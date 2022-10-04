There's been a surge in hoax calls about active shooters at schools across the country during the last three weeks. Many of them fit a strange, new pattern. Over the last three weeks, schools across the U.S. have been targeted by a new wave of hoax calls. Somebody calls the school or local dispatch to say an active shooter is on the campus and that some people have already been shot. The school is then put on lockdown. Police swarm the scene. And in some cases, panicked parents rush to the location. As NPR domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef has found, there seems to be a pattern. And she joins us now. Odette, thanks so much for being with us.

