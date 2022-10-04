Read full article on original website
Ronaldo reaches milestone with winner for Manchester United at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo made history as Manchester United made amends at Goodison Park. The veteran forward became the first player to score 700 goals at club level as he helped Erik ten Hag’s team erase the misery of their mauling by Manchester City with an impressive away win at Everton.
Everton v Manchester United: Premier League – live
Will Manchester United get the better of a resurgent Everton this evening? Find out with Luke McLaughlin
Ons Jabeur suffers shock exit from Jasmin Open on home soil
World number two Ons Jabeur suffered a shock quarter-final exit from the Jasmin Open on home soil in the Tunisian city Monastir on Friday. The 28-year-old was beaten 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 by American Claire Liu, who is 73rd in the world rankings, in a rare home appearance. Jabeur finished as...
Nothing funny in Spanish soccer stars' 'joke' about being gay | Opinion
Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol, cornerstones of Spain's team that won 2010 World Cup, suggest on Twitter that they're gay in 'joke' gone very wrong
