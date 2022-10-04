Read full article on original website
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
City completes Wilton Avenue tree installation, plans more
NORWALK, Conn. — Wilton Avenue residents celebrated Monday alongside City leaders in a party thrown by a neighbor, happy that the City’s tree planting project has come down his road. Vasilios Kiriakidis, who owns Pontos Taverna, said the block party idea started when James Travers, Director of Transportation,...
Norwalk issues water emergency starting Friday
The City of Norwalk has declared a water emergency due to record-low levels of rain.
Norwalk Parking Authority looks to spruce up Yankee Doodle Garage
NORWALK, Conn. — The public has overwhelmingly weighed in and a color scheme for Yankee Doodle Garage improvements has been chosen. About 1,100 people took part in a survey over a three week period and 40% liked the “random blue” design, compared with 22% for the next closest competitor, the rainbow option, said Assistant Parking Director James Emery.
Hill Pushes Back On New 194-Apt Plan
A California-based developer plans to knock down six industrial buildings and two houses on Congress and Davenport Avenues and build a 194-unit luxury apartment complex in their stead — prompting pushback from Hill residents concerned about rising rents. Dozens of Hill residents filled John C. Daniels School cafeteria for...
Norwalk Council greenlights marijuana in city, ball moves to P&Z
NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council members have approved a cannabis ordinance for the city along party lines. Leaders said it’s “just a beginning,” as results from its implementation will be reviewed as time marches along and revisions will be made accordingly. The sole no vote came...
NewsTimes
Developer of Danbury apartment complex who missed 2 completion deadlines promises not to miss a 3rd
DANBURY — The developer of the most anticipated residential development in downtown Danbury blames the “unprecedented circumstances” of the coronavirus for missing two completion deadlines and promises not to miss a third deadline at the end of this year. Developer Dan Bertram of BRT says the 149-apartment...
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
Register Citizen
CT labor board orders Bridgeport schools to rehire laid off union employees
BRIDGEPORT — The state labor board has ordered the city to rehire three unionized school district employees who the board ruled were illegally laid off and replaced by non-union workers. The 16-page ruling from the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, which was issued last month, came nearly two...
Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline
Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her “time of need.”
Brinton campaigns for Independent Party while Miressi campaigns against Duff
NORWALK, Conn. — Lisa Brinton said she knows she has no chance to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25). Republican counterpart Daniel Miressi thinks he has a “puncher’s chance.”. Brinton, who has twice run for Mayor and last year ran for Common Council, announced Sept....
Register Citizen
When will sale of Bridgeport's Sikorsky Airport to Connecticut Airport Authority happen?
BRIDGEPORT — An aide to Mayor Joe Ganim is still aiming to finalize a deal to sell Bridgeport-owned, Stratford-based Sikorsky Memorial Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority upstate by year's end. But City Council President Aidee Nieves, whose cooperation in the deal is key, this week sought to lower...
Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’
NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated. After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.
westportlocal.com
“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement
The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
NewsTimes
Danbury's only homeless shelter won't accept new clients because it could close by end of year
DANBURY — The city’s only homeless shelter has a 66-room capacity which local officials say could accommodate everyone in Danbury who is estimated to be without housing. But for nearly two months, the Stamford-based nonprofit that owns and operates the shelter, Pacific House, Inc., has stopped taking in those seeking a bed.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
Climate-Controlled Safe Haven For Vintage ‘Hot Wheels’ Opens In Danbury
The next time I purchase a vintage collector car, which would be the first time, it is good to know that there is a perfect place to store it right down the street here in Danbury. My thanks to CT Insider for the heads-up on this one because I am...
thehudsonindependent.com
Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever
Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as the village’s central corridor is transformed into an outdoor market offering a large and diverse selection of vendors and organizations. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Merchants, craftspeople...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
connect-bridgeport.com
Young Female Transported To United Hospital Center Following Two-Vehicle Accident on U.S. Route 50
A young girl involved in a two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport Tuesday morning was transported for medical treatment, according to Fire Chief. Hart said the Bridgeport Fire Department took the female in question to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He added that the injuries were not life threatening. “The transport was...
NewsTimes
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
