in Washington, D.C. that allows similar organizations to talk about the work they do in their communities throughout the state.

“United Way of Bucks County is honored to have been selected to represent Bucks County in Washington D.C. at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania event. We were invited to participate because of our impact in the community through our Bucks United Flood Recovery (BUFR) program.”

P.J. O’Brien, the nonprofit’s Impact Director of Financial Stability, was joined by Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie at the White House. The two, along with others involved in the series, were able to talk to President Joe Biden about how they are helping their communities.

