Weather Now: Chilly Rain, A Few Thunderstorms Through Wednesday

Periods of rain and raw continues will continue through Wednesday with highs only in the 50s. Some heavier downpours and few thunderstorms during the early morning hours. Up to an inch of rain is possible in some of the downpours

A nearly stationary storm system sitting off the Mid-Atlantic coast will send more rain into our area through Wednesday night.

The area of low pressure will finally pull away late Wednesday night followed by much nicer weather Thursday and Friday

Much milder and sunny skies start on Thursday. Highs will rebound back to near 70 ahead of a strong cold front on Friday night. This will bring a fresh shot of cool, dry air in time for Columbus Day weekend.

