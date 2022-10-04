Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
NPR
Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
NPR
Ukrainians are miffed to share the Peace Prize with Russian and Belarusian winners
The Norwegian Nobel Committee granted 2022's Peace Prize to winners in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine "for promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens and making an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power." Related Story: Here's what...
NPR
News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That's despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman, in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground
Russia says it is claiming parts of Ukraine, but facts on the ground say otherwise. Ukrainian troops continue a counteroffensive in the country's south and east that is upending the Kremlin's plans. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and...
NPR
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. When OPEC Plus countries, led by Saudi Arabia, voted to cut oil production this week, the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
NPR
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
NPR
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
NPR
News brief: September jobs data, Biden's marijuana pardons, student loan fraud
The gap between jobseekers and job openings is closing. People busted by the Feds for simple marijuana possession will get a pardon. And the White House cracks down on student debt relief scams. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. After a hot summer in the U.S. job market, economists are on the lookout...
NPR
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
NPR
What independence for Puerto Rico could look like following natural disasters
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with author Jaquira Díaz, about the idea of independence for Puerto Rico in light of the recent challenges the island has faced after a string of natural disasters. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Writer Jaquira Diaz has a dream for Puerto Rico. (SOUNDBITE OF MARC ANTHONY SONG,...
CNN's Jake Tapper: 'Cynical' of GOPers to say Big Tech censorship of Hunter Biden story 'rigged' 2020 election
"The Lead" anchor Jake Tapper avoided covering the latest developments on the DOJ's probe into Hunter Biden while knocking Republicans who say Big Tech "rigged" the 2020 election.
NPR
President Biden is in Florida meeting with people hit hard by Hurricane Ian
President Biden is in Fort Myers, Fla., meeting with business owners and residents hit hard by Hurricane Ian, trying to assure them that the federal government will help them recover. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden visited Fort Myers, Fla., today to get a firsthand look at the devastation brought...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
The FIFA Men's World Cup, the most widely watched sporting event on the planet, begins November 20 in Qatar. France is the defending champ, but many French cities are refusing to broadcast the games on giant public screens. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley tells us why.
ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: When France beat Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, a hundred thousand fans went wild back in Paris under the Eiffel Tower in an official fan zone. But this year, Paris and other French cities like Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Lille and Marseille say they won't promote the World Cup in public fan zones to protest Qatar's human rights and climate violations.
FIFA・
NPR
Biden pardons thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges
President Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges. The pardons don't apply to people convicted of distributing or selling marijuana. Biden is urging governors to follow his lead and pardon those convicted on state charges of simple cannabis possession. State level convictions far outnumber federal ones. Here's NPR's Eric Westervelt.
NPR
Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change
A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
NPR
How economics retreats made a strong impression on federal judges
Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to an exclusive, private retreat where they learn from famous economists. Ruth Bader Ginsburg went, so did Clarence Thomas. Jeff Guo from our PLANET MONEY podcast tells us how these retreats may have had a surprising effect on federal courts. JEFF...
Comments / 0