Our first glimpse of Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) comes aboard a private jet, where the world-famous conductor, napping under a sleep mask, is being ferried to her next international appearance. In the foreground, on a cellphone wielded by an unseen user, a snarky exchange of texts hints cryptically at past indiscretions that would undermine the authority of this glamorously remote figure—but then, in an example of the point-counterpoint structure that governs this deeply musical movie, comes a long scene that places her once more in the seat of power. She’s onstage at the New Yorker Festival, where the writer Adam Gopnik, wryly playing himself, plies her with a series of questions that double as character backstory. Tár, we learn, is a former piano prodigy now serving as the first woman conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic; she is an EGOT, having won all four of the most coveted American cultural prizes (the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony); she has just released an autobiography, Tár on Tár, and is preparing to conduct a live recording of Gustav Mahler’s notoriously tricky Symphony No. 5; and she is a spiky, quicksilver-smart, bullshit-averse lesbian who balks at praise for her feminist bona fides. Being a woman, she insists, has not hindered her professional success in any notable way. Her list of musical heroes includes some women (including the Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who wrote the score for this film), but her mentor and main inspiration is the late composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, who broke down the barriers between high art and popular culture and became that rare thing: a classical music eminence who was also a beloved household name.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO