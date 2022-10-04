Read full article on original website
EveryRoseHasAThorn
3d ago
Val Demings is the person I want to win and kick Rubio to the curb. Rubio, in my opinion, is every bit the same as Gaetz and TX Cruz. He's just a little more refined and quiet. The other two are loud mouthed look out for me and my crew people....the heck with the rest of you.
Reply(7)
15
OCAlA 2020
3d ago
she has the worst support from law enforcement tells you alot when former workers/colleagues support Rubio.
Reply
8
Comments / 32