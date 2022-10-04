Read full article on original website
NPR
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
NPR
The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground
To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and reality on the ground - Russia insists it has annexed parts of Ukraine. It says it's pouring in hundreds of thousands more troops, but Ukrainian troops keep pushing a counteroffensive in the country's south and east, and they keep upending the Kremlin's plans. In southern Ukraine is where we find NPR's Jason Beaubien. And I want to let you listen in to how his reporting compares with what our Pentagon correspondent, Tom Bowman, is hearing here in Washington. Hi, you two.
NPR
Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
Zelensky urges world leaders to recognize Japan’s claim to disputed Russian-occupied islands
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to recognize Japanese claims to four disputed islands that Russia has controlled for more than half a century. Zelensky said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Friday that he had signed a decree recognizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity...
NPR
News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll
Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
NPR
Nobel Peace Prize: Human rights activists in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are honored
The winners are human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two human rights organizations - one from Ukraine, the...
NPR
Ukrainians are miffed to share the Peace Prize with Russian and Belarusian winners
The Norwegian Nobel Committee granted 2022's Peace Prize to winners in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine "for promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens and making an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power." Related Story: Here's what...
NPR
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
NPR
A U.S. special envoy responds to Iran on nuclear talks, protests over a woman's death
A U.S. envoy can't talk to Iran – but NPR did, and told him what they said. Here's a mediated conversation. Robert Malley, President Biden's special envoy to Iran, has yet to negotiate directly with Iranians during a year and a half on the job. Iran's government refused to meet directly with their American counterparts as they negotiate the U.S. return to a nuclear agreement between the two countries; instead, they talk through intermediaries.
NPR
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. When OPEC Plus countries, led by Saudi Arabia, voted to cut oil production this week, the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
Defense Secretary Austin orders renaming of military bases, assets honoring the Confederacy
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo approving a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and other items commemorating Confederate officers.
KTSM
Deputy City Manger calls for Afghan Refugee model to be used for migrants in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As El Paso sees a daily average of over 1,500 migrants crossing the border from Mexico to the United States, the City of El Paso Deputy City Manager says this is a refugee situation. “It’s truly a refugee situation it’s not a migration issue, these people are allowed into the […]
NPR
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
NPR
Israelis are grappling with how much exposure to give a far-right politician
Audio will be available later today. Israelis are grappling with the question of how much exposure to give a far-right politician who has a chance of becoming an Israeli Cabinet minister after next month's elections.
NPR
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
NPR
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden is going to pardon people convicted for simple marijuana possession under federal law or D.C. statute — and will review whether pot should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of...
NPR
News brief: September jobs data, Biden's marijuana pardons, student loan fraud
The gap between jobseekers and job openings is closing. People busted by the Feds for simple marijuana possession will get a pardon. And the White House cracks down on student debt relief scams. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. After a hot summer in the U.S. job market, economists are on the lookout...
