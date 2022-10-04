Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
WTOV 9
Akron man arrested after large seizure of crystal meth in Northern Panhandle
A meth trafficking arrest over the weekend netted a large seizure of crystal meth. Officials with the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force said the arrest took place Saturday. Charged with possession with the intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance is William Maddox of Akron. The...
Ohio 4-vehicle crash kills inmate and injures others
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of Dayton was reported shortly after […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
Final victim identified in Mercer County farmhouse fire
Brian Morris, 43, has been named as the final victim of a farmhouse fire in Delaware Township on September 16.
Greater Cleveland counties improve to low, medium COVID-19 spread; CDC map for Oct. 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since summer, four Greater Cleveland counties improved to green, or were designated as having low COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. And also for the first time in months, a majority of Ohio counties were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
New device effectively turns handgun into machine gun; police concerned
Illegal, dangerous, and potentially deadly new devices have been found in recent crimes in Northeast Ohio. The device brings a new concern for local law enforcement and across the country.
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
abc57.com
Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
‘Heartbeat’ law likely to be put on hold by Hamilton County judge. Ohio abortion limit could remain at 22 weeks while six-week ban argued
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Hamilton County judge said Friday afternoon that he may put on hold Ohio’s so-called fetal “heartbeat” ban, at least temporarily making abortion legal in Ohio until 22 weeks, as the court considers whether the law violates the state constitution. That trial could...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
Steve Dackin, one-time Ohio schools superintendent, signs settlement agreement for ethics violations, avoids criminal prosecution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Steve Dackin, who spent 11 days as Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction before resigning amid an ethics investigation, signed a settlement with the Ohio Ethics Commission, the agency announced Friday afternoon. Under the terms of the settlement, the Ohio Ethics Commission will not refer its...
Daily Standard
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2