natureworldnews.com
Australia Announced Ambitious Plan to Combat Possible Extinction of At Least 110 Species
Australia has announced a strategy to conserve 110 species and stop the extinction disaster. According to the environment minister, many of Australia's most well-known native creatures are included in the priority targeting, which will also benefit others in similar ecosystems. An Ambitious Goal. The federal government's purpose is to stop...
PETS・
Phys.org
Red kite chicks born during droughts are scarred for life: The hidden threat of climate change to wildlife conservation
Take a drive down England's M40 motorway and chances are you'll see a large bird with a forked tail overhead searching for roadkill: the red kite. The conservation status of this species has looked promising in recent years. Assessments made between 2005 and 2019 classified red kites as "near threatened" on the IUCN Red List, a global system for classifying each species' extinction risk. Population growth throughout large swathes of the red kite's range meant that the species was bumped up to "least concern" in 2020.
Unique Remains of What Could Be The World's Largest Bird Found in Australia
A pair of legs belonging to what could be the largest bird species that ever stalked our planet have been unearthed from an outback fossil site in central Australia. Excitingly, more remains could still be laying nearby, waiting to be dug free. Described by one paleontologist as an "extreme evolutionary...
Tree Hugger
Wildlife, Plants, and Climate Star in Winning Photo Awards
A pair of friendly lions stroll affectionately in Kenya. A factory in Greece takes the beach away from vacationers. Ghost mushrooms emit an eerie glow in an Australian forest. These are some of the winning images in the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Photo Contest. More people than ever participated in this year’s competition which saw more than 100,000 entries from 196 different countries and territories.
natureworldnews.com
Avian Life Dwindles Worldwide, More Bird Species Succumb to Extinction
A conclusive study that presents the bleakest picture yet of the extinction of avian life claims that nearly half of all bird species on the planet are in decline. According to BirdLife International's State of the World's Birds report, which is published every four years, 73% of species are under pressure from the growth and intensification of agriculture. The other major threats are the over-exploitation of natural resources, logging, invasive species, and climate change.
Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’
Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
natureworldnews.com
Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf
A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue a Stark Warning to Humanity
From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, says a new study. Last year, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
allthatsinteresting.com
The History Of The Ancient Elephant Bird — And How Humans May Have Driven It To Extinction
Elephant birds stood a towering 10 feet tall and weighed up to 1,700 pounds, but they were gentle giants who disappeared completely about 1,000 years ago. At the peak of its time, the elephant bird was certainly a sight to behold. Thriving on the African island of Madagascar, Aepyornis maximus is believed to be the heaviest bird to walk the planet.
Stunning aerial image wins The Nature Conservancy 2022 Photo Contest
See all the sensational winners of The Nature Conservancy 2022 contest, but be warned some aren't for the faint-hearted
CNET
Scientists Rediscover Cockroach Thought to Be Extinct Since the 1930s
Here's a reason to be happy about cockroaches, even if you're not a fan of the insects. Researchers recently rediscovered the Panesthia lata species of wood-munching roaches long thought to be extinct. You won't find these critters invading your home and your pantry. They only live on Australia's Lord Howe Island.
2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought
Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock -- have become a common sight in northern Kenya, where unprecedented dry spells are chipping away at already depleted food and water resources.
PETS・
'Astonishing': unprotected wildlife is imported into the US at a rate 11 times greater than protected animals
Global demand for exotic pets is increasing, a trend partly caused by social media and a shift from physical pet stores to online marketplaces. The United States is one of the biggest markets for the wildlife trade. And our new research has identified an astonishing number of unregulated wild-caught animals being brought into the US – at a rate 11 times greater than animals regulated and protected under the relevant global convention. Wildlife trade can have major negative consequences. It can threaten the wild populations from which animals and plants are harvested, and introduce novel invasive species to new environments. It...
These rare living fossils provide clues to what the Earth looked like 3.5 million years ago
Stromatolites growing in Hamelin PoolCredit: Paul Harrison with GFDL permission; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Stromatolites are layered sedimentary formations that are created by microorganisms. The stromatolites resemble rocks.
Half of sagebrush rangelands are on the brink of collapse – scientists have a plan to revive them
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sagebrush rangelands have supported cultures and wildlife in the arid West for millennia, yet today, those same ranges of grassland are echoes of what they were. The complex network of native grasses and wildflowers sustains thousands of species across millions of acres, from burrowing owls and pygmy rabbits to pronghorn antelope and mountain lions. Many […] The post Half of sagebrush rangelands are on the brink of collapse – scientists have a plan to revive them appeared first on Nevada Current.
These tiny ‘dragons’ flew through the trees of Madagascar 200 million years ago
An artist's rendition of the "dragon like" reptile fro 252-260 million years ago. Illustration by Charlène LetenneurMeet the flying reptile Coelurosauravus elivensis.
