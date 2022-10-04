Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN INJURED IN MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was moderately injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, October 7. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Gary Young, turned in front of a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Dawn Shipman. Shipman proceeded to strike Young and then struck another vehicle head on.
KCTV 5
Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
KYTV
Woman dies in crash in Benton County, Mo.
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly single-car crash in Benton County. Marjorie Dunham, 21, of Lincoln, Mo., died in the crash. Investigators say Dunham was a passenger in the vehicle. Troopers responded to the crash late Friday night off Route C, east of Keseman....
1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holden man killed in single vehicle rollover
A Holden, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in Lafayette County early Thursday morning. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
Holden Man Dies in Lafayette County Crash
A Holden man died in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2003 Ford F-250, driven by 23-year-old Rayne Shields of Holden, was on Route M at Mount Tabor Road (southeast of Odessa) sometime after 5:30 a.m., when Shields failed to negotiate a curve, and the Ford skidded sideways and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
KCTV 5
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction worker struck, killed in hit-and-run
A construction worker was killed overnight in Cass County in a hit-and-run northbound on I-49 Highway.
KRMS Radio
Versailles Woman Injured In Morgan County Crash
A 22 year old Versailles woman and her 15 year old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Health following a one-vehicle crash in Morgan County on Tuesday evening. The Highway Patrol says Kellie Wood’s SUV first started running off to the left side of Alum Springs Road in Moreau and when she overcorrected it then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
kmmo.com
MULTIPLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SEDALIA
UPDATE: THE ROADWAY IS NOW CLEAR. According to a news release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department, there is currently a vehicle accident in the area of South Limit and 32nd Street in Sedalia, traffic is currently halted. Authorities are currently trying to re-route traffic to Elm Hills Road or Sacajawea Road.
Two Injured When Trailblazer Strikes Bridge Three Times
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 33-year-old Cynthia L. Willcockson of Chilhowee, was on Missouri 13, north of Route Z just before 10 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right shoulder and struck a bridge (over Cooper Creek). The Chevy then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the left side of the bridge. The Chevy then crossed back to the other side and struck the bridge again and came to rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
Semi driver killed in single vehicle rollover on Missouri 52 Highway
A semi driver was killed in a single vehicle rollover shortly after noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4, near Deepwater, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 10-16
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 10 – 16. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
KMBC.com
Grandview police ask for help finding runaway juvenile from Springfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile. Police said Kaylee Marquez ran away from home in Springfield and has not been seen since Wednesday. Authorities said Kaylee has very distinctive tattoos. Anyone who has seen Kaylee is asked to call Grandview...
5 displaced, 4 units affected in KCMO apartment fire Saturday
Five people were displaced in a fire at a two-story apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Police identify off-duty Kansas City firefighter killed in shooting at Independence gas station
An off-duty Kansas City firefighter was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at an Independence gas station. Independence police said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to the Liquorland gas station near Sterling Avenue and U.S. 40 Highway. An eyewitness who asked that KMBC not show her face said the...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0