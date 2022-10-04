ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Associated Press

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NPR

Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east

Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
NPR

Ukrainians are miffed to share the Peace Prize with Russian and Belarusian winners

The Norwegian Nobel Committee granted 2022's Peace Prize to winners in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine "for promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens and making an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power." Related Story: Here's what...
NPR

News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll

NPR

Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. When OPEC Plus countries, led by Saudi Arabia, voted to cut oil production this week, the U.S.-Saudi relationship...
NPR

How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet

Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
NPR

A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) The United States is not safe for refugees. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: As government lawyers presented their case inside the Supreme Court in Ottawa yesterday, supporters of the legal challenge gathered outside a Toronto courthouse. At stake - the future of the U.S.-Canada Safe Third Country Agreement. In effect since 2004, it says asylum-seekers who make it to either country need to apply for asylum where they arrived first. Immigrant advocate Diana Gallego criticized the Canadian government for continuing to defend the agreement under which Canada turns asylum-seekers back to the United States.
NPR

The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects

President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NPR

Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says

Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
NPR

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
NPR

The FIFA Men's World Cup, the most widely watched sporting event on the planet, begins November 20 in Qatar. France is the defending champ, but many French cities are refusing to broadcast the games on giant public screens. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley tells us why.

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: When France beat Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, a hundred thousand fans went wild back in Paris under the Eiffel Tower in an official fan zone. But this year, Paris and other French cities like Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Lille and Marseille say they won't promote the World Cup in public fan zones to protest Qatar's human rights and climate violations.
NPR

Biden pardons thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges

President Biden has pardoned thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges. The pardons don't apply to people convicted of distributing or selling marijuana. Biden is urging governors to follow his lead and pardon those convicted on state charges of simple cannabis possession. State level convictions far outnumber federal ones. Here's NPR's Eric Westervelt.
NPR

Residents in an Alaska village try to outrun the effects of climate change

A storm that hit western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Prior to the storm, residents had already begun relocating the village to higher ground. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The storm that struck western Alaska last month severely damaged the tiny Native village of Newtok. Emily...
NEWTOK, AK
NPR

How economics retreats made a strong impression on federal judges

Between 1976 and 1999, hundreds of federal judges traveled to an exclusive, private retreat where they learn from famous economists. Ruth Bader Ginsburg went, so did Clarence Thomas. Jeff Guo from our PLANET MONEY podcast tells us how these retreats may have had a surprising effect on federal courts. JEFF...
