A man fell to his death from the balcony of a third-floor flat after he climbed over it and tried to descend the building while fearing for his safety, an inquest heard.Gary Henderson, 64, travelled in a taxi from Harwich in Essex where he lived to a party at the block in Duke Street in Ipswich, which he had not visited before.Mr Henderson travelled in the taxi with Timothy Gill, who knew the flat’s occupant Rebecca Hibble, Monday’s hearing in Ipswich was told.Maintenance man Mr Henderson was pronounced dead by paramedics at 2.36am on June 24, 2020.Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO