NPR
President Biden is in Florida meeting with people hit hard by Hurricane Ian
President Biden is in Fort Myers, Fla., meeting with business owners and residents hit hard by Hurricane Ian, trying to assure them that the federal government will help them recover. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden visited Fort Myers, Fla., today to get a firsthand look at the devastation brought...
NPR
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former FEMA director Craig Fugate on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
NPR
What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with author Jaquira Díaz, about the idea of independence for Puerto Rico in light of the recent challenges the island has faced after a string of natural disasters. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Writer Jaquira Diaz has a dream for Puerto Rico. (SOUNDBITE OF MARC ANTHONY SONG,...
NPR
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
NPR
News brief: September jobs data, Biden's marijuana pardons, student loan fraud
After a hot summer in the U.S. job market, economists are on the lookout for less growth. That would actually be welcome news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to get inflation under control. We'll get the latest numbers on September's job market later this morning. MARTINEZ: NPR's Scott...
NPR
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we write these wrongs. KELLY: Democratic activists have long sought...
NPR
Biden pardons thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges
President Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges. The pardons don't apply to people convicted of distributing or selling marijuana. Biden is urging governors to follow his lead and pardon those convicted on state charges of simple cannabis possession. State level convictions far outnumber federal ones. Here's NPR's Eric Westervelt.
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams
In other news, the Biden administration is increasing efforts to fight scams targeting student loan borrowers. Fraud is flourishing while borrowers wait for more details on the administration's sweeping plans for student debt forgiveness. NPR's Meg Anderson reports. MEG ANDERSON, BYLINE: The White House is going to cancel up to...
NPR
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
NPR
Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change
A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
NPR
How economics retreats made a strong impression on federal judges
Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to a private retreat where they learned from famous economists. These retreats may have had a surprising effect on federal courts. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to an exclusive, private retreat where they learn...
NPR
What a strike at a Philadelphia museum reveals about unionizing cultural institutions
Workers are unionizing in fields where they haven't always had a big presence, including cultural institutions. Employees at about two dozen museums around the United States have joined unions in the last few years. NPR's Laura Benshoff reports on what the ongoing strike at the Philadelphia Museum of Art tells us about the movement.
NPR
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
NPR
Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
NPR
NPR poll shows Biden's approval rating is up but there are warning signs for Democrats
President Biden's approval ratings have risen to 44%, according to a new NPR/Marist poll out today. Democrats could hear that as good news. However, voters also say inflation is the most important issue ahead of next month's midterms. FADEL: Joining us now to discuss the poll is NPR senior political...
NPR
California is going to take 9% less water from the Colorado River
California is going to take 9% less water from the Colorado River at the request of the federal government, to keep Lake Mead from falling below the level necessary to generate hydropower. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. California has stepped up to help end the Colorado River crisis. Southern California, specifically, is...
