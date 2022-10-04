Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montecitojournal.net
The Ins and Outs of Special Districts
In Mark Hunt’s article “Ins and Outs: Montecito and Her Many Special Neighborhoods” (Real Estate Issue, August 4, 2022), he correctly states not all homes in 93108 are within Montecito, or either of its two school or special districts. Many Eucalyptus Hill homes are in the City...
montecitojournal.net
Montecito Residents Win WaterWise Garden Recognition
Water-efficient residential gardens are beautiful, and earlier this month, Montecito residents John and Teri Keating were awarded the grand prize winner for their native garden. The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the cities of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
montecitojournal.net
Montecito Med Spa Opens
Dozens of people turned out last Thursday, September 22 to mark the grand opening of Montecito Med Spa on Coast Village Circle in Montecito. Owned by Karen Neary, MSN, RN, the med spa offers a discreet, luxurious space in which to experience the latest innovative techniques for facial and body enhancements, under the care and expertise of clinical professionals. “We strive to provide the best cosmetic and aesthetic treatments using the latest technology, techniques, and trends in the industry in a nurturing and luxurious setting. We want to guide, promote, and elevate everyone’s aesthetic needs while still enforcing safety and quality of service, with the utmost discretion,” Neary told us during the grand opening.
montecitojournal.net
An Open Letter to the Santa Barbara Community from the Family of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy the way that brands come to identify the thing – to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montecitojournal.net
Birds of a Feather, Ball Together
This year’s Red Feather Ball for United Way of Santa Barbara County had a decidedly Moroccan flavor with the theme Voyage to Marrakesh, a cosmopolitan city I have visited many times, including the 70th anniversary of one of the world’s top hotels, La Mamounia, when it was owned by King Hassan II, and the 70th birthday bash of my late friend Cat Pollon, who took over the equally luxurious La Maison Arabe in the Medina.
montecitojournal.net
Nelson Huber: July 10, 1949 – September 18, 2022
Nelson Huber came here for one purpose: To make music. For him, music was a sacrament capable of healing us and lifting us out of the ordinary and into the sublime. The term sui generis – in a class by himself – does not even begin to describe him.
montecitojournal.net
DakhaBrakha, Sunflowers, and Support for Ukraine Along State
UCSB Arts & Lectures caps off the opening week of its new season in a culturally significant and community-oriented way, hosting a Ukraine Fest in front of the Granada before Kyiv-based band DakhaBrakha takes the stage inside for its Santa Barbara debut on Thursday, October 6. The free festival, which...
montecitojournal.net
Getting ‘Tosca’ Right
Normally when Opera Santa Barbara’s (OSB) Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas signs a stage director for one of the company’s productions, he largely leaves the non-musical decisions behind. “I hire directors that I trust and I let them run with it,” he said, a formula that has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montecitojournal.net
The Do’s and Don’ts of College According to Santa Barbara Alumni
Happy new school year! From interviewing people for this column, I have learned a lot about what it means to be a young person, and I have learned a lot of what it means to be a student. In honor of the new academic year, this edition of Dear Montecito is for the new college students in our community. Here are the top ten Do’s and Don’ts I have learned from interviewing Santa Barbara alumni!
montecitojournal.net
Water Use Warning
In an effort to get an urgent and important message to the Montecito community, Montecito Water District (MWD) installed a road sign last week at the triangle on Olive Mill Road and Hot Springs with the rotating message: “Extreme Drought, Reduce Irrigation.” The goal is to get customers’ attention so that they will reduce water use now. The quickest, most effective way to do that is by cutting back on irrigation.
Comments / 0