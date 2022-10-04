Read full article on original website
An Open Letter to the Santa Barbara Community from the Family of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy the way that brands come to identify the thing – to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
Nelson Huber: July 10, 1949 – September 18, 2022
Nelson Huber came here for one purpose: To make music. For him, music was a sacrament capable of healing us and lifting us out of the ordinary and into the sublime. The term sui generis – in a class by himself – does not even begin to describe him.
DakhaBrakha, Sunflowers, and Support for Ukraine Along State
UCSB Arts & Lectures caps off the opening week of its new season in a culturally significant and community-oriented way, hosting a Ukraine Fest in front of the Granada before Kyiv-based band DakhaBrakha takes the stage inside for its Santa Barbara debut on Thursday, October 6. The free festival, which...
Persons of the Year 2022
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich were honored as the Santa Barbara Foundation Persons of the Year 2022 at a luncheon on Wednesday, September 21, at the Santa Barbara Hilton. Both women were enthusiastically welcomed and congratulated by the attendees as they each spoke about their work in the community via...
The Do’s and Don’ts of College According to Santa Barbara Alumni
Happy new school year! From interviewing people for this column, I have learned a lot about what it means to be a young person, and I have learned a lot of what it means to be a student. In honor of the new academic year, this edition of Dear Montecito is for the new college students in our community. Here are the top ten Do’s and Don’ts I have learned from interviewing Santa Barbara alumni!
Montecito — Chapter 22 & 23: Waiting in the Fog
Take a sneak peek of Montecito by Michael Cox in this ongoing serialization of his yet-to-be-published book. This fictional story is inspired by “tales of true crime THAT HAPPENED HERE.” After a tense encounter with a “friend” of Cyrus, Hollis waits to hear more about the mysterious encounter. Chapter 21 is available here. – MJ Staff.
The Ins and Outs of Special Districts
In Mark Hunt’s article “Ins and Outs: Montecito and Her Many Special Neighborhoods” (Real Estate Issue, August 4, 2022), he correctly states not all homes in 93108 are within Montecito, or either of its two school or special districts. Many Eucalyptus Hill homes are in the City...
Montecito Med Spa Opens
Dozens of people turned out last Thursday, September 22 to mark the grand opening of Montecito Med Spa on Coast Village Circle in Montecito. Owned by Karen Neary, MSN, RN, the med spa offers a discreet, luxurious space in which to experience the latest innovative techniques for facial and body enhancements, under the care and expertise of clinical professionals. “We strive to provide the best cosmetic and aesthetic treatments using the latest technology, techniques, and trends in the industry in a nurturing and luxurious setting. We want to guide, promote, and elevate everyone’s aesthetic needs while still enforcing safety and quality of service, with the utmost discretion,” Neary told us during the grand opening.
Water Use Warning
In an effort to get an urgent and important message to the Montecito community, Montecito Water District (MWD) installed a road sign last week at the triangle on Olive Mill Road and Hot Springs with the rotating message: “Extreme Drought, Reduce Irrigation.” The goal is to get customers’ attention so that they will reduce water use now. The quickest, most effective way to do that is by cutting back on irrigation.
