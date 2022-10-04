ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NPR

Hurricane Ian highlighted the vulnerabilities of older mobile homes

By now, you've seen photos of the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Some of the worst? The mobile home parks blown to smithereens. It's a perennial problem during hurricane season. Older mobile homes built to lower standards are acutely vulnerable. NPR's John Burnett tells us more. JOHN...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

How Little Gasparilla Island is recovering after Hurricane Ian

In hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida, the long road to recovery is coming into focus. Residents are returning to barrier islands and flooded communities to assess the damage. And for some, rebuilding is just not an option. NPR's Debbie Elliott reports. (SOUNDBITE OF BOAT ENGINE REVVING) DEBBIE ELLIOTT, BYLINE: John Day and...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

A group of top officials in Haiti want an armed international force to intervene

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Pamela White, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Haiti from 2012 to 2015, about why she thinks the call for outside help is necessary. Haiti has struggled for centuries to free itself from foreign interference. But now, in an extraordinary move, a group of its top officials has asked the prime minister to seek the help of an armed international force to combat multiple crises and deepening chaos. The chaos is fueled by ongoing political instability in the wake of the still-unsolved killing of a previous prime minister, and gangs have filled the void, taking over parts of the country and controlling access to vital resources, especially fuel.
WORLD
NPR

Midwives in Pakistan are mobilizing to help women and children after the floods

Midwives visit pregnant women displaced by Pakistan's floods to check on their health. What they encounter are women pleading for food for their children. *** The devastating floods in Pakistan this year destroyed the homes of more than 7 million people including more than 70,000 pregnant women. NPR's Diaa Hadid has this report from an encampment in southern Pakistan.
WORLD
NPR

Bonita Springs deputy mayor on damage left behind by Hurricane Ian

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson of Bonita Springs, Fla., on the extent of the damage done there by Hurricane Ian. More than a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the city of Bonita Springs is still assessing the damage. Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson took to Facebook Live this week to share a video of the destruction at Bonita Beach. Behind him, you can see mountains of debris, destroyed buildings, fallen palm trees, a boat strewn over the sand.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NPR

Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change

A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
NEWTOK, AK
NPR

U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September

The U.S. job market downshifted a bit last month. Employers are still adding jobs but not at the same pace that they were earlier this year. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. The slowdown in hiring could help curb inflation. But that wasn't enough to reassure investors. Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 600 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain. Hey, Scott.
BUSINESS
NPR

What Iranian protestors are fighting for

Audio will be available later today. Demonstrations in Iran continue to grow. Protesters tell us about the change they want and what's next for their movement.
PROTESTS
NPR

Mexico's armed forces are becoming increasingly powerful under its president

The role of the military in civilian life is growing in Mexico. Lawmakers just extended a law that allows the armed forces to patrol streets and perform police functions across the country. This is only a few weeks after Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced the military will also take over control of the national guard. That's the country's largest police force. And this seems to be a part of a larger policy under the president.
POLITICS
NPR

Schools across the country are being targeted with hoax calls about active shooters

There's been a surge in hoax calls about active shooters at schools across the country during the last three weeks. Many of them fit a strange, new pattern. Over the last three weeks, schools across the U.S. have been targeted by a new wave of hoax calls. Somebody calls the school or local dispatch to say an active shooter is on the campus and that some people have already been shot. The school is then put on lockdown. Police swarm the scene. And in some cases, panicked parents rush to the location. As NPR domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef has found, there seems to be a pattern. And she joins us now. Odette, thanks so much for being with us.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE

