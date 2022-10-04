Read full article on original website
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Marva Hicks dead at 66: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at 66, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia, was...
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
'Losing $1 Million a Month': Broadway's Longest-Running Show Is Closing
The Phantom of the Opera will take its final curtain call in February 2023.
Late Singer 'Mama' Cass Elliot of The Mamas & the Papas gets Walk of Fame star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring the late singer "Mama" Cass Elliot, fulfilling a longtime quest by the daughter of the member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame pop group, The Mamas & the Papas.Bandmate Michelle Phillips and John Sebastian, an original member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rock band Lovin' Spoonful, were among those speaking at the ceremony at 7065 Hollywood Blvd. between La Brea and Sycamore avenues."On our first meeting, Cass and I experienced our very first acid trip," Phillips joked. "It was 1965. We never came...
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
‘Mama’ Cass Elliot to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
“Mama” Cass Elliot, the powerhouse folk-rock vocalist synonymous with Laurel Canyon and the counterculture movement, on Monday will become the 2,735th person to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer—who died in 1974 at just 32—rose to fame as a member of the Mamas & the Papas, her distinctive voice fueling legendary singles like “California Dreamin’,” “Monday, Monday,” and “Dedicated to the One I Love.” Her daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell, will accept the award in her mother’s honor. “I just want people to remember my mom’s legacy,” Elliot-Kugell told Variety, adding that her psychic had...
From Decadent Disco to Occult Rock—7 Best Love Songs of the ‘70s
The Summer of Love went up in smoke with Altamont, but where did peace and love go in the aftermath? As the 1960s faded into a new decade, the world began to come down from years of war and social movement after social movement. At the start, the ’70s faced...
"Beverly Hillbillies" Memories from "Elly May" and "Jethro": Max Baer, Jr. and Donna Douglas
Donna Douglas (who passed away in 2015) and Max Baer, Jr. were and remain beloved for playing poor-country-turned-rich-city cousins Elly May Clampett and Jethro Bodine on TV's legendary sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies. The show originally aired on CBS from 1962 to 1971 but continues to be popular in syndication, on streaming channels like Pluto TV, and on DVD.
‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Living the Dream! Inside the Homes of Lara Spencer and More
Mornings are always a little more cheerful with the hosts of Good Morning America lighting up TV screens! Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, Ginger Zee and other stars of the series live in gorgeous houses of their own. Good Morning America is filmed in the heart of New York City at...
This Tiny Caribbean Island Was Beloved by ’80s Musicians. Now It’s Ready for a Comeback.
The Caribbean island of Montserrat was a jet set getaway in the 1980s after music producer (and so-called ‘fifth Beatle’) Sir George Martin opened a recording studio there, AIR. The appeal of working with his team—and spending a few weeks or even months recording in a tropical paradise, too—was so compelling that the world’s most famous rockstars flocked there: Mick Jagger, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney all laid down tracks in Montserrat. The party ended abruptly when twin disasters struck the island, catastrophes from which it’s only just starting to recover. More than 25 years later, though, Montserrat is ready for a comeback.
Nymph
Midway through “Shlut,” a sultry entry from Shygirl’s full-length debut, the singer poses a simple question over skittering trap beats: “Is it so bad to just like to be touched?” Sexuality, especially female sexuality, is often seen as frivolous, fleeting, and tempestuous, something that by nature can’t be defined or qualified. Across Nymph, in both the content of the songs and the eclectic nature of their instrumentation, the artist born Blane Muise challenges that notion by giving full breadth to her fantasies and desires. What does it mean to be “bad”? What does it mean to want? With futuristic neo-club anthems like “Freak,” “Nasty,” and “Gush,” Shygirl has long worn her sexuality on her sleeve. On Nymph, her siren song lures us deeper into the forest, past the dank dancefloors of her early discography and toward somewhere brighter and more introspective.
