ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Chilly Rain, A Few Thunderstorms Through Wednesday

By Michelle Muscatello, Tony Petrarca
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUo1K_0iLAP4Z400

Good Wednesday morning

Periods of rain and raw continues will continue through Wednesday with highs only in the 50s. Some heavier downpours and few thunderstorms during the early morning hours. Up to an inch of rain is possible in some of the downpours

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

A nearly stationary storm system sitting off the Mid-Atlantic coast will send more rain into our area through Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YSqu_0iLAP4Z400

The area of low pressure will finally pull away late Wednesday night followed by much nicer weather Thursday and Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDY2J_0iLAP4Z400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GISsC_0iLAP4Z400

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4f6B_0iLAP4Z400

Much milder and sunny skies start on Thursday. Highs will rebound back to near 70 ahead of a strong cold front on Friday night. This will bring a fresh shot of cool, dry air in time for Columbus Day weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnlgg_0iLAP4Z400

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Columbus Day#Radar#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

12 News/RWU Poll: Fung leads Magaziner in race for Congress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Republicans remain positioned to win a congressional race in Rhode Island this fall for the first time since 1992, but Democrats still have a shot at holding the seat, an exclusive 12 News/Roger Williams University poll released Thursday shows. The survey of 254 likely voters...
ELECTIONS
WPRI 12 News

Man killed after being struck by vehicle on highway

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was walking on the highway early Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers were called to reports of a pedestrian down on the road of Route 495 North, near exit 36B in Plainville. When police arrived, they determined the […]
PLAINVILLE, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police arrived at 1602 Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed […]
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy