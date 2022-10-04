ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

City completes Wilton Avenue tree installation, plans more

NORWALK, Conn. — Wilton Avenue residents celebrated Monday alongside City leaders in a party thrown by a neighbor, happy that the City’s tree planting project has come down his road. Vasilios Kiriakidis, who owns Pontos Taverna, said the block party idea started when James Travers, Director of Transportation,...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Parking Authority looks to spruce up Yankee Doodle Garage

NORWALK, Conn. — The public has overwhelmingly weighed in and a color scheme for Yankee Doodle Garage improvements has been chosen. About 1,100 people took part in a survey over a three week period and 40% liked the “random blue” design, compared with 22% for the next closest competitor, the rainbow option, said Assistant Parking Director James Emery.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Hill Pushes Back On New 194-Apt Plan

A California-based developer plans to knock down six industrial buildings and two houses on Congress and Davenport Avenues and build a 194-unit luxury apartment complex in their stead — prompting pushback from Hill residents concerned about rising rents. Dozens of Hill residents filled John C. Daniels School cafeteria for...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Norwalk, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT labor board orders Bridgeport schools to rehire laid off union employees

BRIDGEPORT — The state labor board has ordered the city to rehire three unionized school district employees who the board ruled were illegally laid off and replaced by non-union workers. The 16-page ruling from the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, which was issued last month, came nearly two...
Ken Hughes
New Haven Independent

Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline

Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her ​“time of need.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’

NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated. After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.
NORWALK, CT
#Cultural Tourism#Ludlow Street#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Main And Wall Streets#The Common Council#Freese#Giancorp Contracting Inc#State#Senate
westportlocal.com

“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement

The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?

Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
STAMFORD, CT
thehudsonindependent.com

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as the village’s central corridor is transformed into an outdoor market offering a large and diverse selection of vendors and organizations. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Merchants, craftspeople...
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

