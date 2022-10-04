Read full article on original website
NPR
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
While several hundred thousand people in southwest Florida still do not have electricity or water since Hurricane Ian, one community weathered the storm almost unscathed. Babcock Ranch, located north of Fort Myers, was designed and built to withstand the most powerful storms. NPR's Scott Neuman reports. SCOTT NEUMAN, BYLINE: Mark...
NPR
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
NPR
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former FEMA director Craig Fugate on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