‘A Friend of the Family’ Deconstructs a Sensational True Story to Make It Even More Unsettling
This opening is usually where a disclaimer goes. For a series like “A Friend of the Family,” one that dramatizes the events behind a story that came to public attention through an acclaimed (or at least widely-seen) documentary, it’s almost second nature now to start off any discussion with a acknowledgment that many of the details are an open matter. Anyone who wants to know the story beforehand (particularly those who might want to avoid certain subject matter the story addresses) can easily find a concise summary with a few clicks. Creators will go to great lengths to try to preserve...
The science of jazz REVEALED: Micro-delays in musical timing enhance the listeners' perception of 'swing', study finds
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing, but so far it has been difficult for jazz musicians to actually define what 'swing' is. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization in Germany think they have found out, after their study revealed that the rhythm is the result of micro-delays in musical timing.
Marcus Miller on the stories behind 5 of his iconic recordings
The prolific sideman and solo artist takes us behind the writing and recording of some of his standout tracks. Marcus Miller has so many strings to his bow that his four-string mastery is only one part of his stellar career. Born on 14 June, 1959, he has composed music for movies, worked as an arranger and a record producer, and played with the likes of Luther Vandross and Miles Davis. Miller was also a member of the Saturday Night Live house band in the early Eighties, and of his 500-plus recordings, he has featured in sessions with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and Chaka Khan. In addition to his work as a sideman, Miller’s solo career has yielded several esteemed recordings, including 2007’s M2, which won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album.
This Oscar Season Has Its “Cancel Culture” Movie. It’s Thrilling.
Our first glimpse of Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) comes aboard a private jet, where the world-famous conductor, napping under a sleep mask, is being ferried to her next international appearance. In the foreground, on a cellphone wielded by an unseen user, a snarky exchange of texts hints cryptically at past indiscretions that would undermine the authority of this glamorously remote figure—but then, in an example of the point-counterpoint structure that governs this deeply musical movie, comes a long scene that places her once more in the seat of power. She’s onstage at the New Yorker Festival, where the writer Adam Gopnik, wryly playing himself, plies her with a series of questions that double as character backstory. Tár, we learn, is a former piano prodigy now serving as the first woman conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic; she is an EGOT, having won all four of the most coveted American cultural prizes (the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony); she has just released an autobiography, Tár on Tár, and is preparing to conduct a live recording of Gustav Mahler’s notoriously tricky Symphony No. 5; and she is a spiky, quicksilver-smart, bullshit-averse lesbian who balks at praise for her feminist bona fides. Being a woman, she insists, has not hindered her professional success in any notable way. Her list of musical heroes includes some women (including the Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, who wrote the score for this film), but her mentor and main inspiration is the late composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, who broke down the barriers between high art and popular culture and became that rare thing: a classical music eminence who was also a beloved household name.
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
The Mars Volta Reunite, Finding Rich New Textures in Their Frenetic Prog Rock: Concert Review
“Don’t you pretend that I’m not alive” were the first words whispered by the Mars Volta vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala’s during the group’s reunion stop in New York City on Sept. 29. The tour, in support of a new self-titled record that marks the end of a decade-long hiatus for the Texas rockers, is a reminder not only that the group itself is back but keenly aware of their legacy as a taut, adventurous live act ready to blend genres at a breakneck pace. Their first four records, especially their beloved 2003 studio debut “De-Loused in the Comatorium,” have been a gateway...
Meet the Cast of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
If you’re looking for a black American satirical comedy to watch, you may want to consider Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The movie was released in early September and featured a few good black American actors and new faces. The movie was directed by Adamma Ebo and takes a satirical look at some of the administrative flaws of churches and how a church founder and wife try to make a comeback after a scandal.
Casta a Diva – Lydnsy Spence on the Challenges of Digging into the True Story of Maria Callas the Woman
Look at most books about opera legend Maria Callas and you’ll recognize some iconic representation of the famed diva. But glance at the cover for “Cast a Diva: The Hidden Life of Maria Callas” by Lyndsy Spence and you’ll find something else. Instead of seeing the soprano look back at the reader, what we get is a black and white image of Callas covering her face with her hand, her features completely obscured from view. She’s not looking at us but intentionally hiding from view.
