With new makeup line, you too can look like heavy metal's Prince of Darkness
(SOUNDBITE OF OZZY OSBOURNE SONG, "CRAZY TRAIN") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ozzy Osborne is no stranger to makeup. In heavy metal, heavy eyeliner is almost part of the gig. So maybe it's not surprising the rocker is launching his own cosmetic line. The Ozzy Osborne Collection features eyeshadow palettes shaped like bats and coffins - also lipsticks, a makeup bag, even a gothic mirror. Now you, too, can look like the Prince of Darkness. Headless bats hopefully not included.
The FDA is updating the definition of 'healthy' and designing new labels
What makes a food healthy? It is a complex question, but the Food and Drug Administration aims to help answer it with a new food package labeling system. The last time the agency defined healthy was back in 1994. That was at the height of the fat-free diet boom. NPR's Allison Aubrey joins us now to talk about how the idea of healthy has changed. Hi there.
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off. For host Megan Tan, it was confronting the reality of caring for an aging parent. We all procrastinate, from little things like getting an oil change to big things like planning for the future, for ourselves, for our families. And recently, the future caught up with reporter Megan Tan. She was confronted with one of the harsh realities of getting older - an ailing parent in need of full-time care. Tan chronicled that experience for her podcast, "Snooze."
A new 'Great British Bake Off' episode stereotypes Mexican culture, viewers say
Reception for the latest episode of many people's favorite comfort show was sour yesterday, when The Great British Bake Off aired a "Mexican week" episode that some viewers say was anything but sweet. The British baking competition series pits amateur bakers against one another to impress two judges, Prue Leith...
Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
Why worker productivity has fallen in the U.S.
Productivity is probably the most important economic indicator for the health of an economy, and in the U.S. it's falling. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Oct. 5, 2022.) LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The relationship between workers and employers has been the subject of much debate. Now it's starting to...
