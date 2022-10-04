Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Sunny and mostly dry on Friday with unsettled weather returning this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A mild and dry start to Friday with temperatures in the low 60s along the Treasure Coast to near 70 degrees along the Palm Beaches. Northeast winds will keep us mostly sunny and dry through the day with highs in the middle 80s.
cbs12.com
Tropical Storm Julia forms in the southern Caribbean Sea, not a threat to the U.S.
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Julia, the tenth named storm of the season, forms in the southern Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Colombia. Julia is moving to the west at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Julia could become a hurricane as...
cbs12.com
TD12 will be short-lived, another wave is likely to develop
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We have just under two months left of hurricane season and there are two areas we are watching right now. Tropical Depression Twelve developed late Tuesday. This will be a short-lived storm and isn't expected to strengthen any further. It will likely dissipate by the end of the day Thursday.
ABC Action News
Hurricane evacuation decisions are left to counties
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Questions about the timing of evacuations in southwest Florida are still being debated after Hurricane Ian devastated the region last week. When and how to evacuate are decisions that usually rest with county emergency officials. Every county has a playbook for evacuations that includes when...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
WPBF News 25
3 tornadoes confirmed during Hurricane Ian in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Damages from the EF2 tornado in Delray Beach. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Palm Beach County during Hurricane Ian. In Wellington, an EF1 tornado with wind speeds of 95 mph touched down at about...
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
WPTV
'We just got hit by a tornado over here:' Listen to 911 calls from Kings Point residents
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has obtained the 911 calls made by Kings Point residents in the moments after a tornado tore through their homes. A series of calls made after the Sept. 27 tornado provide a glimpse of the terror that residents of the senior community experienced as Hurricane Ian was bearing down on Florida.
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
Brightline to begin testing trains at 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast drivers and residents should be aware that Brightline will be testing their trains later this month.
Could Palm Beach face similar fate from major hurricane?
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Floridians on the east coast are watching closely the devastation and recovery that's occurring on the west coast's barrier islands.
cbs12.com
United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
gotowncrier.com
DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington
DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
pethelpful.com
Kind People Evacuate Pets From Florida Rescue Impacted by 'Ian' in Video That's Touching Hearts
So many animals are in need after Hurricane Ian. And now an animal rescue in West Palm Beach, Florida is sharing their efforts to save some of the animals that needed the most help. It's just so heartbreaking to see how much these animals have been displaced. The staff at...
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach restaurants send hot meals and donate supplies to Ian victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall and barreled through southwest Florida. The help continues to pour in across our area. Restaurants and business owners in downtown West Palm Beach are sending hot meals and supplies to communities where search and rescue efforts are still underway. Some, still without power.
Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach
As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
3 hurt after fire engulfs Port St. Lucie warehouse
Residents in Port St. Lucie may have seen a large plume of black smoke after a warehouse caught fire.
