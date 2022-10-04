Read full article on original website
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
PHOENIX (AP) — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should not have lifted the decades-old order that prevented the older law from being imposed. The brief order written by Presiding Judge Peter J. Eckerstrom said Planned Parenthood and its Arizona affiliate had shown they are likely to prevail on an appeal of a decision by the judge in Tucson to allow enforcement of the old law. They said the judge should have considered a host of laws restricting abortions passed since the original injunction was put in place following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that said women have a constitutional right to an abortion.
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election has filed paperwork seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies
Changes to abortion law pushes young women to vote
The back and forth on abortion law in arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election.
Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states
Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook and reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day
CNN's Jake Tapper: 'Cynical' of GOPers to say Big Tech censorship of Hunter Biden story 'rigged' 2020 election
"The Lead" anchor Jake Tapper avoided covering the latest developments on the DOJ's probe into Hunter Biden while knocking Republicans who say Big Tech "rigged" the 2020 election.
New bills could fix state law that forces parents to adopt their biological kids
A local family was forced to adopt their own biological children. Now a set of bills could chance the outdated Michigan law that would force other families to do the same.
