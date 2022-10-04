Read full article on original website
Cool, cloudy Friday; morning lows near freezing this weekend
We start the morning off fairly mild, out ahead of an approaching cold front. That frontal boundary, however, will start to impact our temperatures this afternoon, only allowing us to work our way into the mid to upper 50s, which is a 15-20 degree drop from where we were yesterday. We will be pretty breezy, and even gusty at times this morning as that cold front tracks through the state. We’ll also hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover, gradually decreasing later this evening.
Warm ahead of biggest cold front of the season in Columbus area
It has been a beautiful day, an ideal day after a cool start near 40. We will see mostly clear skies and little to no wind tonight. A few more clouds will return late, with lows only in the middle to upper 40s, pretty close to normal. Thursday, clouds will...
Mid-week warming ahead of strong cold front for Columbus area
It was our coldest start this morning since May 8th with a low of 40° in the city, with most of the area outside dropping to the mid to upper 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies, a few clouds and highs in the upper 60s today. Tonight will be another...
Chilly night followed by nice warm up for Central Ohio
To start the week, we had a pleasant day today with temps fairly close to normal (71°) for this time of the year. We will see mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping back to the coldest readings (so far) for the season. In the city we will be just above 40° with upper to middle 30s outside of town. In fact we have our first Frost Advisory in effect for Knox County overnight.
I-270 between I-70 and I-670 in east Columbus to close for 2 hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation will temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 270 between I-70 and I-670 on the city's east side Thursday night. Both directions will shut down at 8 p.m. so Spectrum can fix a low-hanging wire, according to ODOT. I-270 northbound traffic...
Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Finally Open And It’s Freaking Delicious
Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally open in Columbus. We’ve been patiently awaiting the opening of this East Hollywood-based chicken joint for a while now, and the day has finally come. Dave’s Hot Chicken actually opened last week, but life is busy sometimes so I had the displeasure of waiting in anticipation a little longer than I would have liked.
Hocking Hills lodge opening this weekend
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of construction, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge will begin welcoming guests next week. The 74,000 square-foot lodge and conference center is celebrating its opening Saturday and is welcoming its first visitors Monday. Director Mary Mertz said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is excited to finally host […]
I-270 reopens after closing in both directions for repairs
UPDATE: At 9:18 p.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 is closing in both directions between 1-670 and I-70 for two hours on Thursday for repairs. Emergency utility repairs are beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting two hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The […]
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
The Best Soft Pretzels In Columbus
There is something so enticing about a good soft pretzel. Ripping the doughy, warm snack apart and dipping it in honey mustard, queso, nacho cheese, or marinara sauce. The possibilities are endless! They also happen to be the perfect, salty comfort food after a long day of dealing with other people’s bs.
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!
Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus
When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend. Here's what you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Italian Festival returns for another year and WBNS-10TV is proud to be front and center at the event serving as the main media sponsor. The three-day event runs Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9 in the streets surrounding St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back. The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village. The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead […]
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for John Vesper
UPDATE: Mr. Vesper was safely found. Description: Last Seen Wearing an OSU jacket, green/navy plaid long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. On October 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM, Mr. Vesper drove away from his home and has not returned. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Rothwell Street in the city of New Albany 43054.
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand
The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
