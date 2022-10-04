Bucks County Planning Commission Releases New Trails Map, A Guide for Local Outdoor Spots

Image via iStock

To showcase the natural beauty that Bucks County has to offer, a local agency recently published a maps of all the trails in the area.

The Bucks County Planning Commission, with its offices based in Doylestown, recently created an interactive map of all the trails in the county. The maps shows the locations of every trail in the Bucks County region, as well as details on their distances, environments, and everything else outdoor enthusiasts would want to know.

“We are proud to announce the release of our online Bucks County Trails Map!” the commission said online. “Within this map, you’ll find a county-wide map that shows shared-use trails, pathways, rail trails, tow path trails, and other trail and bicycle facilities throughout the county.”

Those who love to spend quality time outdoors will find this map to be a useful tool as they oversee their regular trails and look for new ones, expanding their horizons and their ability to explore their local areas.

For all additional details, check out the full interactive map here.