West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

TD12 will be short-lived, another wave is likely to develop

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We have just under two months left of hurricane season and there are two areas we are watching right now. Tropical Depression Twelve developed late Tuesday. This will be a short-lived storm and isn't expected to strengthen any further. It will likely dissipate by the end of the day Thursday.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
ABC Action News

Hurricane evacuation decisions are left to counties

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Questions about the timing of evacuations in southwest Florida are still being debated after Hurricane Ian devastated the region last week. When and how to evacuate are decisions that usually rest with county emergency officials. Every county has a playbook for evacuations that includes when...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
Weather
Environment
cbs12.com

United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington

DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
WELLINGTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. The help continues to pour in across our area. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway. Some, still without power.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach

As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
BOCA RATON, FL

