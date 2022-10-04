Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Says Canelo ‘Will Never Fight’ Benavidez
Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a Canelo Alvarez versus David Benavidez showdown is nothing more than a pipe dream — and he pins the blame all on his former client. De La Hoya, the Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, was recently prompted to offer his thoughts on a matchup between 168-pound undisputed champion Alvarez and longtime divisional contender Benavidez. An Alvarez-Benavidez fight is thought to be one of the best fights that can be made in the sport, but serious talks never seem to have taken place.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson Expects Lomachenko To Go ‘Haney Route’: He Wants Titles
Former junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson won’t begrudge Vasiliy Lomachenko for not necessarily counting him as his No. 1 option. While the two-division champion from Newark, New Jersey, is optimistic that he will eventually land a fight with the three-division titlist from Ukraine—both fighters have the same promoter in Top Rank—Stevenson understands that Lomachenko’s current goal is to win back the lightweight titles he formerly held. (Lomachenko lost his WBO and IBF 135-pound titles to Teofimo Lopez, the then IBF titleholder, in their unification match in 2020). That means, as Stevenson understands it, a Lomachenko showdown won’t happen quite that soon — not that he is complaining.
Boxing Scene
Wilder 'Felt A Little Sluggish, A Little Heavy' In 3rd Fury Fight; Will Be In 220s For Helenius
Deontay Wilder was determined to add muscle mass before his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion came in at a career-high 238 pounds for that showdown last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite that he stands 6-foot-7, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native never officially weighed more than 231 pounds prior to last October 8.
Boxing Scene
Montiel: I Don't Begrudge Charlo For Not Giving Me Rematch; A Lot More To Lose Than To Gain
If Juan Macias Montiel conquers Carlos Adames on Saturday night, he’ll win the WBC’s vacant interim middleweight title. He also would move into a position where it’d be difficult for Jermall Charlo to avoid eventually fighting him again unless the WBC middleweight champion were to move up to the super middleweight division. Mexico’s Montiel still doesn’t think Charlo will grant him a rematch if he defeats Adames in a co-feature Showtime will air from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Boxing Scene
Danny Garcia Believes That Being At 154 Will Force Him To Show More Of His Boxing Skills
Danny Garcia felt no need to tinker with a winning formula. When the Philadelphia native initially turned pro in 2007, his first five opponents failed to hold up to his pernicious power. As he continued to have success at 140-pounds, Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) rose his arms in triumph as fighters such as Erik Morales and Amir Khan were left motionless on the canvas.
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: I Want To Stay At 147 And Get A Belt Here, We Missed Out On Opportunity At 140
Vergil Ortiz Jr. cannot emphasize enough his intention to remain at welterweight long enough to win his first major title. The wait could run well in 2023, given the ongoing process to get WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and WBO title claimant Terence Crawford in the ring to crown an undisputed champion. Ortiz is willing to stick out, since even a move to 154 in search of a title shot wouldn’t make sense given the considerable logjam.
Boxing Scene
Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated
Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
Boxing Scene
Ocampo ‘Definitely Feeling Underestimated; Completely Different’ From Spence Fight
Carlos Ocampo cannot believe how one defensive mistake has essentially made many boxing fans dismiss him as an overmatched opponent that has no chance to upset Sebastian Fundora. The Mexican veteran senses that his only loss, a first-round knockout against Errol Spence Jr. four years ago, is the only thing...
Boxing Scene
Algieri on Benn's Positive Test: Not Surprised, I Heard Rumors He Wasn't a Clean Fighter
Last December in Liverpool, rising welterweight star Conor Benn picked up one of his biggest career wins when he brutally knocked out former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri with a single punch. It the first time where Algieri - who went the distance with fighters like Manny Pacquiao, Amir...
Boxing Scene
Thomas Patrick Ward Over The Moon With WBA Eliminator Against Kholmatov
As BoxingScene.com reported on Thursday, Thomas Patrick Ward is getting his big chance in the forum of a final eliminator. The WBA’s No1 contender has been ordered to face Uzbekistan’s Otabek Kholmatov to decide on who is next in line to fight for the world crown. Leo Santa...
