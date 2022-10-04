The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This October

Bowmore ARC-52 is a collaboration between Aston Martin and the oldest distillery on Islay Beam Suntory

The Last Drop Release No 28

The latest release from a company that specializes in limited-edition bottlings across multiple spirits categories is a blend of vintage straight bourbon and rye whiskeys overseen by Sazerac Master Blender Drew Mayville. “It was a blended product I wanted to make, no restrictions,” Mayville says. “Even before I met The Last Drop, I’d been planning this for a while. Over the last 20 years at Buffalo Trace, I’ve been putting away select quantities of vintage whiskey that I thought were exceptional.” It’s strong on the nose, with vanilla, dark fruits, leather, tobacco, candied orange and spiciness from the rye that calms a bit on follow-up sips. Only 1,458 bottles of this 121.4-proof release, uncut and unfiltered, are available worldwide at an SRP of $3,999.

Oak & Eden Wheat & Honey

This award-winning Southlake, TX distillery takes its wheated bourbon and finishes it with a five-inch, spiral-cut honey-infused oak spire. Thankfully, this is not a return to the honey whiskey trend from about a decade ago…though, interestingly, Woodford Reserve just launched a Honey Barrel Finish, available only at their distillery, so maybe an artisanal take on this old trend is back. For O&E, this 90-proof whiskey accentuates some of those sweeter notes but maintains a creamy mouthfeel and a barrel spiciness. Fun fact: You can actually go to the distillery and make your own infused tipple via the brand’s Bottle Builder program, where you pair one of four finished whiskey bases with over thirty infusion options.

George Dickel Bottled in Bond Fall 2008, Aged 13 Years

The fourth offering in the George Dickel Bottled in Bond series — an award-winning series — is a 13-year-old, 100-proof Tennessee whisky with an 84% corn, 8% rye, 8% malted barley mashbill (it’s also chill charcoal mellowed). It’s a buttery mouthfeel with notes of caramel, licorice, cherry and oak spice.

Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey

For this specialty release, the rye-forward whiskey brand utilizes a technique inspired by the French sur lie winemaking process here — the backset that comes off the still during distillation (the “whiskey lees”) is added into the barrels before aging to impart additional flavor. The result? A 47% ABV winner that’s a bit oily, a bit creamy and features a lot of butterscotch and a touch of spice.

Bowmore ARC-52

A 52-year-old single malt housed in an incredibly sleek and novel decanter — you’ll need a separate magnetic key to open it — serves as the latest collaboration between Aston Martin and the oldest licensed distillery on Islay. Only 100 decanters are available in this limited release, which was matured in two cask styles (American Oak Hogshead and European Oak Butt). There is a lot of pear and butterscotch here — yes, we got a very small taste — along with vanilla and subtle smoke. And it’s’ only $75,000 — Aston Martin not included.

