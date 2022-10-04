Read full article on original website
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
Witches Gala to benefit Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hosting events. VAC Executive Director appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday. Watch her interview above. The first event is VAC’s Behind Closed Doors demonstration on Friday, October 7...
Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, formerly of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Lucy (Betts) Rose, 88, of Ives Hill Retirement Community, formerly from Sackets Harbor, died October 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Healthcare, in Plattsburgh, NY. Barbara was born on November 7, 1933, in New York City, daughter of Joseph and Maude (Rock) Betts. Her childhood...
Mild with showers through the morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A cold front will push through the region today, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. Showers will be on and off through the morning, then it will be mostly dry and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the low to mid-50s to start. Temperatures could climb...
Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
Morse’s name to be added to National Fallen Firefighters Memorial
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters across the country are heading to Maryland for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The event serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. This year, several Watertown firefighters including Chief Matt Timerman are taking the trip...
German flag raised at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
Fall festival returns to Watertown on Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After three years off, Watertown’s Fall Fest is back Saturday as the Local Arts Fall Festival. Instead of on Public Square, as it has been in years past, the festival is moving to the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk. There will be food trucks, vendors,...
Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.
Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex. CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
Larry E. Groff, 83, of Pulaski
PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Groff passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 4th. He was 83 years old. Arrangements are incomplete currently with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
Children’s Home helps adults, too
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
A warm day tomorrow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Southerly winds will keep temperatures mild tonight and tomorrow. Expect overnight lows around 50. Thursday will feature some clouds with highs near 70. Showers and cooler temperatures are likely on Friday.
Eileen M. Lavick, 79, of Trout Lake
TROUT LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Eileen M. Lavick, age 79, of Trout Lake, in the town of Hermon, NY, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She passed peacefully with her three favorite beings at her side. Bill Lavick (husband), Katryna Marie Cieslicki (daughter) and Diesel (Mom’s four-legged best friend). Diesel was such a good boy and we hope he provided some comfort to the staff that worked so hard to save Eileen despite the outcome. Katryna will forever be grateful to her ICU family at CPH.
