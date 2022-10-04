Read full article on original website
Related
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.
Washington Examiner
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBY
New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
Majority of voters in poll support making it harder for politicians to override election results
A majority of Americans in a new poll support the idea of making it harder for politicians to override general election results. The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 52 percent of respondents said it should be harder for lawmakers to override presidential election results, while 26 percent opposed the idea.
US News and World Report
‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects
In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
Dems lose ground to Republicans with Latino voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections
Democrats have lost significant ground to Republicans among Latino voters compared to previous election cycles, according to a new poll released less than six weeks before the midterm elections. A survey of 1,000 Latino registered voters, conducted by NBC News and Telemundo, found that the majority – 54% – prefer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm
The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
Democrats are lagging among Black voters, and that could cost them in November
The 2022 midterm elections have already begun, with voters casting early ballots in some states. With Americans so closely divided -- see the tight Senate races and the tied generic congressional ballot -- even the slightest change in voter sentiment can make a big difference.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Illinois voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Newest Late September Congressional Mid-Term Poll Speaks Loudly | Opinion
This latest Monmouth poll shows that likely voters are showing a marked preference for one party to control Congress for the next 2 years. Image created by The Veracity Report using Adobe Express.
31 states release the partisan affiliations of registered voters: 39% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 29% are independents
Thirty-three U.S. states and territories report the party affiliations of registered voters as indicated on their voter registration forms. In states with closed primaries, affiliation with a political party can be a condition of participation in that party’s primaries. The remaining states either do not request partisan affiliations on their registration forms or they do not report the totals publicly.
Villanovan
Voter Registration Alone is Not Enough
As the midterm elections approach on Nov. 8, campaigning is starting to enter high gear nationwide. All 435 seats in the house and 35 of 100 senators will be up for reelection, and the outcomes could have tremendous consequences for the second half of President Joe Biden’s term. Also...
One Month Ahead of Midterms, Election Officials Are Preparing for Potential Confrontation
The country's poll workers are gearing up for what could be a contentious moment in U.S. history: the upcoming midterm elections. Amid ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump — and a number of elections that feature his endorsed candidates on the ballot — the Associated Press reports that election workers are worried about aggressive poll watchers, individuals appointed by a political party who are meant to observe voters.
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought
We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Opinion: The Liberal vs. The Conservative
Conservatives and liberals see little common ground between the two parties when it comes to issues, ideas, and ideology. What was once a straightforward argument or misunderstanding becomes an existential worry, something that, if our side loses, will be the end of us. As a result, it becomes a matter of survival rather than something that requires reasoning, understanding, or compromise. It's war.
Thrillist
The Nation's Youngest Congressional Candidate Knows Voting Can't Fix Everything
Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from how to score a cheap ride to the polls to how you can overcome common barriers to voting. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
Comments / 0