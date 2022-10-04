ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former FEMA director Craig Fugate on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes

Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
Person
Steve Inskeep
The Associated Press

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NPR

Biden pardons thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges

President Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges. The pardons don't apply to people convicted of distributing or selling marijuana. Biden is urging governors to follow his lead and pardon those convicted on state charges of simple cannabis possession. State level convictions far outnumber federal ones. Here's NPR's Eric Westervelt.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Maria#Hurricanes#Flood Control#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Npr
NPR

The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects

President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NPR

The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams

In other news, the Biden administration is increasing efforts to fight scams targeting student loan borrowers. Fraud is flourishing while borrowers wait for more details on the administration's sweeping plans for student debt forgiveness. NPR's Meg Anderson reports. MEG ANDERSON, BYLINE: The White House is going to cancel up to...
POTUS
NPR

Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says

Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
ELECTIONS
NPR

Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change

A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
NEWTOK, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NPR

A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

How economics retreats made a strong impression on federal judges

Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to a private retreat where they learned from famous economists. These retreats may have had a surprising effect on federal courts. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to an exclusive, private retreat where they learn...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
NPR

California is going to take 9% less water from the Colorado River

California is going to take 9% less water from the Colorado River at the request of the federal government, to keep Lake Mead from falling below the level necessary to generate hydropower. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. California has stepped up to help end the Colorado River crisis. Southern California, specifically, is...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy