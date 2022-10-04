ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley Township, OH

cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio inmate killed while picking up litter

A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested after large seizure of crystal meth in Northern Panhandle

A meth trafficking arrest over the weekend netted a large seizure of crystal meth. Officials with the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force said the arrest took place Saturday. Charged with possession with the intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance is William Maddox of Akron. The...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 4-vehicle crash kills inmate and injures others

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of Dayton was reported shortly after […]
DAYTON, OH
Ohio State
Hinckley Township, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles

A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
MONTPELIER, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago, state police said.State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from the Andover Street Park in June 1969."We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," Capt. Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P, said in a statement. "After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Detroit

Two killed after truck crashes into overpass along I-94

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were killed in a crash along the eastbound lanes of I-94 in St. Clair Shores early Saturday morning.The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Stephens Road. Michigan State Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove off the roadway, continued up an embankment and then crashed into the Stephens Road overpass support. The truck caught fire and both occupants were trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.The cause of the crash remains under investigation pending an autopsy report.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
abc57.com

Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Daily Standard

2 killed in car-semi accident

GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
GIBSON TOWNSHIP, PA