Boxing Scene
Benn: I'll Take Spence, Crawford Fights All Day Long; They're Only Human, Ain't They?
Confidence and ambition obviously aren’t issues for Conor Benn. The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn agreed to move up two weight classes to challenge Chris Eubank Jr. - in a fight still scheduled to take place on Saturday night at O2 Arena in London. This bold jump up for a 12-round, 157-pound fight with Eubank came as a surprise to those that have watched Benn developed into a legitimate welterweight contender, but Benn believes he’ll upset the son of his father’s bitter rival.
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall Sanctioned By WBC For 'Elizabethan Belt'
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an added incentive to be victorious in their upcoming fight on Saturday, 15th October, with the winner to be handed the new WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt’. The World Boxing Council have today unveiled an incredible tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II after...
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’
With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
Boxing Scene
O'Shaquie Foster Pumped For Rey Vargas Title Clash: It's My Time To Take Over!
A buzzing O'Shaquie Foster has promised he will dominate the super featherweight division after his world title shot was confirmed. Foster has been ordered to face Mexico’s Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC 130-pound title, following the decision by Shakur Stevenson vacating his title after being unable to make weight for his recent fight with Robson Conceicao.
Boxing Scene
Arum Remains Optimistic Tyson Fury Will Face Oleksandr Usyk in Early 2023
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, remains optimistic that his boxer will face unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the early months of 2023. Fury's handlers were recently in talks for a year-end clash with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: There Is Currently No Reason … That The Eubank-Benn Fight Should Not Take Place
Eddie Hearn recognized the British Boxing Board of Control’s position on whether to allow Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn to fight Saturday night in London. Benn’s promoter simply doesn’t think the government agency that regulates boxing in the United Kingdom has any justification for stopping them from moving forward with their heavily hyped showdown. Hearn pointed out to DAZN’s Darren Barker and Chris Lloyd during a media workout Wednesday that Benn’s positive test for clomiphene wasn’t administered by UK Anti-Doping, the company that the BBBofC uses to police performance-enhancing drug use.
Boxing Scene
Nigel Benn Defends Conor, Says ‘He’s a Clean Athlete’
Not surprisingly, Nigel Benn has come out sticking up for his embattled son. The British boxing icon came to Conor Benn’s defense Friday after it was revealed earlier this week that he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, thus scuttling what was supposed to be a generational grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. this weekend in front of a sold-out crowd at the O2 in London. It is understood that the results of the test were known to the promoters a two weeks ago.
Boxing Scene
George Warren Faults Hearn, Matchroom For Fury-Joshua Talks Fizzling
The fight referred to by some as one of the biggest in British boxing history has become a case of he said, she said. Soon after promoter Eddie Hearn offered his take on why a Dec. 3 fight between his client, Anthony Joshua, and WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury, could not be consummated, George Warren, the point person for Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Fury, offered his side of the story. While Hearn said Fury’s frequent ad-hoc deadlines were a major stumbling block to the fight, Warren, the son of Queensberry head Frank Warren, said Hearn and Co. were dragging their feet, a sign that they were not truly interested in reaching a deal.
Boxing Scene
Andrew Moloney Looks To Shine on Haney-Kambosos Card
Andrew Moloney is ready for the test of Norbelto Jimenez, as the Aussie stylist continues to hunt down a fight with pound for pound star Kazuto Ioka. Moloney impressed last time out, taking out Alexander Espinoza in two rounds on the undercard of Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne, and now Moloney returns to the scene of the crime as he looks to continue his good form against Jimenez.
Boxing Scene
David Morrell-Aidos Yerbossynuly Lands On November 5 Showtime Card From The Armory
David Morrell will return to familiar grounds for his next assignment. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the unbeaten secondary WBA super middleweight titlist from Minneapolis by way of Santa Clara, Cuba will next face mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly. The bout will air on a yet-to-be-announced November 5 Showtime telecast from The Armory in Morrell’s adopted hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
