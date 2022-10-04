Read full article on original website
Boy, 15, fatally stabbed outside school gates identified by police
A 15-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed outside his school gates has been identified by police as Khayri McLean.The teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.A 16-year-old boy remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am on Thursday.A police spokesperson said the attack on Khayri is being treated as a targeted incident and specialist detectives are continuing to conduct a wide range of enquiries across the Huddersfield area.Chief...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Man knocked off bike by car and stabbed in Slough 'had kindest heart'
The mother of man who died after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men, has paid tribute to her son, saying he had "the kindest heart". Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. His mother said:...
BBC
Kyron Lee murder: Man charged with murder after stabbing
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST, after he was knocked off his bike before being attacked by a group of men. Khalid Nur, 20, of Graylands Close, Slough,...
Woman, 28, killed after being run over ‘multiple times’ yards from her door is named by police
Tributes have been paid to a ‘beautiful’ 28-year-old woman who was killed after being deliberately run over ‘multiple times’ in a hit-and-run outside her home.Caragh Eaton was left with catastrophic injuries after being mowed down and left for dead just yards from her front door in Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.Emergency services rushed to the scene in Field Edge Drive at 4.45pm on Tuesday (6/9) but she was pronounced dead a short time later.Officers discovered an abandoned black Land Rover nearby and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murder.He remains in custody being quizzed by detectives.Leicestershire Police on Friday released...
Man In Custody After Alleged Kidnapping Of California Family Of 4
Jesus Manuel Salgado was medically sedated and unable to communicate with authorities after attempting to kill himself following the family's abduction Monday.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Man fell to his death while trying to climb down from balcony, inquest told
A man fell to his death from the balcony of a third-floor flat after he climbed over it and tried to descend the building while fearing for his safety, an inquest heard.Gary Henderson, 64, travelled in a taxi from Harwich in Essex where he lived to a party at the block in Duke Street in Ipswich, which he had not visited before.Mr Henderson travelled in the taxi with Timothy Gill, who knew the flat’s occupant Rebecca Hibble, Monday’s hearing in Ipswich was told.Maintenance man Mr Henderson was pronounced dead by paramedics at 2.36am on June 24, 2020.Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel...
BBC
Fatal crash caused by inadequate road signs, coroner says
A coroner has warned that "inadequate road signage" caused an accident in which a man died. Stephen Coombes hit a road depression on the A1101 near Mildenhall, Suffolk at 50mph on 29 August 2021 because he did not know to reduce his speed to 30mph, a coroner said. He died...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Former police officer in court on misconduct charges
A former police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office. Shaun Wheeler, 56, was charged over allegations he abused his powers for sexual purposes while serving as an officer with Lincolnshire Police. He is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with one...
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
British police bust Albanian gang who 'kidnapped 30-year-old man for four days and held him to ransom in London for £400,000'
British police have busted an Albanian gang after they allegedly kidnapped a 30-year-old man for four days and held him to ransom in London for £400,000. The man was said to have been beaten and tortured during the kidnap in east London after debts hadn't been paid. The Metropolitan...
BBC
St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
Police inspector on trial for assaulting vulnerable boy: ‘I stand by my actions’
A police officer accused of assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy who was filming outside a police station has said he “stands by his actions”.Inspector Dean Gittoes, 49, of Merthyr Tydfil, is on trial for beating the 16-year-old while off-duty on August 20 last year.The incident was captured on a now-deleted YouTube video that was recorded by the youth, who claimed at the time to be “auditing” Merthyr Tydfil Police Station in South Wales.Auditing relates to a global online community of people who record and upload videos of government buildings, such as police stations.The teenager can be seen filming the station...
BBC
Aberystwyth: Police watch sea for more drugs after 'cocaine' find
Police are watching the seas for more bags of suspected cocaine after a large haul of drugs washed up on a beach. Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating after a large number of black bags tied to buoyancy aids were found on Tan-y-Bwlch beach near Aberystwyth, on Saturday. Officers say they are...
Man dies in hospital after being shot by officers in police station car park
A man has died in hospital after being shot by armed officers responding to reports from colleagues of a knifeman in a police station car park, Derbyshire Constabulary said.Officers reported seeing the man in the car park of Ascot Drive police station, in Derby, at 9.55am on Friday, the force said.Armed officers were called and shot the man at 10.03am, it added.The man was treated by officers until paramedics arrived.Armed officers were sent to the scene and at 10.03am where a police firearm was discharged.The man, whose identity is unknown, sustained a gunshot injury and East Midlands Ambulance Service were...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Thames Valley Police investigate Aylesbury rape after woman found in 'distressed state'
A woman has been raped in Aylesbury - sparking a police investigation. Officers with Thames Valley Police say they are treating it as an "isolated incident". Between 1.15am and 1.30am on Sunday morning (October 2), the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was found by members of the public in a distressed state. An ambulance was flagged down in the area of the triple roundabouts of Buckingham Street, Bicester Road and Oxford Road.
‘Neighbour from hell’ jailed over Lancashire gas blast that killed toddler
Two-year-old died in explosion after Darren Greenham cut pipe in Heysham home while intoxicated
