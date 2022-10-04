Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Brightens Up A Grey Day In A Sunshine-Yellow High-Street Dress
On a grey October day, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit to meet with staff and hear about the holistic support it provides for pregnant women and new mothers. To contrast the overcast skies, Kate wore a simple sunshine-yellow midi dress by Karen Millen, featuring a pleated skirt, a notched neckline and puffed sleeves. As ever, she kept her accessories minimal, and wore navy heeled pumps and carried a matching suede clutch bag. She also wore white gold and diamond drop earrings by Emily Mortimer Jewellery.
Vogue
Jennie’s Chanel Vanity Case Is Carry-On Baggage Done Right
Jennie from Blackpink is a regular at Chanel shows and events. On her way to Paris to watch Virginie Viard’s spring/summer 2023 showcase, the star was seen at Incheon airport in South Korea wearing a checked jacket with a belt and double C buttons, leggings and boots. Her travel bag of choice? The maison’s sweet vanity case.
Vogue
“We’re Moving The Conversation Forward Around Black Imagery”: Inside Vogue Photographer Tyler Mitchell’s Powerful Gagosian Exhibition
The idea that the raison d’être of Tyler Mitchell’s work – largely portraiture – is to unapologetically explore the Black existence through beautiful imagery is one the artist doesn’t deny. “Beauty is obviously of interest to me,” he agrees. “I find beauty can be a way for photography to grab a viewer.” But he is keen to make clear his bigger intention – one that goes beyond aesthetics. “I’m not interested in beauty for the sake of frivolity. I’m interested in it for the sake of: What are we saying about the way we, Black people, are living? What are we saying about the way things are for Black people? What are we saying about the way things have been for Black people? It’s this combination of beauty and devastation in photographs – that’s what really interests me.”
Vogue
Kim Kardashian Makes Her Own Mini Balenciaga Runway
For Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 show, mononymous designer Demna presented his collection atop mountains of mud piled into the stadium venue. Models stomped through the dirt, undoubtedly dirtying the clothes in the process. A once-in-a-lifetime sight to see, you might be thinking. Not if you’re Kim Kardashian. Unable to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
With Last Days, Kurt Cobain & Balenciaga Shake Up London’s Royal Opera House
I’d never paid attention to the first frame of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video until Matt Copson, the director of Last Days – a new opera based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film loosely charting the final weeks of Kurt Cobain’s life, premiering this weekend at London’s Royal Opera House – pointed it out to me.
Vogue
Rising Model Amelia Gray Shares Her Fashion Month Camera Roll With Vogue
The spring/summer 2023 shows were a wild ride of meme-able moments, from the star-studded Tommy Hilfiger show in New York to Balenciaga’s mud-drenched spectacle at Paris Fashion Week. The rising model who’s witnessed much of it play out? Amelia Gray. “Oh my god… It feels like someone needs to pinch me and wake me up from the best dream ever,” Gray tells Vogue of her fashion month experience. “I feel extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of it – I’m still processing it all.”
Comments / 0