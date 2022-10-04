The fight referred to by some as one of the biggest in British boxing history has become a case of he said, she said. Soon after promoter Eddie Hearn offered his take on why a Dec. 3 fight between his client, Anthony Joshua, and WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury, could not be consummated, George Warren, the point person for Queensberry Promotions, which promotes Fury, offered his side of the story. While Hearn said Fury’s frequent ad-hoc deadlines were a major stumbling block to the fight, Warren, the son of Queensberry head Frank Warren, said Hearn and Co. were dragging their feet, a sign that they were not truly interested in reaching a deal.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO