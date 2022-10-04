ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KCBY

New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections

WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

‘Pink Wave’ Poised to Upend Republican Midterm Prospects

In Georgia, 6 out of 10 requests for early ballots for the November midterms have come from women. In Michigan, women have out-registered men by more than 8 percentage points since the Supreme Court decision undoing guaranteed abortion rights – and a referendum to enshrine abortion rights in state law garnered nearly 800,000 signatures, a record for any kind of referendum in the state. In Wisconsin, 59% of mail ballot requests for the November elections have come from female voters – a notable hike from the 53% of mail ballots that were requested by Badger State women in 2020.
WISCONSIN STATE
BBC

US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

The upcoming midterm elections for US Congress, the first nationwide vote since Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol nearly two years ago, have many Americans on edge. The BBC's Katty Kay has been finding out why. Karen and Steve don't want to take up arms. But if Republicans lose in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Illinois voters care about the most

As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ballotpedia News

31 states release the partisan affiliations of registered voters: 39% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 29% are independents

Thirty-three U.S. states and territories report the party affiliations of registered voters as indicated on their voter registration forms. In states with closed primaries, affiliation with a political party can be a condition of participation in that party’s primaries. The remaining states either do not request partisan affiliations on their registration forms or they do not report the totals publicly.
ELECTIONS
Villanovan

Voter Registration Alone is Not Enough

As the midterm elections approach on Nov. 8, campaigning is starting to enter high gear nationwide. All 435 seats in the house and 35 of 100 senators will be up for reelection, and the outcomes could have tremendous consequences for the second half of President Joe Biden’s term. Also...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

One Month Ahead of Midterms, Election Officials Are Preparing for Potential Confrontation

The country's poll workers are gearing up for what could be a contentious moment in U.S. history: the upcoming midterm elections. Amid ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump — and a number of elections that feature his endorsed candidates on the ballot — the Associated Press reports that election workers are worried about aggressive poll watchers, individuals appointed by a political party who are meant to observe voters.
ELECTIONS
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
Emily Roy

Opinion: The Liberal vs. The Conservative

Conservatives and liberals see little common ground between the two parties when it comes to issues, ideas, and ideology. What was once a straightforward argument or misunderstanding becomes an existential worry, something that, if our side loses, will be the end of us. As a result, it becomes a matter of survival rather than something that requires reasoning, understanding, or compromise. It's war.
Thrillist

The Nation's Youngest Congressional Candidate Knows Voting Can't Fix Everything

Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from how to score a cheap ride to the polls to how you can overcome common barriers to voting. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
FLORIDA STATE

