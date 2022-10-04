Read full article on original website
NPR
Hurricane Ian highlighted the vulnerabilities of older mobile homes
By now, you've seen photos of the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Some of the worst? The mobile home parks blown to smithereens. It's a perennial problem during hurricane season. Older mobile homes built to lower standards are acutely vulnerable. NPR's John Burnett tells us more. JOHN...
NPR
How Little Gasparilla Island is recovering after Hurricane Ian
In hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida, the long road to recovery is coming into focus. Residents are returning to barrier islands and flooded communities to assess the damage. And for some, rebuilding is just not an option. NPR's Debbie Elliott reports. (SOUNDBITE OF BOAT ENGINE REVVING) DEBBIE ELLIOTT, BYLINE: John Day and...
NPR
The pandemic allowed these families to stay on Medicaid. Now, their children risk healthcare
In the pandemic, the federal government allowed anyone on Medicaid to stay on, indefinitely. But that could end soon, raising fears in Missouri that kids in particular risk losing coverage. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Millions of children in the U.S. get their health insurance through the federal Medicaid program. Since the...
NPR
A group of top officials in Haiti want an armed international force to intervene
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Pamela White, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Haiti from 2012 to 2015, about why she thinks the call for outside help is necessary. Haiti has struggled for centuries to free itself from foreign interference. But now, in an extraordinary move, a group of its top officials has asked the prime minister to seek the help of an armed international force to combat multiple crises and deepening chaos. The chaos is fueled by ongoing political instability in the wake of the still-unsolved killing of a previous prime minister, and gangs have filled the void, taking over parts of the country and controlling access to vital resources, especially fuel.
NPR
Midwives in Pakistan are mobilizing to help women and children after the floods
Midwives visit pregnant women displaced by Pakistan's floods to check on their health. What they encounter are women pleading for food for their children. *** The devastating floods in Pakistan this year destroyed the homes of more than 7 million people including more than 70,000 pregnant women. NPR's Diaa Hadid has this report from an encampment in southern Pakistan.
NPR
Bonita Springs deputy mayor on damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson of Bonita Springs, Fla., on the extent of the damage done there by Hurricane Ian. More than a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the city of Bonita Springs is still assessing the damage. Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson took to Facebook Live this week to share a video of the destruction at Bonita Beach. Behind him, you can see mountains of debris, destroyed buildings, fallen palm trees, a boat strewn over the sand.
NPR
Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change
A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
NPR
U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs in September
The U.S. job market downshifted a bit last month. Employers are still adding jobs but not at the same pace that they were earlier this year. And that's not necessarily a bad thing. The slowdown in hiring could help curb inflation. But that wasn't enough to reassure investors. Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 600 points. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to explain. Hey, Scott.
NPR
A growing number of women are entering the manufacturing industry
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Allison Grealis < >, president of the Women in Manufacturing trade association, about the growing number of women who have entered the industry.
NPR
News brief: September jobs data, Biden's marijuana pardons, student loan fraud
The gap between jobseekers and job openings is closing. People busted by the Feds for simple marijuana possession will get a pardon. And the White House cracks down on student debt relief scams. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. After a hot summer in the U.S. job market, economists are on the lookout...
NPR
What Iranian protestors are fighting for
Audio will be available later today. Demonstrations in Iran continue to grow. Protesters tell us about the change they want and what's next for their movement.
NPR
Mexico's armed forces are becoming increasingly powerful under its president
The role of the military in civilian life is growing in Mexico. Lawmakers just extended a law that allows the armed forces to patrol streets and perform police functions across the country. This is only a few weeks after Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced the military will also take over control of the national guard. That's the country's largest police force. And this seems to be a part of a larger policy under the president.
NPR
A look at the conversations Vice President Harris has been having on abortion
Vice President Harris has held meeting after meeting on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. NPR sat in a recent sessions to find out more about her role on this issue. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For Democratic and independent voters, abortion is one of the top motivating...
NPR
A 23-year megadrought is endangering the agricultural economy in the Southwest
**** A 23-year megadrought is pushing some farmers in the southwest to the brink. We're going to hear from the first place where farmers have been totally cut off from Colorado River water, central Arizona. As NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, the crisis renews questions about the viability of growing thirsty crops in a desert.
NPR
Schools across the country are being targeted with hoax calls about active shooters
There's been a surge in hoax calls about active shooters at schools across the country during the last three weeks. Many of them fit a strange, new pattern. Over the last three weeks, schools across the U.S. have been targeted by a new wave of hoax calls. Somebody calls the school or local dispatch to say an active shooter is on the campus and that some people have already been shot. The school is then put on lockdown. Police swarm the scene. And in some cases, panicked parents rush to the location. As NPR domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef has found, there seems to be a pattern. And she joins us now. Odette, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Uvalde school district suspended its entire police department, and parents are celebrating
The entire school district police department in Uvalde, Texas has been suspended. The move came after months of protests by the families of children killed in the school massacre there. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The entire school police department of Uvalde, Texas, was suspended yesterday. Chief was placed on leave and...
NPR
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
NPR
Ireland opens access to records for children separated from their mothers years ago
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Mari Steed of the Adoption Rights Alliance about Ireland's new service that allows children separated from their birth mothers years ago to access their records. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For decades in Ireland, unwed mothers and their children were confined to institutions run by the Catholic...
NPR
Concerned passengers wanted an explanation for tape on airplane's wings
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. What's worse than hitting severe turbulence on the airplane? How about looking out the window and seeing what looks like duct tape holding the wings together? Concerned passengers have posted photos of this, but it turns out the silvery adhesive is something known as speed tape, and it's perfectly safe for some repairs. The airlines do sometimes use actual duct tape to restrain violent passengers. So be nice on your next flight.
NPR
Biden pardons thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges
President Biden has announced he is pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He's now urging governors to pardon those convicted on state possession charges. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. President Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges. The pardons don't apply to people...
